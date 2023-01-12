TerraMaster Releases TOS 5.1 Beta with New Features and Improved Security

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TerraMaster, a professional brand that specializes in providing innovative storage products for home, businesses and enterprises, announces the new TOS 5.1 Beta operating system with new features and improved performance, including upgraded kernel, 4K hardware decoding, storage pool expansion via USB, Hyper Cache, categorized notifications, USB Storage Management, optimized Docker Manager, better AI computing performance for Terra Photos and more.

Upgraded Kernel

TerraMaster TOS 5.1 Beta Operating System TerraMaster TOS 5.1 Beta Upgraded Kernel

The TOS 5.1 kernel has been updated from 4.19 to 5.15 with optimized EXT4/Btrfs/NTFs file systems and SMB3 file server, used ext4/f2fs/ubifs file system encryption in the encryption API, enabled Apple M1 SoC functionality under Linux and added USB 4 interface support.

4K Hardware Decoding

The new hardware decoding driver for Intel Jasper Lake GPU is added, which will significantly improve 4K video hardware decoding capability for TerraMaster NAS.

Storage pool expansion via USB

By connecting TerraMaster USB disk array, users can easily expand the storage space of storage pool for TNAS. It supports TRAID/RAID 0/RAID 1/RAID 5/RAID 6 array mode and provide 10Gb storage bandwidth.

Hyper Cache

It is TerraMaster unique SSD cache acceleration tool. Hyper Cache can provide up to 3 cache modes to suit different needs, and can also create disk arrays for SSDs to increase cache speed and security. Such configuration delivers high-speed storage that is ideal for video editing. To learn more about Hyper Cache, please visit the TerraMaster website.

Categorized Notifications

TOS 5.1 Beta optimizes system messages and divides message notifications into 4 levels: information, success, error, and warning. Each level of messages is marked with a more eye-catching symbol of different colours.

USB Storage Management

TOS 5.1 fully optimizes the mounting of USB partitions. The system will record the path of the last mounted USB partition. When re-mounting next time, the original path will be allocated first to provide more storage space for the use and backup of USB.

Optimized Docker Manager

TerraMaster launches updated version of Docker Manager and updates the Docker engine to 20.10.17 version. The optimized interface brings it in line with users' aesthetics and usage habits.

Learn more about the updated TOS 5.1 Beta operating system, please visit the TerraMaster website.

