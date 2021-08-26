Terranea Invites Guests to Give Back with Purposeful Fall Experiences on the California Coast

"We are delighted to provide reimagined offerings and ways for our guests to participate and give back once again this autumn," says Agnelo Fernandes, Chief Strategy Officer & Executive Vice President of Terranea Resort. "Through the kindness of our guests and partners, the resort continues to raise funds and awareness for these important causes and support a healthier future for our planet and community."

In September, join in gratitude and celebration of National Yoga Awareness and Coastal Cleanup Month. Throughout the month of October, Terranea Turns Pink highlights various offerings and special promotions in conjunction with Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Coastal Cleanup Month | September 1 - 30

Coastal Cleanup Month is the world's largest volunteer effort to protect our environment. Heal the Bay and Terranea Resort invite you to take part in the movement all month long. During September, volunteers from all over the world will do their part to clean local beaches, rivers, creeks and parks. It's easy to participate – no special equipment or experience is needed. Trail map available at pointe discovery.

World Wellness Weekend | September 18 - 19

Terranea Resort invites guests and yoga enthusiasts to join a complimentary virtual seaside yoga session in honor of World Wellness Weekend. Virtually led by a Terranea instructor, participants will enjoy a mindful yoga session at their leisure and in the comforts of their own home, while promoting balance and inner well-being during the scenic oceanfront session. The fitness activity welcomes guests of all levels and will provide an invigorating flow and a moment of tranquility. The virtual session will be available and shared on Terranea's Facebook and Instagram.

Terranea Turns Pink | October 1 - 31

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Terranea is proud to present the 7th year of Terranea Turns Pink. Throughout the month of October, Terranea will highlight special offerings and promotions in conjunction with this celebration. A portion of proceeds from resort offerings – including oceanfront adventures, delicious treats and drinks, shopping and more – will be donated to Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach and the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Birdies for Breast Cancer | October 2 | 10am - 2pm

Enjoy a day filled with a 9-hole round of golf at The Links, on-course contests, beverage offerings, and silent auction items for Birdies for Breast Cancer. Proceeds from the event will directly support Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach, which offers a free comprehensive program of emotional support and education to cancer patients and their loved ones, at any stage of their cancer diagnosis.

Stay and Give | September-October

Guests are encouraged to make a donation when booking their stay at Terranea in support of Heal the Bay, Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach, and Peninsula Education Foundation throughout September and October. Heal the Bay is an environmental nonprofit dedicated to making the coastal waters and watersheds in Greater Los Angeles safe, healthy, and clean. They use science, education, community action, and advocacy to fulfill their mission. Peninsula Education Foundation is committed to the Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified School District, providing necessary grant funds and support to enhance educational excellence of local students. Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach offers cancer patients, survivors, and their families, empowerment and strength through educational resources, outreach programs, and the support of the local community.

For more information about Terranea and to make reservations, please visit www.terranea.com/celebrate or call (866) 261-5873.

About Terranea Resort

Located on the Palos Verdes Peninsula, Terranea is the premier oceanfront resort in Southern California with 102 acres of unparalleled Pacific Ocean views. Terranea opened in 2009 and proudly celebrates more than 10 years of service and memorable guest experiences in this scenic Southern California enclave. The resort also offers world-class accommodations that range from hotel suites to bungalows, oceanfront casitas, and luxurious villas. Amenities include The Links at Terranea, a nine-hole, par-3 golf course; award-winning 50,000 sq. ft. oceanfront spa, fitness, and wellness center; four swimming pools and a 140-foot waterslide; marea luxury boutique; 135,000 sq. ft. of meeting space; and nine dining venues showcasing its farm-to-Terranea culinary philosophy utilizing local and seasonal ingredients. Terranea's bountiful land boasts herb and vegetable gardens, lemon groves, bee hives, farm-fresh eggs, a Sea Salt Conservatory, and more. In addition, the resort's team of expert Adventure Concierge members help guests discover and explore Terranea's rich terrain that includes miles of scenic coastal trails, a secluded beach cove, and ocean environments. Fun, enriching programs and activities such as falconry, archery, kayaking, and paddle boarding also abound. Terranea Resort is owned by a joint venture comprised of Lowe and JC Resorts, managed by CoralTree Hospitality Group, and is a member of the American Express Fine Hotels & Resorts program and Virtuoso Travel Network. Since its opening, Terranea Resort has been named one of Travel + Leisure's "500 Best Hotels in the World" and earned a spot on Condé Nast Traveler's "Readers' Choice Awards" and "Gold List." The resort also received the "Best of Award of Excellence" from Wine Spectator and has been recognized numerous times on U.S. News & World Report's "Best U.S. Hotels" list. Terranea is designated a Great Place To Work-Certified™ company by Great Place to Work. To learn more about Terranea's enhanced standards of care Promise, please visit www.terranea.com/promise . For additional information about Terranea Resort, visit www.terranea.com , call 866.261.5873, or follow Terranea on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

SOURCE Terranea Resort

Related Links

http://www.terranea.com

