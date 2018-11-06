Terranea Resort Celebrates Milestone 10th Anniversary In 2019

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif., Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Terranea Resort marks a milestone anniversary this summer as the independent resort celebrates 10 years in the breathtaking Southern California enclave of Rancho Palos Verdes. Since opening in June 2009, Terranea has earned a reputation of offering exceptional and memorable guest experiences and delivering a deeply committed level of service to each of the nearly 2.5 million guests who have walked through the doors in the past decade. The resort's commitment to the surrounding community has also continually exceeded sustainability goals and efforts to reduce its eco-footprint. Says Terranea Resort President Terri A. Haack, "It is through the support of our beloved neighbors, local partners, and all members of the incredible Palos Verdes Peninsula that we continue to thrive—and create a memorable resort experience for every guest who enters our doors—a decade in. To commemorate this marquee year, we will host a variety of celebratory events and distinctive guest activities throughout 2019."

"At the core of Terranea are the five experiential pillars of the brand—Discovery, Epicurean, Wellness, Celebration and Community—which guide and help define nearly every facet of the resort and offer experiences that are 'uniquely Terranea'," says Chief Strategy Officer & Executive Vice President Agnelo Fernandes. "From the Falconry Meet & Greet (Discovery) with the resort's own, on-site falconer; and Sea Salt and Kelp Workshops (Epicurean) using salt harvested at Terranea's Sea Salt Conservatory, to signature events including the Immersive Wellness at Terranea (Wellness) series, Music on the Meadows (Celebration) and Terranea Turns Pink (Community); the five pillars have shaped the evolution of the guest experience over the past decade." Guests are invited to experience many of these unique activities and more by checking each off the Terranea Bucket List. As part of the year-long anniversary, Terranea invites everyone to "Celebrate with Us" and receive a special offer on stays now through June 2020 by using the promo code: CELEBRATE10 (restrictions and blackout dates apply).

Over the last 10 years, Terranea also contributed to regional job creation and opportunities for associates through "Terranea Proud," a workplace culture that puts value on diversity, family, community and work-life balance while celebrating individuals and creating an environment that gives each associate a sense of personal value. "We work hard to create a sustainable culture of passionate, refreshing and heartfelt service, "says Fernandes. "Taking care of people has always been a hallmark of Terranea, whether it's for our valued guests or trusted associates. It's a commitment we take pride in—and always will." Laundry Supervisor Carmen Z., who has been working at the resort since it opened in 2009, says, "The work culture at Terranea embraces diversity. We value each other's culture without any question." Another 10-year veteran, In-room Dining Coordinator Ramie B., reveals, "It's family. My relationships with my colleagues extend beyond the workplace. We go through everything together." "Unity. Solidarity. Passion," are the words Sheillah S., Housekeeping Supervisor, uses to describe the company culture at Terranea, where she has worked for a decade.

Since its opening in 2009, Terranea has listened to the voices of its guests and reinvested over $40 million into the resort via property-wide enhancements including the opening of contemporary Asian restaurant bashi in 2012, the establishment of the Golf Academy at The Links in 2014, a comprehensive redesign and enhancement of all guestrooms in 2017 and launching a new, all-day restaurant – Solviva – centered on balancing wellness of the body and mind with nutrient-rich food that improves circadian rhythm, function, and mood.

For the latest anniversary news, follow @terranearesort or visit TerraneaLife to learn more.

About Terranea Resort

Located on the Palos Verdes Peninsula, Terranea is the premier oceanfront resort in Southern California with 102 acres of unparalleled Pacific Ocean views on the Los Angeles coast. Terranea opened its doors in June 2009 and proudly celebrates a milestone anniversary in 2019: 10 years of service and memorable guest experiences in this scenic Southern California enclave. The resort also offers world-class accommodations that range from hotel suites to bungalows, oceanfront casitas, and luxurious villas, which are also available for purchase as seaside second homes through Terranea Real Estate. Amenities include The Links at Terranea, a nine-hole, par-3 golf course; award-winning 50,000 sq. ft. oceanfront spa, fitness, and wellness center; four swimming pools and a 140-foot waterslide; marea luxury boutique; 135,000 sq. ft. of conference and meeting space; and nine dining venues including signature, coastal fine dining restaurant mar'sel; catalina kitchen, serving a New American menu showcasing the bounty of California in a comfortably chic environment; Nelson's, a cliffside spot ideal for whale watching; newly opened wellness eatery Solviva; and Asian-inspired bashi. Terranea takes pride in its farm-to-Terranea culinary philosophy that focuses on utilizing local and sustainable ingredients. Terranea's bountiful land boasts herb and vegetable gardens, lemon groves, bee hives, farm-fresh eggs, a Sea Salt Conservatory, and more. In addition, the resort's team of expert Experience Concierge members at the dedicated Experience Center help guests discover and explore Terranea's rich terrain that includes miles of scenic coastal trails, a secluded beach cove, and ocean environments. Fun, enriching programs and activities such as falconry, archery, kayaking, and paddle boarding also abound. Terranea Resort, a AAA Four-Diamond and Forbes Four-Star property, is owned by a joint venture comprised of Lowe and JC Resorts, managed by CoralTree Hospitality Group, and is a member of the American Express Fine Hotels & Resorts program and Virtuoso Travel Network. Since its opening, Terranea Resort has been named one of Travel + Leisure's "500 Best Hotels in the World" and earned a spot on Condé Nast Traveler's "Readers' Choice Awards" and "Gold List." The resort also received the "Best of Award of Excellence" from Wine Spectator and has been recognized numerous times on U.S. News & World Report's "Best U.S. Hotels" list. For additional information about Terranea Resort, visit www.terranea.com, call 866.261.5873, or follow Terranea on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

