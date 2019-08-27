Terranea Resort Commended For Superior Security Operation, Exceptional Workplace Culture Of Safety And Trust

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Terranea Resort announced today the results of an independent audit of its safety and security programs conducted by the California Tourism Safety & Security Association (CTSSA).

The analysis examined Terranea's security operations, safety records and processes and benchmarked these against industry norms and best practices. The assessment team also conducted surveys of Terranea associates to gauge perceptions of workplace culture and safety assurance.

The findings affirmed both the conforming and exceptional components and characteristics of the resort's safety and security program. "The security operation is among the best we have evaluated at an expansive, multi-faceted hotel of this size, and the associate surveys reflect an exceptionally strong culture of safety and trust within this organization," the executive summary of the CTSSA's report noted.

The Association is a volunteer collaboration of experienced working professionals from the law enforcement, security, safety, and tourism sectors who exchange information on related trends and conduct training programs aimed at enhancing safety and security at visitor venues. The four-member team that conducted the assessment at Terranea have a collective 102 years of professional experience in tourism-related crime, hospitality security, workplace safety, and self-defense for women.

"We are committed to the protection and security of our guests and associates and believe periodic evaluations such as these reinforce our goal to be safety-centric and a pacesetter in the area of workplace security," said Terri A. Haack, president of Terranea. "Care and concern for associates, guests, and the environment have always been central to our core values of sustainable service excellence. These values have translated into our exceptional safety record and retention rate, a high percentage of return visitors to the resort, and a thriving ecosystem on the Palos Verdes Peninsula a decade after our opening."

In addition to the assessment of existing systems, the CTSSA team provided new, cutting edge ways the resort's programs could be enhanced for the benefit of associates and guests. The growing number of cyber-crimes impacting guests, the continued growth of social media and its impact on the workplace, and an unprecedented rise in the incidents of catastrophic workplace violence are emblematic of the constantly evolving safety and security challenges the industry confronts. To that end, Terranea, as the next phase of its collaboration with CTSSA, has invited members of the assessment team to work with the resort on ways to maximize the use of technology advancements and to enhance training programs to ensure the security operation remains at the industry's forefront.

About Terranea Resort

Located on the Palos Verdes Peninsula, Terranea is the premier oceanfront resort in Southern California with 102 acres of unparalleled Pacific Ocean views on the Los Angeles coast. Terranea opened its doors in June 2009 and proudly celebrates a milestone 10th anniversary in 2019: 10 years of service and memorable guest experiences in this scenic Southern California enclave. The resort also offers world-class accommodations that range from hotel suites to bungalows, oceanfront casitas, and luxurious villas, which are also available for purchase as seaside second homes through Terranea Real Estate. Amenities include The Links at Terranea, a nine-hole, par-3 golf course; award-winning 50,000 sq. ft. oceanfront spa, fitness, and wellness center; four swimming pools and a 140-foot waterslide; marea luxury boutique; 135,000 sq. ft. of conference and meeting space; and nine dining venues including signature, coastal fine dining restaurant mar'sel; catalina kitchen, serving a New American menu showcasing the bounty of California in a comfortably chic environment; Nelson's, a cliffside spot ideal for whale watching; newly opened wellness eatery solviva; and Asian-inspired bashi. Terranea takes pride in its farm-to-Terranea culinary philosophy that focuses on utilizing local and sustainable ingredients. Terranea's bountiful land boasts herb and vegetable gardens, lemon groves, bee hives, farm-fresh eggs, a Sea Salt Conservatory, and more. In addition, the resort's team of expert Experience Concierge members at the dedicated Experience Center help guests discover and explore Terranea's rich terrain that includes miles of scenic coastal trails, a secluded beach cove, and ocean environments. Fun, enriching programs and activities such as falconry, archery, kayaking, and paddle boarding also abound. Terranea Resort is owned by a joint venture comprised of Lowe and JC Resorts, managed by CoralTree Hospitality Group, and is a member of the American Express Fine Hotels & Resorts program and Virtuoso Travel Network. Since its opening, Terranea Resort has been named one of Travel + Leisure's "500 Best Hotels in the World" and earned a spot on Condé Nast Traveler's "Readers' Choice Awards" and "Gold List." The resort also received the "Best of Award of Excellence" from Wine Spectator and has been recognized numerous times on U.S. News & World Report's "Best U.S. Hotels" list. In 2019, Terranea was designated a Great Place to Work-Certified™ company by Great Place to Work. For additional information about Terranea Resort, visit www.terranea.com, call 866.261.5873, or follow Terranea on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

