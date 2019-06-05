Terranea Resort Honored With Palos Verdes Peninsula Chamber of Commerce's Economic Development Impact Award

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Palos Verdes Peninsula Chamber of Commerce announced Terranea Resort as the recipient of their inaugural Economic Development Impact Award at the Chamber's annual Salute to Business event last month. Created to recognize the broad, positive economic impact in the region through job creation, tax revenue and support of local nonprofit organizations, the award was presented to Terranea President Terri A. Haack by ten former chairmen of the board of the Palos Verdes Peninsula Chamber of Commerce. Bob Lowe, Terranea visionary and Lowe Chairman, was also in attendance and presented a 10-year anniversary overview of the resort's planning, inception and evolution of the brand.

"It is an honor to be recognized by members and leaders of our local community," said Haack. "Supporting and serving those around us has been one of our biggest priorities over the past 10 years. We are grateful and proud to create opportunities for employment, serve as shepherds for our beautiful natural habitat and offer support to local businesses and nonprofit organizations."

Celebrating a decade of service, commitment to the community and environmental stewardship, Terranea has grown to become the largest employer on the Palos Verdes Peninsula with over 1,300 associates. Since opening in 2009, the resort has celebrated 3,000 promotions and department transfers and cultivated a work culture of encouragement and growth, boasting 160 associates out of the original 400 from opening day still among its current staff. Terranea has garnered a multitude of awards over the years including "Top Employer in Los Angeles County" and "Best Hospitality Company to Work For" from the Los Angeles News Group. The resort has also remitted over $40 million in Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT) to the City of Rancho Palos Verdes.

As one of the five brand pillars of Terranea, community is evident in the resort's involvement in and support of many nonprofit organizations including Chefs to End Hunger, Midnight Mission, Habitat for Humanity, Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy, Children's Hospital of Los Angeles, Cancer Support Community, Peninsula Education Foundation, Rainbow Services and many more. The resort's culinary team harvests sea salt and kelp from the surrounding waters and its Farm-to-Terranea initiative promotes sourcing local, sustainable and seasonal ingredients for the property. Protecting the local ecosystem and investing in sustainable practices has earned Terranea numerous awards including the Platinum Adrian Award for the Leader in Sustainable Tourism by HSMAI and National Geographic.

About Terranea Resort

Located on the Palos Verdes Peninsula, Terranea is the premier oceanfront resort in Southern California with 102 acres of unparalleled Pacific Ocean views on the Los Angeles coast. Terranea opened its doors in June 2009 and proudly celebrates a milestone 10th anniversary in 2019: 10 years of service and memorable guest experiences in this scenic Southern California enclave. The resort also offers world-class accommodations that range from hotel suites to bungalows, oceanfront casitas, and luxurious villas, which are also available for purchase as seaside second homes through Terranea Real Estate. Amenities include The Links at Terranea, a nine-hole, par-3 golf course; award-winning 50,000 sq. ft. oceanfront spa, fitness, and wellness center; four swimming pools and a 140-foot waterslide; marea luxury boutique; 135,000 sq. ft. of conference and meeting space; and nine dining venues including signature, coastal fine dining restaurant mar'sel; catalina kitchen, serving a New American menu showcasing the bounty of California in a comfortably chic environment; Nelson's, a cliffside spot ideal for whale watching; newly opened wellness eatery solviva; and Asian-inspired bashi. Terranea takes pride in its farm-to-Terranea culinary philosophy that focuses on utilizing local and sustainable ingredients. Terranea's bountiful land boasts herb and vegetable gardens, lemon groves, bee hives, farm-fresh eggs, a Sea Salt Conservatory, and more. In addition, the resort's team of expert Experience Concierge members at the dedicated Experience Center help guests discover and explore Terranea's rich terrain that includes miles of scenic coastal trails, a secluded beach cove, and ocean environments. Fun, enriching programs and activities such as falconry, archery, kayaking, and paddle boarding also abound. Terranea Resort is owned by a joint venture comprised of Lowe and JC Resorts, managed by CoralTree Hospitality Group, and is a member of the American Express Fine Hotels & Resorts program and Virtuoso Travel Network. Since its opening, Terranea Resort has been named one of Travel + Leisure's "500 Best Hotels in the World" and earned a spot on Condé Nast Traveler's "Readers' Choice Awards" and "Gold List." The resort also received the "Best of Award of Excellence" from Wine Spectator and has been recognized numerous times on U.S. News & World Report's "Best U.S. Hotels" list. For additional information about Terranea Resort, visit www.terranea.com, call 866.261.5873, or follow Terranea on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

