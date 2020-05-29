Terranea Resort Reopening With Enhanced Standards Of Care Promise On June 12, 2020

"Our hearts go out to everyone affected and impacted by this global crisis," said Terri A. Haack, President of Terranea Resort. "The health and well-being of our guests, associates and community is paramount and we are committed to providing the highest standards of care and safety as we welcome back our valued guests and associates to Terranea. Our team has been working diligently to determine how best to take care of our guests and each other and we are grateful to continue to serve as the ultimate California coastal escape to reconnect and rejuvenate. Reopening the resort on June 12 has special significance for us as it coincides with our 11-year anniversary; we could not be more delighted to open our doors once more and reunite with our dedicated associates and beloved community."

Terranea has implemented the American Hotel & Lodging Association's Safe Stay industry-wide initiative, developed under the guidance of its Advisory Council, comprised of industry leaders representing all segments of the hotel industry, and in conjunction with public health experts to advance best practices for protecting against the coronavirus. Terranea is Clean + Safe Certified by the California Hotel & Lodging Association (CHLA). Incorporating recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the California Department of Public Health, and county health departments, CHLA has established standards for guest and employee cleanliness, workplace cleaning and safety, and changing guest experiences. In addition, the resort has developed enhanced standards of care and cleanliness, as well as training and protocols, in partnership with cleaning industry expert Ecolab, with over 100 years of experience in assisting hospitality, public health, food safety and hygiene services.

Available services and amenities for resort guests with overnight accommodation reservations include:

The Resort Pool and Vista Pool are open with social spacing and monitoring.

The Links golf course is open for advanced tee times.

Food & beverage offerings for carryout/takeaway which can be enjoyed poolside or at select picnic and dining areas, and in-room dining for guestrooms or private patios and balconies.

Adventure activities such as kayaking, guided coastal hikes, stand-up paddle boarding, falconry, and more, are also available with social spacing and monitoring.

marea and pointe discovery retail boutiques will be open with limited guest access.

Coastal trails and Beach Cove access is partially open and subject to government guidelines.

All other facilities are temporarily closed until further notice.

Terranea is also extending travel planning flexibility for guests with a 24-hour cancellation and rebooking policy for Guestrooms and Suites; 72-hour cancellation and rebooking policy for Bungalows, Casitas, and Villas. Additional information regarding the new standards of care that guests may anticipate during their stay may be found at www.terranea.com/promise. Terranea will continue to gradually open more facilities as government and health officials release new guidelines; for timely updates and relevant information, guests are encouraged to visit Terranea.com/updates. For additional information, reservations, and special offers, visit www.terranea.com or call 866.261.5873.

About Terranea Resort

Located on the Palos Verdes Peninsula, Terranea is the premier oceanfront resort in Southern California with 102 acres of unparalleled Pacific Ocean views. Terranea opened in 2009 and proudly celebrates 11 years of service and memorable guest experiences in this scenic Southern California enclave. The resort also offers world-class accommodations that range from hotel suites to bungalows, oceanfront casitas, and luxurious villas. Amenities include The Links at Terranea, a nine-hole, par-3 golf course; award-winning 50,000 sq. ft. oceanfront spa, fitness, and wellness center; four swimming pools and a 140-foot waterslide; marea luxury boutique; 135,000 sq. ft. of meeting space; and nine dining venues showcasing its farm-to-Terranea culinary philosophy utilizing local and sustainable ingredients. Terranea's bountiful land boasts herb and vegetable gardens, lemon groves, bee hives, farm-fresh eggs, a Sea Salt Conservatory, and more. In addition, the resort's team of expert Experience Concierge members help guests discover and explore Terranea's rich terrain that includes miles of scenic coastal trails, a secluded beach cove, and ocean environments. Fun, enriching programs and activities such as falconry, archery, kayaking, and paddle boarding also abound. Terranea Resort is owned by a joint venture comprised of Lowe and JC Resorts, managed by CoralTree Hospitality Group, and is a member of the American Express Fine Hotels & Resorts program and Virtuoso Travel Network. Since its opening, Terranea Resort has been named one of Travel + Leisure's "500 Best Hotels in the World" and earned a spot on Condé Nast Traveler's "Readers' Choice Awards" and "Gold List." The resort also received the "Best of Award of Excellence" from Wine Spectator and has been recognized numerous times on U.S. News & World Report's "Best U.S. Hotels" list. In 2019, Terranea was designated a Great Place To Work-Certified™ company by Great Place to Work. For additional information about Terranea Resort, visit www.terranea.com, call 866.261.5873, or follow Terranea on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

