Terranea Turns Pink In Honor Of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month This October

"We are honored to turn pink and raise money for this important cause," says Terri A. Haack, president of Terranea Resort. "Since we launched this program, Terranea has raised nearly $100,000 for breast cancer support and research during 'Terranea Turns Pink,' and we look forward to continuing to contribute with this year's campaign."

Some of the specialty offerings guests can expect at Terranea in support of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month are listed below:

STAY – In addition to welcoming guests for a safe and comfortable stay along the California coast, Terranea encourages guests to generously support fundraising efforts with an option to make a donation upon booking.

DINE – From savory to sweet, the culinary team has created a variety of special Terranea Turns Pink food and beverage offerings – each donating a portion of proceeds to the campaign. Purchase blush-hued and freshly baked treats, including pink Macarons, Sugar Cookies, and Cake and Meringue Pops at sea beans; enjoy decadent specialty desserts at catalina kitchen, bashi, in-room dining, and The Lobby Bar and Terrace, and Nelson's, including the Strawberry Rhubarb and Ricotta Brioche, and Strawberry Cremimex Olive Oil Torte; the Lobby Bar and Terrace is serving up light bites including their Roasted Beets Bruschetta Crostini; and sip hand-crafted cocktails, including the Spicy Fig Margarita or the Hibiscus Pomegranate Margarita at Nelson's, the Pink Flamingo at catalina kitchen, bashi, and The Lobby Bar and Terrace, as well as ONEHOPE Wine Rosé.

RELAX – Relax and rejuvenate at The Spa at Terranea, currently offering limited outdoor treatments to resort guests. Experience ultimate tranquility with our 60-minute CBD Massage. Additionally, pick up an informative breast exam card at The Spa, which promotes awareness for preventative measures and early screenings. Find balance with an invigorating 60-minute Terranea Turns Pink Yoga practice during the month of October. Guests are encouraged to wear pink attire and kindly contribute a $20 donation. Advance reservation required, please call 310.365.2743 for reservations and additional information.

PLAY – Celebrate Birdies for Breast Cancer all month in October at The Links, where proceeds from each round will be donated to breast cancer support and research. Guests may match the resort's donation with an optional add-on when booking a tee time.

SHOP – During the month of October, shop for a good cause at marea. A percentage of all purchases from My Saint My Hero bracelets and VOYAGE et CIE products will be donated to breast cancer support and research.

ADVENTURE – For every Archery activity booked in October, a portion of proceeds will benefit breast cancer support and research. Advanced reservations are required. For more information, please call the Experience Center at 310.265.2861.

For more information about Terranea Turns Pink, visit Terranea.com/pink.

About Terranea Resort

Located on the Palos Verdes Peninsula, Terranea is the premier oceanfront resort in Southern California with 102 acres of unparalleled Pacific Ocean views. Terranea opened in 2009 and proudly celebrates 11 years of service and memorable guest experiences in this scenic Southern California enclave. The resort also offers world-class accommodations that range from hotel suites to bungalows, oceanfront casitas, and luxurious villas. Amenities include The Links at Terranea, a nine-hole, par-3 golf course; award-winning 50,000 sq. ft. oceanfront spa, fitness, and wellness center; four swimming pools and a 140-foot waterslide; marea luxury boutique; 135,000 sq. ft. of meeting space; and nine dining venues showcasing its farm-to-Terranea culinary philosophy utilizing local and sustainable ingredients. Terranea's bountiful land boasts herb and vegetable gardens, lemon groves, bee hives, farm-fresh eggs, a Sea Salt Conservatory, and more. In addition, the resort's team of expert Experience Concierge members help guests discover and explore Terranea's rich terrain that includes miles of scenic coastal trails, a secluded beach cove, and ocean environments. Fun, enriching programs and activities such as falconry, archery, kayaking, and paddle boarding also abound. Terranea Resort is owned by a joint venture comprised of Lowe and JC Resorts, managed by CoralTree Hospitality Group, and is a member of the American Express Fine Hotels & Resorts program and Virtuoso Travel Network. Since its opening, Terranea Resort has been named one of Travel + Leisure's "500 Best Hotels in the World" and earned a spot on Condé Nast Traveler's "Readers' Choice Awards" and "Gold List." The resort also received the "Best of Award of Excellence" from Wine Spectator and has been recognized numerous times on U.S. News & World Report's "Best U.S. Hotels" list. Terranea is designated a Great Place To Work-Certified™ company by Great Place to Work. For additional information about Terranea Resort, visit www.terranea.com, call 866.261.5873, or follow Terranea on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

