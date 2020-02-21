Terranova Security Partners with Microsoft to Provide Inclusive and Human-Centric Security Awareness Content

"Microsoft's technology and platform enriches us with intelligent insights to develop security awareness training on the most recent and relevant risks. This partnership empowers Terranova Security to provide human-centric security training at maximum scale and efficacy," said Lise Lapointe, Terranova Security CEO and author of The Human Fix to the Human Risk.

Terranova Security brings a science-backed human-centric approach to its cyber security awareness course catalog, free online resources, phishing simulations, and security awareness communication tools.

"Users falling prey to phishing is one of the most common, impactful risks facing our customers today. Microsoft's partnership with Terranova Security enables us to deliver an industry-leading solution with differentiated phishing simulation and human-centric training capabilities," said Rob Lefferts, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft 365 Security.

Terranova Security Delivers Human-Centric, Accessible, Inclusive, and Quality Security Awareness Training Content

In addition, Terranova Security delivers the following:

Quality and Rigor : Terranova Security is widely recognized for creating and delivering science-backed content that is purposeful, high quality, and engaging. Terranova Security CEO, Lise Lapointe is highly regarded for her academic philosophy and approach to security awareness training.

: Terranova Security is widely recognized for creating and delivering science-backed content that is purposeful, high quality, and engaging. Terranova Security CEO, is highly regarded for her academic philosophy and approach to security awareness training. Culture Fit : Terranova Security shares Microsoft's commitment to diversity and inclusion. Terranova Security puts people first – from an inclusive boardroom to relatable and accessible security awareness content catalog. Terranova Security is proud to announce that its content meets Microsoft's Web Accessibility Standards.

: Terranova Security shares Microsoft's commitment to diversity and inclusion. Terranova Security puts people first – from an inclusive boardroom to relatable and accessible security awareness content catalog. Terranova Security is proud to announce that its content meets Microsoft's Web Accessibility Standards. Quantity and Breadth : No two companies or people have the same security awareness challenges and needs. With the Terranova Security comprehensive content catalog, Microsoft is able to support its wide range of customers who have varying levels of security awareness knowledge and training needs.

: No two companies or people have the same security awareness challenges and needs. With the Terranova Security comprehensive content catalog, Microsoft is able to support its wide range of customers who have varying levels of security awareness knowledge and training needs. Better Together: Terranova Security's goal is to eliminate the human risk factor to effectively counter all cyber attacks. The company does this with its deep training catalog that puts people first with relatable and engaging content. This intergration with Microsoft further extends its reach – making it possible for more people and companies to create cyber secure and aware cultures.

About Terranova Security

Terranova Security is a global leader and partner of choice in security awareness training with successful security awareness and phishing simulation programs spanning over 7 million users. Recognized for providing amongst the highest-quality content, most multilingual security awareness platform, training and communications portfolio and intuitive phishing simulator, organizations continue to leverage the Terranova Security awareness 5-step framework which provides an evidence-based, step-by-step approach to a successful security awareness program. Terranova Security is working with organizations and security awareness teams worldwide to design programs that drastically reduce the human risk factor to effectively counter all cyber attacks. Learn more at terranovasecurity.com.

