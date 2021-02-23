TerraScale Wins Platinum 2020 Outstanding Property Award London In Property Design

RENO, Nev., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TerraScale , a clean infrastructure design and development firm committed to developing digital infrastructure around the world, together with Joe MacDonald, founding principal of Urban A&O , has been awarded a Platinum Outstanding Property Award London (OPAL) in the Category of Property Development – Environmental/Sustainability, for the conceptual design of TerraScale's Energos Reno project .

OPAL recognizes the "best Architecture, Interior Design and Property Development projects from around the world," with projects awarded based on their "creativity, innovation, social impact and sustainability." The 2020 OPAL Platinum Award recognizes TerraScale and Urban A&O for the conceptual design in the Environmental and Sustainability category.

TerraScale's Energos Reno project will include the development of a data center that will leverage renewable energy infrastructure. Energos Reno is a large-scale mixed-use development near Reno, Nevada that aims to enable secure storage and transmission of data between government agencies and commercial clients. TerraScale intends to develop a data center as well as further develop renewable energy infrastructure assets. The project site will also act as a pilot ground for new and emerging green technologies.

"Teaming with Urban A&O as part of our Energos Reno Project has been incredibly valuable as we pursue the largest commercial development in the United States powered by on-site renewable energy," said Soheila Yalpani, COO of TerraScale.

"We are honored by this recognition together with Joe MacDonald's team at Urban A&O," said Danny Hayes, CEO of TerraScale.

"Being recognized by OPAL for our work on the conceptual design of TerraScale's Energos Reno Project, is a tremendous honor," said Joe MacDonald of Urban A&O. "We see architecture as an opportunistic interface for sustainability, technology and design and we're pleased to have collaborated with TerraScale as a way to showcase the possibilities in doing so."

About TerraScale

TerraScale is a clean infrastructure design and development firm that is transforming and modernizing digital infrastructures around the world. Through the company's consortium, TerraScale takes a unique approach to future proofing our planet by collaborating with best-in-class green engineering, technology, real estate, energy and construction firms globally, to ensure maximum value delivery across the lifecycle of its projects. TerraScale's projects and programs are designed to meet the needs of government and industry in the most responsible, secure and sustainable manner.

For more information on TerraScale, please visit: https://terrascale.org

About Urban A&O

Joe MacDonald is a founding principal of Urban A&O, a design firm based in New York City, specializing in parametric modeling and resilient, sustainable material research. He regularly incorporates his academic research into practice at the scales of building, landscape and urban design. His seminars explore naturally occurring organizational systems and their influence on built ecologies, new materials, and construction assembly innovations. Four operating principles describe the philosophy of the firm's work: sustainable material exploration; the use of emerging technologies to design and fabricate form; multi-disciplinary collaboration; and the cultivation of social interaction and education through design within the public realm. The theme of architecture as an opportunistic interface for technology and space–simultaneously physical and social–is central to their investigations into future building materials and construction methods.

For more information on Urban A&O, please visit: https://www.urbanao.com/

About Outstanding Property Awards London

OPAL seeks the best Architecture, Interior Design and Property Development projects from around the world, celebrating and honoring diverse exceptional projects globally. We want to see your most Outstanding projects addressing creativity, innovation, social impact, and sustainability while creating a unique cross-industry platform that unites experts and talents.

For more information on OPAL, please visit: https://outstandingpropertyaward.com/

SOURCE TerraScale

Related Links

https://terrascale.org

