Terray Therapeutics and Calico Enter into a Multi-Target Collaboration to Discover Small Molecule Therapeutics for Age-Related Diseases

Collaboration combines Calico's deep expertise in target biology with Terray's proprietary drug discovery and development platform to identify novel therapeutics for patients affected by serious diseases of aging, including cancer

PASADENA, Calif. and SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Terray Therapeutics, a biotechnology company accelerating drug discovery through the application of computational approaches to precisely generated chemical data at scale; and Calico Life Sciences, a biotechnology organization focused on age-related interventions and founded by Alphabet and Arthur D. Levinson, today announced a research collaboration to discover and develop small molecule therapeutics for diseases of aging, including cancer.

Under the terms of the agreement, Terray and Calico will identify small molecule leads against a set of targets nominated by Calico using the Terray tNova platform, with Calico subsequently assuming responsibility for development and commercialization. Terray will receive an upfront payment and is eligible to receive milestones as well as tiered royalties on net sales.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Calico and look forward to applying our discovery engine to identify modulators of previously intractable disease targets," said Jacob Berlin, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Terray. "Our combined expertise will leverage the scale, precision, and speed of our tNova platform to rapidly discover and advance therapeutics for patients."

Chemical datasets generated using Terray's novel ultra-dense microarray technology are analyzed with Terray's integrated machine learning and computational platform to systemically map biochemical interactions between small molecules and disease targets. Terray's chemistry engine operates at a massive scale, measuring billions of interactions daily and becoming increasingly precise with each cycle of design and experimentation. Combining these capabilities with wet lab and computationally-driven drug development workflows, Terray enables and accelerates small molecule drug discovery across a wide variety of targets.

"Terray's platform offers a new opportunity to more precisely assess the biochemical dynamics between disease targets and small molecules at a very large scale," said Jonathan W. Lewis, Ph.D., Chief Business Officer at Calico. "We look forward to partnering with the team at Terray to jointly discover first-in-class therapeutics against age-related diseases."

About Calico

Calico (Calico Life Sciences LLC) is an Alphabet-founded research and development company whose mission is to harness advanced technologies and model systems to increase our understanding of the biology that controls human aging. Calico will use that knowledge to devise interventions that enable people to lead longer and healthier lives. To learn more about Calico, visit www.calicolabs.com.

About Terray Therapeutics

Terray Therapeutics is a biotechnology company operating at the convergence of AI, biology, medicinal chemistry, automation, and nanotechnology to propel drug discovery into the information age. Terray's proprietary integrated computational and experimental platforms generate massively scaled, powerfully agnostic chemical data that are purpose-built to power computational learning and reveal new interactions. This foundation is building an iterative, flexible chemistry engine that delivers more precise therapies to patients faster than ever before. To learn more about Terray, visit terraytx.com.

