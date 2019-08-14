Terri and Jerry Kohl donate $7 million to Huntington Hospital to help drive new cardiac center

The Kohls are particularly aware of the importance of high-quality heart care, given that three of their family members (including Jerry) have received heart-related services at Huntington Hospital. Jerry is also a participant in our cardiac rehabilitation program, which provides physician-supervised exercise and other important services that support heart health. The couple have made generous contributions to Huntington Hospital over the years — including an investment in advanced robotic surgery technology.

"You hope you're never going to need it," says Jerry, on the subject of hospital care. "We live in this community and we want good care, so we think it's important to do our share to help support that."

Other significant gifts to Huntington Hospital from the Kohls have made a difference to the work of our surgical suites and the Emergency & Trauma Center.

Terri and Jerry met in elementary school in Monterey Park and started dating in high school. Since then, they have remained partners both in life and in business. While their school friends were spending dates at the movies, Terri and Jerry were starting a boutique that catered to fellow classmates. Today their company, Brighton Collectibles, has grown to operate 180 stores. The com­pany's products are also sold in more than 4,000 additional fine specialty boutiques and online stores.

For more information about philanthropy at Huntington Hospital, please visit: https://giving.huntingtonhospital.com/where-to-give

About Huntington Hospital

Huntington Hospital, www.huntingtonhospital.org, is a 619-bed not-for-profit hospital in Pasadena, California. We are named among the top hospitals in California and nationally ranked in four specialties by U.S. News and World Report and four consecutive "A's" from the Leapfrog Group for patient safety. Learn more about us on Facebook www.facebook.com/huntingtonmemorialhospital and on Twitter @huntingtonnews.

SOURCE Huntington Hospital

Related Links

http://www.huntingtonhospital.com

