Terror Finance Whistleblower Alleges Fraud in Michigan Department of Health & Human Services

LANSING, Mich., Dec. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Everett Stern, the terror-finance whistleblower who uncovered major financial crimes at one of the world's largest banks, today accused the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services of fraud. In a public letter to the incoming Michigan Governor and to a federal Inspector General, Stern alleges that the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services (MDHHS) committed fraudulent acts that have jeopardized the health and safety of Michigan's most vulnerable residents—its elderly, frail and disabled population.

"Over the past weeks, I have uncovered three blatant acts of fraud carried out by the MDHHS bureaucracy going back more than a decade, and continuing during the entire term of outgoing Governor Rick Snyder," Stern writes in the letter, posted here.

Stern says that, based on fraudulent assertions and backdated regulations, MDHHS is trying to shut down the state's home health program, which provides vital home health care services to Michigan's most frail population. Using internal government emails obtained through the Freedom of Information Act, Stern alleges that MDHHS personnel disabled a federally approved computer program designed to monitor home health services and prevent fraud. He writes that the computer program was intentionally disabled by MDHHS insiders to "to ease the burden" on staff.

Stern adds that Michigan failed to bring the state into compliance with federal rules that would expand home health care to more Michigan residents, at great taxpayer savings. "There is no way of telling how many people have been forced out of their homes and into institutional facilities because of the state's failure to promulgate Washington's new rules," he writes.

Unfortunately, this is far from the first instance of MDHHS failing to keep Michigan residents safe. MDHHS Director Nick Lyon's cavalier response to the Flint Water Crisis was that "everyone has to die of something." A District Court Judge recently called Lyon "corrupt" in his handling of the Flint-area Legionnaires' disease outbreak, and ordered him to stand trial on involuntary manslaughter charges in the deaths of two men. Why should Lyon be trusted, now, when it comes to the elderly and disabled residents of Michigan?

Stern, a respected whistleblower and investigator, is asking Governor-Elect Gretchen Whitmer and the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services IG to open a case. Next week, at a press availability in Detroit, Stern will issue a complete Investigative Report laying out his evidence.

Everett Stern

Everett Stern is the CEO and Intelligence Director of Tactical Rabbit, a private intelligence agency composed of former U.S. intelligence community officers and analysts. He has extensive expertise in identifying financial wrongdoing, and was the central whistleblower in the HSBC Bank money laundering scandal. In part as a result of his efforts, HSBC agreed to pay a record $1.9 billion fine to U.S. authorities, for the bank's many misdeeds.

Stern is a former candidate for the United States Senate. He has been featured in dozens of news articles and broadcasts, and appeared in a Netflix documentary, "Dirty Money," on Wall Street and corporate greed.

