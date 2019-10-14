SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Terry B. Salisbury is being recognized by Continental Who's Who in the field of Law as a Lifetime Achiever for his outstanding contributions to the field Law and for his role at the Law Offices of Terry B. Salisbury.

With over 36 years of experience in the legal field, Terry B. Salisbury specializes in Real Estate, Law Estate, and Probate Law Lawyer.

Throughout his education and training, Mr. Salisbury graduated from the prestigious Stetson University College of Law and is a Board Certified Specialist in Wills, Trusts and Estates with the Florida Bar Board of Legal Specialization and Education. Additionally, Mr. Sailsbury is a member of the Florida Bar Association.

In recognition of his achievements, Ms. Salisbury holds an AV rating with Martindale-Hubbell.

