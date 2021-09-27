Terry Foster elected Emergency Nurses Association 2022 President-elect

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After four decades as a member and valuable contributor to the Emergency Nurses Association, Terry Foster, MSN, RN, CEN, CPEN, CCRN, TCRN, FAEN, has been elected to serve as the association's 2022 president-elect.

Foster, of Taylor Mill, Kentucky, works for St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Edgewood as a critical care nurse specialist in emergency departments for the system. He also is an associate ambassador to the St. Elizabeth Foundation.

He currently serves as the ENA Board of Directors secretary/treasurer, but he has played numerous roles at the state and association-wide levels over the course of 40-plus years on numerous volunteer committees and as a chapter leader in the greater Cincinnati area. He is a Fellow in the Academy of Emergency Nursing and previously earned ENA's highest honors - the Judith C. Kelleher Award and the ENA Lifetime Achievement Award.

"I am incredibly honored and humbled to be chosen by ENA members to lead this great organization that has been part of my life for so many years," said Foster, who has also made a name for himself as a nurse humorist at speaking engagements across the United States. "My passion for emergency nursing comes from years in the ED dedicated to my patients. I am ready to use my knowledge, passion and dedication as president of this association which has been with me throughout my career."

Following his year as president-elect, Foster will serve as ENA president in 2023.

Voters in the 2021 ENA Election also made their selections for a new secretary/treasurer, and to fill seats on the ENA board and Nominations and Elections Committee.

Secretary/Treasurer:

Chris Dellinger , MBA, BSN, RN, FAEN, of West Virginia

Board of Directors:

Joop Breuer, RN , CEN, CCRN, FAEN, of The Netherlands

, CEN, CCRN, FAEN, of Cheryl Randolph , MSN, RN, CEN, CPEN, CCRN, FNP-BC, TCRN, FAEN, of California

, MSN, RN, CEN, CPEN, CCRN, FNP-BC, TCRN, FAEN, of Jack Rodgers , MBA, RN, CEN, NREMT-P, FAEN, of Georgia

, MBA, RN, CEN, NREMT-P, FAEN, of Vanessa Gorman , MSN, RN, CCRN, FAEN, FCENA, of Australia (one-year term)

Additionally, voters selected two members for the Nominations and Elections Committee.





Region 4 – Gina Slobogin , DNP, APRN, CEN, FNP-BC, NEA-BC, NHDP-BC, PHRN, TCRN, of Pennsylvania

, DNP, APRN, CEN, FNP-BC, NEA-BC, NHDP-BC, PHRN, TCRN, of Region 6 – Gibson , BSN, RN, CEN, of Tennessee

About the Emergency Nurses Association

The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With more than 50,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines, and guides emergency healthcare public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.

ENA Media Contact:

Dan Campana

Director of Communications

847-460-4017

[email protected]

SOURCE Emergency Nurses Association

Related Links

http://www.ena.org

