Terry Gotowka, Head of Customer Support and Business Operations at Censia Talent Intelligence, named to NSBA Leadership Council

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Censia, a leading provider of enterprise Talent Intelligence Technology, announced today that Head of Customer Support and Business Operations Terry Gotowka was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council.

NSBA is the nation's oldest small-business advocacy organization, and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. Gotowka, a recognized leader in the small-business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C.

"Working with many business owners, I see daily the importance of being involved and active when it comes to laws and regulation," stated Gotowka. "Joining NSBA's Leadership Council will enable me to take our collective small-business message to the people that need to hear it most: Congress."

Terry Gotowka is a seasoned business executive specializing in bringing transformative technology to both small businesses and international organizations. Before joining Censia, he led a team that implemented automated loan and lease approvals for U.S. car dealerships.

Gotowka joined his NSBA Leadership Council as part of his efforts to tackle the many critical issues facing small business, including tax reform, regulatory restraint, health care costs and how the Affordable Care Act will impact small business. The NSBA Leadership Council is focused on providing valuable networking between small-business advocates from across the country while ensuring small business a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small-business proposals.

"I am proud to have Terry Gotowka as part of our Leadership Council," stated NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken. "He came to us highly recommended and I look forward to our coordinated efforts for years to come."

