Terry L. Orr Joins HKA as Partner

PHILADELPHIA and DALLAS, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HKA, one of the world's leading privately owned, independent providers of consulting, expert and advisory services for the construction, manufacturing, process and technology industries, has announced that Terry L. Orr has joined the firm as Partner based in Dallas, Texas.

Orr will support the growth of the firm's commercial damages practice. He is a highly respected authority in forensic accounting, with more than 25 years of experience as an auditor and audit partner in international public accounting firms. Orr has led complex global and domestic engagements for clients in diverse industries, including the construction, healthcare, hospitality and oil & gas sectors. He regularly works with private equity firms, public company boards, management and outside counsel, and his expertise and insight have proved essential in resolving a wide range of matters, including fraud detection, investigation, remediation and prevention; Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) investigations; and litigated disputes.

Orr earned his BS in Accountancy from Brigham Young University, is a Certified Public Accountant, Chartered Global Management Accountant, and a Certified Internal Controls Auditor. Prior to joining HKA, Orr was a Managing Director for Business Intelligence and Investigations, North America at Kroll.

"Terry's forensic accounting and expert witness experience builds on HKA's already well-established commercial damages and claims consulting practices," said Frank Giunta, President and Partner of HKA's America's Region. "We are very excited to have him join our team," added Giunta.

ABOUT HKA

HKA is one of the world's leading privately owned, independent providers of consulting, expert and advisory services for the construction, manufacturing, process and technology industries.

HKA has 1,000+ consultants, experts and advisors across 47 offices in 17 countries.

You can find out further information about HKA by visiting our website at www.hka.com.

Contact

John Paolin

HKA

One Commerce Square

2005 Market Street, Suite 320

Philadelphia, PA 19103

267 831 2913

[email protected]

www.hka.com

SOURCE HKA

Related Links

http://www.hka.com

