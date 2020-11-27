Terry Lamantia Joins Mitchell Titus as a Tax Partner and Will Be Part of Their Strategy and Business Development Team

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitchell Titus is pleased to announce that Terry Lamantia has joined the firm as a new partner. Based out of our New York headquarters, Terry will be part of their Strategic and Business Development Team. Terry will work closely with our dedicated and talented Mitchell Titus partners and their teams to increase strategic alliances and client relationships.

Terry Lamantia Joins Mitchell Titus

Anthony "Tony" Kendall, Mitchell Titus' Chairman and CEO stated, "we are very pleased that Terry is joining us for this important role at Mitchell Titus. Terry's outstanding record of accomplishments will be a valuable addition to our senior leadership team."

Terry brings to Mitchell Titus extensive experience in developing strong client relationships and providing significant tax and advisory services to her clients gained from several roles held while at KPMG LLP. During the past 18 years, Terry was the Global and Americas Lead Partner for several significant financial services clients and she was the Global Lead Partner responsible for the planning and execution of the Global U.S. GAAP tax provision audit for a significant SEC audit client. In addition, Terry served as a mentor to numerous partners and managers and developed mentoring and training programs to train all professionals on soft skills and relationship management matters. Terry recently retired as a Senior Partner in the Banking and Capital Markets Tax Practice and as the Banking and Capital Markets Tax Lead for KPMG's Market Development Leadership Team.

Terry serves on numerous not-for-profit boards, including Hofstra University Women in Leadership (Advisory Board Member); YWCA Greenwich (Vice Chair of the Board); Greenwich High School (PTA Co-President); Junior League of Greenwich, Inc. (Sustainer Board Member); and Greenwich United Way (Former Vice Chair of Fund Development).

Terry received her JD and BBA in public accounting from Hofstra University. She is a member of the New York State and Connecticut Bars and is a licensed CPA in New York.

ABOUT MITCHELL TITUS

Founded in 1974, Mitchell Titus (www.mitchelltitus.com) is the preeminent minority-controlled professional services firm headquartered in New York City, with offices in the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The firm's core services include assurance, tax and advisory services. Its inclusive environment and diverse thinking result in create solutions for its clients. Its heritage of quality and seasoned professionals brings varied insight to every engagement. Mitchell Titus has been recognized by Minority Business News, Accounting Today, the Journal of Accountancy and SmartCEO as well as by many other publications.

