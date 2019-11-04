Tertiary Amines Market Size Worth $5.72 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 5.6%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global tertiary amines market size is projected to reach USD 5.72 billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Widespread use of the product in pharmaceuticals, personal care, agriculture chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and textile fiber industries is projected to drive the growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

C-8 tertiary amine is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.4%, in terms of revenue, from 2019 to 2025 as they are majorly used for manufacturing amine oxides and surfactants

Floatation reagents application segment is anticipated to hold a market share of 11.8% in 2025 on account of growing demand for the product in water treatment

The consumption of tertiary amines in petroleum end use is expected to register a CAGR of 4.7% from 2019 to 2025 backed by rising demand for drilling fluids

The Germany tertiary amines market is anticipated to exceed 47.6 kilotons by 2025 owing to the presence of major polyurethane foam manufacturers, such as BASF SE, Bauder, and Covestro

Some of the key market participants are Arkema, Lonza, Dow Chemical Co., BASF SE, Kao Corporation, and Albemarle Corporation

Read 149 page research report with ToC on "Tertiary Amines Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (C-8, C-10, C-12, C-14, C-16), By Application (Surfactants, Biocides), By End Use (Personal Care, Cleaning Products), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/tertiary-amines-market

In the pharmaceuticals industry, tertiary amines and their derivatives are used as intermediates for manufacturing medicines. The derivatives with ring-like structure of aryl group are used for manufacturing drugs, such as rosuvastatin, used for lowering cholesterol; aripiprazole belonging to the class of antipsychotic; and imatinib, used for cancer treatment. Derivatives such as imipramine, amitriptyline, lofepramine, and clomipramine are used for manufacturing anti-depressants.

Asia Pacific tertiary amines market witnessed the fastest growth in 2018 owing to the rapidly growing agricultural chemical industry in emerging economies including China, India, Japan, and South Korea. The presence of key raw material suppliers and manufacturers with massive production capacities is expected to further propel the regional growth.

The personal care application is expected to record significant growth over the forecast period. The rapidly growing personal care industry in emerging economies, such as China and India along with the rising consumer preference for personal hygiene and skincare is expected to drive the demand for tertiary amines demand.

Grand View Research has segmented the global tertiary amines market on the basis of product, application, end use, and region:

Tertiary Amines Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

C-8 TA



C-10 TA



C-12 TA



C-14 TA



C-16 TA



Others

Tertiary Amines Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Surfactants



Biocides



Floatation Agents



Corrosion Inhibitors



Emulsifier



Drilling Material



Others

Tertiary Amines End Use Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Cleaning Products



Agricultural Chemicals



Personal Care



Petroleum Industry



Water Treatment



Plastics



Pharmaceuticals



Textiles & Fibers



Others

Tertiary Amines Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Belgium



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

