Terumo Cardiovascular Group and Hemostasis Introduce BoneSeal® Bone Hemostat

Cardiac surgeons have long-attempted to use various hemostats to manage bleeding from sternotomies, including beeswax, putties, powders and gelatin. BoneSeal hemostat offers a new, all-in-one solution to manage bone hemostasis that is easy to apply and bioabsorbable.

"Terumo CV Group is excited to partner with Hemostasis to bring this innovative product to cardiac surgeons," said Robert DeRyke, Terumo Cardiovascular Group's President and CEO. "Our new agreement to distribute BoneSeal hemostat is yet another way we can positively impact patient care."

BoneSeal hemostat handles much like beeswax and works immediately to achieve bone hemostasis upon application. With BoneSeal hemostat, surgeons can take control of hemostasis and post-operative bleeding, giving patients a better start to healing.(1)

About Terumo Cardiovascular Group

Terumo Cardiovascular Group manufactures and markets medical devices for cardiac and vascular surgery with an emphasis on cardiopulmonary bypass, intra-operative monitoring and vascular grafting. The company is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, with manufacturing operations in the U.S., Europe and Asia. It is one of several subsidiaries of Terumo Corporation of Japan that is focused exclusively on cardiac and vascular specialties. For more information, visit www.terumo-cvgroup.com.

About Hemostasis

Hemostasis designs and manufactures advanced biomaterial-based technologies to facilitate hemostasis and wound healing. Hemostasis products are used in procedures to treat disorders and stop bleeding in sinus, cardiac, orthopedic, vascular, soft tissue and solid organs. Hemostasis is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota. For more information, visit www.hemostasisllc.com.

