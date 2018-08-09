Tervita Corporation Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2018 Results and Conference Call Details

CALGARY, Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Tervita Corporation ("Tervita", the "Company") (TSX: TEV) announced today that it expects to release the results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 after market close on Wednesday, November 14, 2018. Interim Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis will be posted to Tervita's website and SEDAR following the release.

Tervita will host a conference call on Thursday, November 15, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. MST to discuss the third quarter results.

To participate in the conference call, dial 647-427-7450 or toll free 1-888-231-8191. To access the simultaneous webcast, please visit tervita.com. For those unable to listen to the live call, a taped broadcast will be available at tervita.com and, until midnight on Thursday, November 22, 2018 by dialing 855-859-2056 and using the pass code 1691305.

About Tervita

Tervita has close to 40 years of operational experience in Canada as a leading environmental solutions provider. Our integrated earth, water, waste and resource solutions deliver safe and efficient results through all phases of a project by minimizing impact, maximizing returns.™ Our dedicated employees are trusted sustainability partners to oil and gas, construction, mining, government and communities. Safety is our highest priority: it influences our actions and shapes our culture. For more information visit Tervita.com.

SOURCE Tervita Corporation

Related Links

http://www.tervita.com/

