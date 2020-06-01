TES Expands Operations in Hong Kong and Thailand

SINGAPORE, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TES announced the expansion of its operations in Hong Kong and Thailand. The new facilities will extend TES's unparalleled global footprint and increase the company's overall processing capacity.

In Hong Kong, TES has added a 1,000 m2 building to its existing facilities in the Fanling area. To meet its clients' exacting compliance and security standards, renovation is expected to be complete by the end of June 2020.

In Thailand, TES acquired a 3,500 m2 stand-alone building in the Bangpa-In, a district in Ayutthaya province, to support its volume growth in this dynamic country. Extensive refurbishment has been completed to ensure the facility meets and exceeds its clients' compliance, security, and operational requirements. All necessary government permits have been granted and operations are underway.

Both facilities will have the same permits, certifications, and capabilities TES clients have come to expect and represent a multimillion-dollar investment driven by the significant growth in the region TES has experienced in recent years.

"In the last couple of years, we have seen sweeping regulatory reform across many countries in Asia," said Gary Steele, TES's Chief Executive Officer. "Businesses that did not meet the new standards in many cases were forced to close. Businesses like TES that have always operated to the highest compliance standards have seen step-change growth with multinational customers who put a premium on brand protection and sustainability."

Both new sites will offer a full suite of IT lifecycle solutions, including onsite data destruction services, data centre decommissioning, inventory tracking, redeployment and resale of parts/assets, and testing, grading, repair, refurbishment and recycling of assets. Just a short distance from Hong Kong and Bangkok city centres, they will enable TES to better serve clients in these countries.

With the opening of these new facilities, TES reaffirms its dedication to providing full lifecycle IT solutions for clients all over the world. TES is committed to the safe and responsible management of end-of-life IT equipment and is uniquely positioned to help companies of all sizes with this critical business function.

To learn more about TES's full suite of lifecycle solutions, visit tes-amm.com.

ABOUT TES

Founded in 2005, TES is a circular economy leader focused on helping customers with the commissioning, deployment, and retirement of IT assets. As one of the largest IT lifecycle service providers in the world, TES understands the common challenges faced when managing IT equipment throughout its lifecycle, and our bespoke, cost-effective solutions address these challenges while achieving compliance with all local and international data security, environmental and industry regulations.

TES is backed by Navis Capital Partners, one of the largest private equity companies in Southeast Asia, with over US$6 billion under management. TES has an unmatched global footprint and operates at 38 locations across 22 countries with more than 1,700 employees. Our mission is to create outstanding value for our customers, employees, and stakeholders as well as for the global community by leveraging our unique combination of security, value recovery, and environmental expertise.

