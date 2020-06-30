TES Expands Operations in the United States

SEATTLE, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TES continues to see substantial growth and today announced the expansion of its operations in the United States of America with an additional facility in Seattle, Washington. The facility will further expand TES's unmatched global footprint and increase the company's overall processing capacity within the United States.

The new 42,000-square-foot facility will allow TES to better serve its clients in the Pacific Northwest region, which has historically been underserved by traditional IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) providers. To meet clients' exacting compliance and security standards, renovation is underway and is expected to be complete by the end of September 2020.

"With the opening of our new Seattle facility, TES reaffirms its commitment to providing full lifecycle IT solutions for clients all over the country," said Eric Ingebretsen, TES's Chief Commercial Officer. "Our clients, now more than ever, are demanding solutions that fit their sustainability goals, and TES is committed to making the right commercial investments to minimize unnecessary transportation and thus reducing the carbon footprint associated with it."

TES also recently opened a 40,000-square-foot purpose-built center in Virginia. A short distance from Washington, DC, this facility is fully operational and enables TES to better serve clients in the mid-Atlantic and northeastern corridors of the country.

TES's Virginia and Seattle facilities are a replica of its other existing U.S.-based facilities and offer deployment services, as well as a full suite of ITAD solutions, including on-site data destruction services, data center decommissioning, inventory tracking, redeployment and resale of parts/assets, and testing, grading, repairing, refurbishment and recycling of assets. Both facilities will have the same permits, certifications, and capabilities TES clients have come to expect.

"TES's operations in the United States represent a multimillion-dollar investment driven by the significant growth TES has experienced there in recent years," said Gary Steele, TES's Chief Executive Officer. "Seattle has historically been an innovation hub, and we are excited to bring safe, efficient and reliable IT asset disposition services to our long-standing customers in another vital region of the country."

With over 2.3 million square feet of owned/operated processing facilities in 40 locations globally across 20 countries, TES gives our customers a consistent experience no matter where their assets are. Our 1,700-plus employees worldwide deliver our services directly, which allows TES to offer a global service that actually feels like a global service.

To learn more about TES's full suite of technology lifecycle solutions, visit tes-amm.com.

ABOUT TES

Founded in 2005, TES is a circular economy leader focused on helping customers with the commissioning, deployment, and retirement of IT assets. As one of the largest IT lifecycle service providers in the world, TES understands the common challenges faced when managing IT equipment throughout its lifecycle, and our bespoke, cost-effective solutions address these challenges while achieving compliance with all local and international data security, environmental and industry regulations.

TES is backed by Navis Capital Partners, one of the largest private equity companies in Southeast Asia, with over US $6 billion under management. TES has an unmatched global footprint and operates at 40 locations across 20 countries with more than 1,700 employees. Our mission is to create outstanding value for our customers, employees, and stakeholders as well as for the global community by leveraging our unique combination of security, value recovery, and environmental expertise.

Related Links

TES

SOURCE TES