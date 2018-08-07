TESLA SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Tesla, Inc. - TSLA

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until the expanded period of October 9, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Tesla, Inc. (NasdaqGS : TSLA ), if they purchased the Company's securities between August 7, 2018 and August 14, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Tesla and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-tsla/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by October 9, 2018.

About the Lawsuit

Tesla and certain of its executives are charged with making materially false and misleading statements and/or failing to disclose material facts during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On August 7, 2018, Tesla CEO Elon Musk stated via Twitter that "[a]m considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured," among other things, which sent Tesla shares soaring to close at $379.57 that day. Then, from August 9-14, 2018, media reports revealed a SEC probe into the veracity of the statements, an investigation by Tesla's Board into the funding, and statements contradicting Musk's insinuation that financial advisors had been retained for the transaction.

On this news, the price of Tesla's shares plummeted.

