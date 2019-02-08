Tesla's Acquisition of Maxwell Technologies Should Reduce Battery Costs - Freedonia Group Analysis

CLEVELAND, Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tesla announced this week that it had acquired Maxwell Technologies, a deal that is expected to be finalized by mid-2019. Maxwell Technologies, which already supplies lithium-ion batteries for EVs manufactured by other automakers, can help Tesla reduce the per kilowatt-hour costs of its batteries.

In fact, one of the most interesting parts of the deal is not the current ultracapacitors that Maxwell manufactures for use in today's EVs, but the company's proprietary dry-electrode technology. According to analyst Kyle Peters, Maxwell's dry electrode technology is a significant step forward in Tesla's goal of reducing battery costs. "By reducing battery costs, which are typically the most expensive component of an electric vehicle, Tesla can offer lower priced EVs that will very likely feature a longer range. These are major steps that Tesla needs to take to make their vehicles more affordable, which has been a major roadblock to faster adoption across all EV suppliers."

