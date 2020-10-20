Tesorio Achieves Seamless Integration with Sage Intacct to Accelerate B2B Collections

BURLINGAME, Calif., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tesorio today announced that its Connected Finance Platform has achieved seamless integration with Sage Intacct. The solution empowers finance and collections teams to forecast and collect cash faster and more predictably without increasing headcount. Tesorio's Connected Finance Platform includes collections automation, a comprehensive collections dashboard, customizable dunning, dynamic workspace functionality, and streamlined payments. All of these features enable customers to reduce Days Sales Outstanding (DSO), eliminate manual processes, and increase cash forecast accuracy.

This integration includes importing and exporting data from Sage Intacct necessary for using Tesorio's Accounts Receivable and Collections offerings. Key data integration points include all entity objects, contacts (with edits made in Tesorio pushed back to Sage Intacct in real time), customers, invoices, invoice payments, and invoice messages. Tesorio's integration with Sage Intacct also supports any custom fields for customers and invoice objects.

"We are delighted to announce the successful achievement of a partnership with Sage for Accounts Receivable and collections automation in our platform," said Carlos Vega, CEO and co-founder of Tesorio. "The ability to leverage the valuable data provided by Sage Intacct along with other integrations like Salesforce, Stripe, and G Suite applications will prove highly beneficial to current and future Tesorio customers. We've been integrating with Sage Intacct for several months and we're delighted to see significant increases in our customers' collections efficiency and effectiveness along with improvements in their relationships with their own customers during these challenging times."

"The new integration between Sage Intacct and Tesorio is powerful yet simple, with the ability to help joint customers in every industry. This year, accounts receivable automation has proven to be a necessity for companies to survive. Together, Sage Intacct and Tesorio enable companies to thrive--exceeding their expectations on cash collections," said Eileen Wiens, VP of Business Development for Sage Intacct.

As a result of the integration, Tesorio continues to enhance the functionality for receivables and collections management for its customers. The Tesorio Platform fully automates repetitive, manual tasks and provides easy, real-time access to required data, with collaborative workspaces for all stakeholders, and highly customizable dunning campaigns. As a result, finance teams can spend far more time on high-value work that drives more predictable cash flow and better customer relationships.

About Tesorio

Tesorio connects people and data to make cash flow strong and predictable so that companies can control their own destiny and change the world. The Tesorio Connected Finance Platform replaces tedious and reactive cash flow forecasting and collections processes with accurate, real-time predictions, and actionable insights based on behavioral trends. Finance teams are empowered to achieve breakthrough cash flow performance and predictability while improving customer experience and relationships.

Tesorio customers realize an average 2X performance improvement in Accounts Receivables and the company boasts a Net Promoter Score (NPS) that is 25 points higher than the SaaS industry average. Tesorio is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.

SOURCE Tesorio

Related Links

https://www.tesorio.com

