Tesorio Cash Flow Performance Platform Now Available to All Companies Regardless of Scale, ERP, or Data Source

SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tesorio, the world's first and only Cash Flow Performance Platform, has announced that it can now integrate with any data source, regardless of the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system a company uses or where they store their financial data. Tesorio has expanded upon existing integrations with NetSuite, Sage Intacct, Workday Financial Management, and Zuora, and can now seamlessly integrate with Microsoft Dynamics, Quickbooks Online or Desktop, SAP, Oracle, Acumatica, and all others. In addition to ERP systems, Tesorio integrates with Salesforce, Google Workspace, Stripe, and many other business applications.

Ranked on G2 as easiest to use, easiest setup, best support, and users most likely to recommend in the Accounts Receivable Automation category, Tesorio offers fast and easy implementation and integration with little or no IT support.

"Combined with the recent release of Tesorio AR Essentials , the fact that we can now integrate with all ERPs and data sources means that Tesorio can enable companies of any scale or type to take control of their cash flow performance," said Carlos Vega, Co-Founder and CEO of Tesorio. "Tesorio can sit on top of your data lake, or any data source to pull all relevant financial, customer, and vendor data."

The Tesorio Cash Flow Performance Platform offers a range of modern financial applications including Tesorio AR , Tesorio AR Essentials , Cash Flow Direct , and Tesorio Financial Care Center . The platform is designed to empower connected finance teams of one to one hundred plus to start improving collections performance, cash flow forecasting, and customer experiences within days of choosing Tesorio.

About Tesorio

Tesorio is revolutionizing the way businesses work together and grow through connected finance. The Tesorio Cash Flow Performance Platform replaces tedious and reactive cash flow forecasting and collections processes with accurate, real-time predictions, optimized workflows, and actionable insights based on behavioral trends. Finance teams are empowered to achieve breakthrough cash flow performance and predictability while improving customer experience and relationships.

Tesorio is trusted by the world's best finance teams at companies like Slack, Box, Snowflake, Veeva Systems, Twilio, Domo, and many others to reduce average time spent building forecasts by 90%, increase average collections productivity by 2X, and reduce average days sales outstanding by 33 days.

