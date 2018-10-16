Test Automation University, a Free Education Platform Focused On Globally Increasing Test Automation Success Rates, Now Open For Enrollment

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Applitools ( applitools.com/ ), the leader in Application Visual Management, today announced Test Automation University - a community-driven collection of educational training resources to help improve test automation skill sets. With initial offerings by test automation experts Angie Jones , Dave Haeffner , Jonathan Lipps , Joe Colantonio , Amber Race , Elisabeth Hocke , Manoj Kumar , Jason Arbon , Raja Rao , and Gil Tayar , 'Test Automation U' aims to bring a community of technical professionals - including testers, engineers and developers - together to build, identify, aggregate, and amplify best practices in test automation strategies and techniques. Additional experts will be added throughout 2019 with courses offered for syndication and live training through global industry events. Full details of the initiative including descriptions of initial courses, curriculum, and community engagement opportunities will be unveiled in an upcoming webinar hosted by Angie Jones.

Enroll here for free to join Test Automation U, get involved with the community, and register for the webinar with Angie Jones detailing the initiative at ( http://go.applitools.com/181129-Test-Automation-U-Unveiled.html )

"We feel it is in everyone's best interest to invest in people's understanding of test automation and how to implement it the right way from the very beginning," said Angie Jones, former automation engineer at Twitter and now a senior developer advocate at Applitools. "Providing a quality source of community-driven, vetted information - for all stages of skill sets and career paths within test automation - will help individuals and companies alike close the talent gap in automation engineering. I am thrilled to join the Applitools team, which is committed to a collaborative and self-learning education program for all to benefit and all to be involved."

Jones is the most recent test automation expert to join the growing Applitools' roster, as the company continues to expand its operations globally in support of best-of-breed test automation practices. Angie, an internationally recognized thought leader and technology mentor, joins recent hire Dave Haeffner, author of The Selenium Guidebook , veteran Gil Tayar, senior architect and evangelist , and former Salesforce developer evangelist Raja Rao as initial collaborators on the Test Automation U project. "The goal is to encourage a wide range of expert contributions to help businesses create a world with higher quality applications, released faster with better customer experiences than ever before," Jones continued. "With a growing demand for test automation and the advent of testing practices shifting left in the software delivery lifecycle, we want to create a shared space to support the top practices needed for successful test automation."

Test Automation U Curriculum: More Than 10 Free Courses Planned In Next Six Months

Over the course of the next several months, collaborators will unveil courses and associated curriculum to aid in the development of skill sets related to test automation. While the first courses will launch on January 2019, eleven initial courses have been identified including:

Foundational Test Automation Courses

Setting a Foundation for Successful Test Automation ( Angie Jones )

) A Guide to Codeless Test Automation ( Dave Haeffner )

) Performance Testing Tools and Techniques: Preparing For The Masses ( Amber Race )

) The Whole Team Approach to Continuous Testing ( Elisabeth Hocke )

Automated Visual Testing Courses

Automated Visual Testing: A Fast Path To Test Automation Success ( Angie Jones )

) How To Visually Validate Your Mobile Applications ( Jonathan Lipps )

) CI/CD, UI Version Control and Root Cause Analysis: An Advanced Course In Automated Visual Testing ( Raja Rao )

) Visual Validation For Frontend Developers ( Gil Tayar )

Test Automation for Real World Problems

Testing In The Real World: Success Stories You Can Learn From ( Joe Colantonio )

) An Inclusive Web for Everybody: Test Automation for Accessibility ( Manoj Kumar )

) AI for Element Selection: Erasing the Pain of Fragile Test Scripts ( Jason Arbon )

An initial course from Angie Jones entitled "Setting a Foundation for Successful Test Automation" will launch Test Automation U in January 2019 focusing on training and tutorials in seven chapters including:

How to Design an Automation Strategy

Creating a Culture of Success in your Organization

Developing for Testability

Tooling for Testability

Future-proofing your Test Automation Efforts

Test Automation Optimization and Scaling

Quantifying and Sharing the Value of Test Automation

"The talent gap is huge when it comes to test automation initiatives, and many programs get delayed or even fail because of this," explained Jones. "What is great about Test Automation U is that we're opening the doors to all schools of thought, capturing the knowledge, and distributing it openly in relevant locations. No matter what role you're playing in the software development process, it's extremely important for everyone to collaborate and work together."

To learn more about test automation practices from the Applitools team, visit: ( https://applitools.com/blog )

About Applitools

Applitools is the creator of Application Visual Management (AVM) to help companies release, test and monitor flawless mobile, web, and native apps in a fully automated way. Founded in 2013, Applitools uses sophisticated AI-powered image processing technology to ensure that an application appears correctly and functions properly on all mobile devices, browsers, operating systems, and screen sizes. Applitools has customers from a range of verticals, including Fortune 100 companies in software, banking, online retail, insurance, and pharmaceuticals. Applitools is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with an R&D center in Tel Aviv, Israel. For more information, please visit applitools.com .

