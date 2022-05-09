Test Preparation Market Size in the US to Grow by USD 11.93 billion | Increasing Use of Analytical Tools in Test Preparations to Boost Growth | Technavio

May 09, 2022, 23:30 ET
NEW YORK, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The test preparation market in the US has been categorized as a part of the global education services market. The market size is expected to grow by USD 11.93 bn from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.39% during the forecast period.
Test Preparation Market in the US: Driver
The increasing use of analytical tools in test preparations is driving the growth of the test preparation market in the US. Analytical tools provide effective and efficient test preparation modules and also offer various insights that can be used by teachers, trainers, and students to identify their progress by means of reporting tools, which optimizes the entire learning process. Such tools help educators identify program trends. For instance, Kaplan provides various Kaplan Partner Solutions (KPS) that consist of test preparation programs offering performance analysis tools. Similarly, USATestprep offers custom assessments that incorporate a diagnostic assessment system that provides a performance snapshot at the student, class, school, and district levels using various analytical tools.
Test Preparation Market In The US: Trend
Technological advances in test preparation services is one of the key trends in the market. The growing tech-savvy population and the rising adoption of tablets, mobile phones, and other mobile devices have led to an increase in the demand for technologically advanced modes of delivery as well as innovative test preparation through the incorporation of various visual technologies. Moreover, educators are focusing on visual technologies such as AR and VR. For instance, MITAR games developed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Teacher Education Program and The Education Arcade blend real-life locations with virtual individuals and scenarios to enhance the learning skills of the student. These factors fuel the growth of the test preparation market in the US.
Test Preparation Market In The US: Segmentation Analysis
This report segments the test preparation market in the US by product (university exams, certifications exams, high school exams, elementary exams, and other exams) and end-user (higher education and K-12).
By product, the university exams segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The rising number of enrollments in nationalized as well as standardized tests in the US and the increasing demand for private tutoring because of increased competition among students are some of the prominent factors driving the market. Therefore, there has been an increase in the demand for SAT and ACT test preparation courses. In addition, the rising interest in exams such as Graduate Record Examinations (GRE), Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT), and Law School Admission Test (LSAT) has prompted test preparation course providers to increase their product portfolio.
|
Test Preparation Market in the US Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.39%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 11.93 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.61
|
Regional analysis
|
US
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
ArborBridge Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc, Club Z Inc., CogniFit Inc., Edgenuity Inc., Graham Holdings Co., Instructure Inc., McGraw Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, and TPR Education IP Holdings LLC
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
