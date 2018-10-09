Test Your Civic Knowledge: How Much Do You Know About American Government?

WASHINGTON, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Council of Trustees and Alumni (ACTA) invites the public to take a brief civics quiz to test their knowledge of American government. Studies continually show that many young American citizens do not know even basic facts about their political system—a finding which is made even more alarming by the fact that many colleges and universities do not require their students to take even a basic course in U.S. government or history.

For the past 10 years, ACTA's annual What Will They Learn? survey has evaluated the undergraduate general education requirements at more than 1,100 colleges and universities across the United States. This year's survey found:

Only 17% of schools require a course in U.S. government or history.

Only 3% require a basic course in economics.

Only 34% require a basic course in literature.

Previous ACTA surveys have found:

46% of college graduates do not know the election cycle for the U.S. Congress (six years for senators, two years for representatives).

10% think that Judith Sheindlin—commonly known as Judge Judy—sits on the U.S. Supreme Court.

"A free society relies on engaged and informed citizens, and colleges and universities play a key role in ensuring that students are knowledgeable about America's remarkable system of government," says Megan Riethmiller, director of ACTA's What Will They Learn? project.

The latest ACTA civics survey takes only minutes to complete, is entirely anonymous and does not require any personal information, and will run through December 31.

ACTA is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to academic freedom, academic excellence, and accountability in higher education. We receive no government funding and are supported through the generosity of individuals and foundations. For more information, visit GoACTA.org, and follow us on Facebook or Twitter.

