TESTD Announces Achieving ISO Certifications For Electronic Health Records System

The company's employees must also pass a rigorous audit conducted by a third party auditing company to determine that responsible individuals know the company's policies, as well as its procedures for mitigating issues rapidly. The auditors need to be satisfied that companies like TESTD have plans of action in place to manage technology infrastructure and data retention, but also have addressed how new product development is evaluated, how clients are vetted, and how access to financial accounts is restricted.

"It's all about making sure we're here when our clients need us," said Nicholus Andrew, CEO of TESTD, "and that they can rely on us."

"This achievement represents an enormous effort by our team, as most of us sat through hours and hours of training, document writing and editing, implementation of workflows, and the challenge of being audited on our proficiency."

The value of achieving ISO registration in the EHR field

Andrews said the achievement puts TESTD above other companies providing data services to medical providers, municipalities, and enterprises, all of which must be certain patient information is secure, the platform is reliable, and that employees of the software company know how to handle issues before they become threatening.

TESTD launched during the COVID-19 lockdown as a software solution for enterprises requiring testing for the virus. As the pandemic evolved so did TESTD. It is now focused on infectious disease surveillance, with the ability to manage tests for a variety of pathogens, as well as manage patient data for clinical trials and other medical needs.

It uses blockchain and other technologies to encrypt data, putting it in sharp contrast to systems deployed elsewhere in the world where health information is delivered to a central authority and security has been debated.

The platform allows secure and speedy self-scheduling; the ability of managers to set and revise test protocols; test management through the lab resulting process; and reporting to individuals, managers, and providers, all in a HIPAA compliant environment. Its platform has been deployed at nursing homes, hotels, and high-volume drive up testing sites where speed, accuracy, security, and confidentiality are required.

New capabilities with TESTD

"TESTD is now in a unique position in this industry to go beyond test management, into a realm where we can match up against some of the biggest tech firms in the world building health care systems for clients," Andrews said.

"Achieving ISO registration is just one more assurance that not only are we capable of serving their needs today, but that we are committed to the innovation required for the changing health care landscape of the future."

TESTD Inc. provides electronic health record technology (EHR), based in Miami, FL. It was founded in March 2020. TESTD's initial product is its platform TESTD, which automates medical test scheduling, manages testing data, and organizes the data for easy reporting. For sales, contact Eric Forst at 310-403-4589.

