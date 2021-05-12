TESTD Announces Plans To Move Headquarters To Miami, Joining The Miami Start-Up Scene.

COVID test management suite expands horizons, moving to Miami to join tech migration and lead healthcare industry Tweet this

With clients for its SaaS software product in the U.S. and international locations, the company has decided a Miami location will bring it closer to potential partners and clients worldwide that are looking at ways to revolutionize wellness management for the next century.

Noting the rapid growth of the start-up sector in Florida and Miami's focus on innovation and reinvention, TESTD CEO Nicholus Andrews said, "I look forward to seeing TESTD grow alongside the Miami tech ecosystem."

TESTD's automated platform

TESTD was developed to give consumers power over their medical data, while allowing managers and regulators the ability to safeguard the workforce, manage outbreaks, and make responsible business and public health decisions.

With its self-working scheduling component, TESTD's easy-to-use software frees corporate users from the burden of scheduling tests and checking-in test takers, automates the process of on-boarding test takers, and gathers pertinent medical histories. The platform integrates with clinical lab software and includes a medical provider portal. The dashboard provides a company manager with unparalleled insight into trouble spots in a department, at a location, or across an entire company population.

Andrews explained that blockchain technology protects data from corruption, theft, misreporting, and mistakes, and makes it instantly available to public health officials responding to immediate needs. Plus, "With data encrypted and out of the control of central authorities, consumers don't need to fear who is looking at that data and how it is being used," he said.

TESTD is currently touring prospective sites for its growing operation.

"We are fielding more and more requests, even though there are encouraging signs about the COVID pandemic winding down. Clearly, no one wants to get caught like this again – no business, no government, no individual," Andrews said. "TESTD is here to help us through this one and make sure we're all ready for all the health needs in a community moving forward."

More information is available at www.TESTD.com

TESTD Inc. provides electronic medical record (EMR) technology, based in Fort Lauderdale, FL. It was founded in March 2020. TESTD's initial product is its platform TESTD, which automates medical test scheduling, manages testing data, and organizes the data for easy reporting. For sales, contact Eric Forst at 310-403-4589.

CONTACT: Alan Goodman, 6465432526, [email protected]

SOURCE TESTD Inc.

SOURCE Testd