Testosterone Replacement Therapy Market to Record a CAGR of 3.1%, Rise in Novel Therapeutic Approaches to be a Key Trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the key trends in the testosterone replacement therapy market is the rise in novel therapeutic approaches. Metabolic syndrome can result in testosterone deficiency. It can be treated with anti-inflammatory drugs, which are also used to treat testosterone deficiency. The advent of new therapeutic approaches is leading to frequent market changes. Vendors are focusing on developing alternative treatment options. Thus, the growing focus of vendors on therapeutic approaches is expected to lead to the entry of new products in the global testosterone replacement therapy market, which will drive market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Testosterone Replacement Therapy Market 2022-2026

The testosterone replacement therapy market size is expected to grow by USD 402.87 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

The initiatives to raise awareness about hypogonadism among the population are driving the growth of the testosterone replacement therapy market. However, factors such as the availability of generics may challenge market growth.

Testosterone Replacement Therapy Market: Product Landscape

By product, the market has been segmented into injectables, topicals, and others. The injectables segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the prevalence of testosterone deficiency. Some of the major conditions that have been identified as risk factors for testosterone deficiency include diabetes, obesity, metabolic syndrome, and dyslipidemia. Therefore, the rise in the prevalence of testosterone deficiency is expected to accelerate the growth of the global testosterone replacement therapy market during the forecast period.

Testosterone Replacement Therapy Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW). North America is expected to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 58% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from the region. The US and Canada are the key countries for the testosterone replacement therapy market in North America. The growth of the region is attributed to factors such as the rising number of cases of hypogonadism and raising awareness about the treatment of testosterone deficiency and erectile dysfunction.

Companies Covered

AbbVie Inc.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Acrux Ltd.

Actiza Pharmaceutical Pvt. Ltd.

Antares Pharma Inc.

Aytu BioPharma Inc.

Bausch Health Co. Inc.

Bayer AG

BIOTE MEDICAL LLC

Cipla Ltd.

Clarus Therapeutics Inc.

Eli Lilly and Co.

Endo International Plc

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

The Simple Pharma Co. UK Ltd.

Upsher Smith Laboratories LLC

Viatris Inc.

Testosterone Replacement Therapy Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.1% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 402.87 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 58% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corp., Acrux Ltd., Actiza Pharmaceutical Pvt. Ltd., Antares Pharma Inc., Aytu BioPharma Inc., Bausch Health Co. Inc., Bayer AG, BIOTE MEDICAL LLC, Cipla Ltd., Clarus Therapeutics Inc., Eli Lilly and Co., Endo International Plc, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., The Simple Pharma Co. UK Ltd., Upsher Smith Laboratories LLC, and Viatris Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Reports

