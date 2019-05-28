Tests demonstrate Sweeterra™ is functionally equivalent to conventional sweeteners while also being healthier and more sustainable

LONDON, Ontario, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comet Bio, a manufacturer of healthy, sustainable and natural ingredients, has completed independent application tests on its Sweeterra™ line of sweeteners. The assessments included sensory evaluation, nutritional comparisons and shelf stability tests in confectionary, baked goods, fruit preparations and beverages. In all products, the tests conclude Comet Bio's ingredients performed functionally equivalent in taste and performance to standard commercial syrups. In addition, Comet Bio's Sweeterra™ syrups have higher fiber, lower sugar and calories, and are more sustainable because they are upcycled from crop leaves and stalks leftover after harvest.

"We are very excited by these results. They show we can offer food and beverage companies healthier and more sustainable ingredients that don't require a trade-off in terms of taste or performance," said Rich Troyer, CEO of Comet Bio. "Our sweeteners work great in cookies, bread, fruit chews, pies, nutrition bars, sports drinks and more, and will allow customers to strengthen their nutrition labels and sustainability claims."

The tests were performed by Merlin Development, a leader in science-based food product development and research, utilizing best-in-class methodology. The research examined Comet Bio's Sweeterra™ 63DE and 95DE syrups and concluded the following:

Sweeterra™ 63DE performed functionally equivalent, in terms of taste, heat stability, and binding relative to corn based 63DE syrup in pie filling, taffy chews, and cereal bars.

By simply swapping out corn syrup for Sweeterra™ 63DE, calories in taffy chews were reduced by nearly 20%, while total sugar was reduced by 7% and dietary fiber increased. Similar improvements in nutritional profiles were observed in the other products as well.

The functionality of Sweeterra™ 95DE is comparable to commercial corn-based 95DE in pie crust, sugar cookies, and white bread.

The taste of Sweeterra™ 95DE was indistinguishable from corn-based 95DE in terms of sweetness intensity, non-sweetness taste attributes, and temporal profile.

In a lemon/lime sports drink formulation, a panel of sensory experts found no significant taste difference between Sweeterra™ 95DE and corn-based dextrose across several attributes including sweetness, sourness, bitterness, saltiness, lemon and astringency

According to the Merlin Development reports, "Comet's 63DE syrup has strong functionality in all the applications tested. Substituting Comet syrup and solids for the conventional corn syrup and sugar used in applications such as taffy chews and cereal bars reduces calories, carbohydrates and sugar, and increases fiber."

Comet Bio produces healthy ingredients that are upcycled from crop leftovers for use in supplements, foods and beverages. By upcycling ingredients, the company helps farmers take advantage of their whole harvest and offers products that are better for the planet. According to an independent Lifecycle Carbon Emissions Assessment (LCEA), Comet's ingredients reduce greenhouse gases by over 60% compared to traditional corn syrup. In addition to Sweeterra™ syrups, Comet Bio produces a Plant Fiber Extract which is an Arabinoxylan dietary fiber. Dietary fibers are known to improve gut health and promote a healthy metabolism. It can be used to add dietary fiber to baked goods or bars, or as part of a sweetener blend for gummies and drinks.

Comet Bio will be exhibiting at IFT 2019 in New Orleans beginning June 3, 2019 at booth #4929.

About Comet Bio

Comet Bio is a manufacturer of award-winning healthy and sustainable ingredients based in London, Ontario and Chicago, Illinois. The company upcycles crop leftovers into healthy, sustainable, and natural ingredients for use in supplements, foods, and beverages. The company's two flagship products are Sweeterra™ syrup blends and Arabinoxylan dietary fiber that are natural and healthy without compromising on taste or performance. Their ingredients are better for the planet because they reduce greenhouse gases and help farmers take advantage of their whole harvest. For more information, visit http://comet-bio.com/ and follow us on Twitter at @cometbio.

SOURCE Comet Bio

