TESU Announces Guaranteed Admission For NJ Community College Graduates

TRENTON, N.J., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Merodie A. Hancock, president, Thomas Edison State University, announced today that students who graduate from any New Jersey community college will be guaranteed admission to Thomas Edison to pursue a bachelor's degree, and the University will waive the application fee. She further announced the expansion of the university's statewide TESU/NJ 3+1 Pathways Program to include more than 50 programs of study.

This announcement builds on Thomas Edison's commitment to work with N.J.'s community colleges to remove hurdles, reduce costs and streamline access to higher education credentials for state students.

"Thomas Edison State University has decades of success working with adult learners to help close the gap between the needs of employers and the skills of employees," said Hancock. "As outlined in the Jobs NJ plan, the governor is seeking to increase degree attainment for adults and with this announcement today, TESU is providing another pathway to achieve that important goal," she continued.

Last summer the university announced the TESU/NJ 3+1 Pathways Program, through which New Jersey community college students can transfer up to 90 credits and then complete the remaining 30 credits required for graduation with TESU. After a successful launch, the university expanded the program to include more than 50 programs of study.

Through the innovative 3+1 program, students can remain at their community college for an additional 30 credits beyond the associate degree and pay for those credits at the community college rate. All community college degrees, including AA, AS and AAS will be accepted for transfer.

New Jersey's community colleges offer affordable education for more than 325,000 students at more than 60 campuses, making them the largest provider of higher education in the state. By working together, TESU and New Jersey's community colleges are uniquely positioned to help the state's economy grow through a highly prepared workforce.

The TESU-N.J. community college partnership aligns with the goals of the New Jersey Office of the Secretary of Higher Education to enhance degree completion across all populations and fulfill the state goal of 65 percent degree attainment by 2025, with the added benefit of keeping students in New Jersey.



"Through this partnership, we are supporting New Jersey's families by making college more affordable while offering the education needed to obtain better jobs and economic prosperity across industries throughout the state," said Hancock. To learn more, go to www.tesu.edu/3plus1.

