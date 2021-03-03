Tethered Tool System from GEARWRENCH Gives Range of Solutions to At-Height Workers

"Dropped tools cause serious life-threatening injuries to workers and bystanders, as well as create costly damage to infrastructure and equipment," said Chris Coll, product manager at GEARWRENCH. "A well-designed tethered tool system is one of the best and most cost-effective ways to improve safety in these situations. It keeps people safe and keeps workers working confidently."

GEARWRENCH offers a broad line of tether-ready hand tools including ratchets, wrenches, pliers and tethering accessories to retrofit additional hand tools to be tether ready. GEARWRENCH tether-ready ratchets have a patented two-step locking quick-release ratchet design that makes unintentional socket drops virtually impossible. Each tether-ready product offers the same quality of our standard tools but with one of three tethering features: (1) an integrated tether-ready through-hole to easily connect to any tethering system, (2) a D-ring web tether and self-sealing tether tape, or (3) a split ring.

Ideally, all tools used at height would have tether attachment points, but since that is not always possible, GEARWRENCH tethering tools allow technicians to quickly and safely make nearly every tool tether-ready. The wide range of solutions includes carabiner lanyards, coiled cable lanyards, detachable lanyard and loops, elastic loop tails, wrist tool lanyards, tether wristbands, self-sealing tether tape, D-ring webs, tether heat shrink, tether cold shrink, tether shackles, tether split rings, and a 10-piece tool tethering kit.

