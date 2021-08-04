Teton Dermatology Joins Epiphany Dermatology

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Epiphany Dermatology, a leading dermatology company committed to improving access to exceptional dermatologic care, announced today it has expanded its presence into the state of Wyoming through its partnership with Teton Dermatology.

Founded in 2010 by Jonathan Baker, MD, and Brittany Baker, MD, Teton Dermatology has a strong reputation of providing high-quality dermatology services to patients at its Jackson, Wyoming, and surrounding locations. Teton Dermatology's provider team is dedicated to personalized and professional skin care.

Dr. Jonathan Baker is a board-certified dermatologist who earned his medical degree at Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons and completed his dermatology residency at the Naval Medical Center in San Diego. Dr. Baker is a member of the American Academy of Dermatology, and the Association of Military Dermatologists. Dr. Brittany Baker is a board-certified dermatologist who earned her medical degree and completed her dermatology residency at Oregon Health & Sciences University, and she is a member of the American Academy of Dermatology.

The Teton Dermatology team consists of four board-certified dermatologists and two physician assistants – all of whom are focused on raising the level of care available to patients in Jackson Hole and surrounding markets. Teton Dermatology offers a broad range of dermatologic services including medical, surgical, cosmetic, and Mohs surgery.

Drs. Jonathan and Brittany Baker commented, "Our staff and we are excited to join Epiphany, which has proven itself to be a high-integrity company comprised of caring dermatologists. Epiphany's mission and values dovetail with what our people believe in – providing excellent medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatologic services for our patients. By forming this partnership with Epiphany, they have the expertise to help us manage the growing changes in the medical regulatory arena while we focus on taking care of our patients and serving our community."

Gheorghe Pusta, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Epiphany said, "We are thrilled to welcome the Bakers and their capable team, including board-certified dermatologists Drs. Jane Khoury and Nathan Uebelhoer. Through our interactions with the Bakers and their team, we have been impressed by their commitment to serving patients in their community. We are pleased to find a strong cultural alignment and determination to make exceptional patient care accessible. This is an exciting opportunity to expand our provider network and improve access to great dermatologic care in the Jackson, WY market."

Through this partnership, Teton Dermatology's providers and staff gain additional resources to help with operations, managed care, marketing, compliance, human resources, recruiting, IT, and many other support services. Epiphany also benefits from the clinical expertise of Teton Dermatology's physicians and team, as best practices are collaboratively shared across the Epiphany network.

Epiphany Dermatology is a rapidly expanding dermatology company, driven by a passion to improve access to high quality dermatologic care in a values-based manner. Through its partnership with leading dermatologists across 62 locations in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming, Epiphany provides general dermatology, skin cancer care, Mohs surgery, cosmetic services, and additional dermatologic services. Epiphany raises the standard of dermatologic care by making clinical excellence accessible to all patients, promptly and in a warm and inviting environment. Epiphany Dermatology is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more details, please visit www.epiphanydermatology.com or call (512) 628-0465.

