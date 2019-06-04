TETRA AV Announces Their Grand Opening And The Control4 C4 Yourself Event

TETRA AV is announcing the grand opening of its showroom and hosting the Control4 C4 Yourself event on Thursday, June 13, 2019, from 4-8 p.m., at its Colleyville location (1904 Industrial Blvd. Suite 107, Colleyville, TX. 76034). The event is open to anyone in the public who is curious about what cutting edge smart home functionality and use should look like. The showroom has virtually invisible speakers, custom LED lighting, and a design centric installation.

When asked about the Tetra experience, a long-time customer Charles Blau said, "Updating my system from AMX to Control4 has given me a much more modern and user-friendly control system that I can actually use." Blau continued, "I have never had the level of excellent and prompt customer service, as I have from Tetra, from any of the other audio video companies I have worked with in Dallas over the last decade."

Robert Owens says, "It is our goal at Tetra to only provide systems that work with the design of the home, fit the client's budget, and most importantly, that the clients can and will actually use. We consider it a disservice to have anyone buy a smart home or audio system and never be able to use it. We won't let that happen."

TETRA AV's core values revolve around:

Designer Focused perspective

Highly trained and specialized staff

Proper system and lighting design

Simple operation

TETRA AV's showroom includes a simple demonstration of lighting control by controlling over 18 hidden light switches with the press of a single button, music and video scenes that are easy to share across the home, Dolby Atmos 7.2.2 home theater sound from virtually invisible speakers, and a high-end two channel audio room featuring some of the best Dynaudio and Triad speakers, Octave and Audio Control amplifiers; the only place within 350 miles to see this audio equipment.

TETRA AV is also partnering with Peleton College to build industry focused training programs that award post-secondary diplomas for its graduates as it prepares them for a career in the industry. Tetra and Peleton are working to set a standard for the AV industry that can be widely adopted.

Visit TETRA AV LLC on Thursday, June 13th , from 4-8 p.m. for a tour and a chance to win a free one room control system as well as gain an understanding of what your smart home can and should be. If you cannot make those times, please call or email for your own private tour.

You can contact Tetra via phone at 817.382.4264 or email at sales@tetraav.com



