Tetra Pak's 2020 Sustainability Report Highlights Commitment to Food, People and Futures

"The pandemic has changed how we live and work, giving even deeper meaning to our promise to protect what's good," said Jeff Fielkow, President and CEO, Tetra Pak U.S. and Canada. "Now more than ever, we remain steadfast in our commitment to protect food, protect people and protect the future of the planet."

Tetra Pak's approach to sustainability encompasses the entire value chain — including environmental, social and economic challenges.

Some highlights from our global operations included:

Continuing to ensure food safety and help customers maintain uninterrupted food supplies during the COVID-19 crisis.

Working alongside our customers worldwide to feed millions of children through school feeding programs and boost milk supply from smallholder farmers through our Dairy Hubs.

Pioneering Bonsucro Chain of Custody certification for plant-based polymers, a food and beverage industry first, that ensures full traceability.

For the fourth year in a row, made CDP's A List for leading efforts against climate change and protecting forests.

Some highlights of Tetra Pak's work in the U.S. and Canada over the last 12 months included:

Educating consumers as well as food and beverage industry professionals about innovations in sustainability.

Helping customers meet their sustainability goals through increased use of plant-based caps made from renewable sugarcane.

Upgrading the Denton, Texas Pilot Plant to reduce its environmental impact and better serve customers as they test products before going to market.

Pilot Plant to reduce its environmental impact and better serve customers as they test products before going to market. Investing in employee wellbeing, including offering resources, at-home activities and seminars during the pandemic.

Looking forward, Tetra Pak has set an ambitious new climate goal. In June 2020, the company announced a commitment to reach net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in its operations by 2030, with the ambition to achieve net zero GHG emissions for the value chain by 2050.

