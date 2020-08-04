TETRA Technologies, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TETRA Technologies, Inc. ("TETRA" or the "Company") (NYSE:TTI) today announced second quarter 2020 results.

Second quarter 2020 revenue of $192 million, decreased 14% from the first quarter of 2020 compared to a 64% decline in US onshore rig activity and a 26% decline in international rig activity. Net loss before discontinued operations for the second quarter was $34.3 million, inclusive of $18.1 million of non-recurring charges and expenses. This compares to a net loss before discontinued operations of $10.2 million in the first quarter of 2020, inclusive of $8.1 million of non-recurring charges and expenses. Net loss per share attributable to TETRA stockholders in the second quarter was $0.15. Excluding the non-recurring charges and expenses, the net loss per share attributable to TETRA stockholders was $0.09. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA before discontinued operations was $35.3 million and compares to $47.8 million in the first quarter. Consolidated cash provided by operating activities in the second quarter was $38 million, compared to $22 million in the first quarter of 2020. TETRA only cash from operating activities was $33 million, while TETRA only adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations was $31 million, compared to $4.7 million in the first quarter of 2020. The improvements in consolidated cash provided by operating activities and TETRA only adjusted free cash flow reflects monetization of working capital.

Financial Highlights

Completion Fluids & Products income before taxes was $16.0 million , or 22.4% of revenue, while Adjusted EBITDA was $18.3 million , or 25.7% of revenue.

, or 22.4% of revenue, while Adjusted EBITDA was , or 25.7% of revenue. Water & Flowback Services loss before taxes was $8.4 million , while Adjusted EBITDA remained positive at $400,000 despite a 57% sequential decline in revenue and a 64% decline in the US onshore rig count.

, while Adjusted EBITDA remained positive at despite a 57% sequential decline in revenue and a 64% decline in the US onshore rig count. TETRA only adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations was $31.2 million in the second quarter, an improvement of $26.8 million from the first quarter of 2020 reflecting improvements in working capital.

in the second quarter, an improvement of from the first quarter of 2020 reflecting improvements in working capital. Consolidated cash from operating activities was $60 million in the first half of the year while TETRA only adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations through the first half of 2020 was $36 million , a year-over-year improvement of $68 million compared to the first half of 2019.

This press release includes the following financial measures that are not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"): Adjusted earnings per share attributable to TETRA stockholders, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of revenue) on consolidated and segment basis, Adjusted income (loss) before tax, TETRA-only adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations, and net debt. Please see Schedules E-K for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Brady Murphy, TETRA's Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Our second quarter results reflect exceptional execution by our management team and employees. By working safely under extraordinary conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic and while continuing to service our customer's requirements, we were also able to deliver strong financial results given the historical decline in drilling and completion activity during the quarter. On a consolidated basis we were able to improve Adjusted EBITDA margins compared to the second quarter of last year while also generating stronger free cash flows. Our Completion Fluids and Products segment and Compression Segment maintained strong Adjusted EBITDA margins relative to the first quarter while both improved year on year. Water Management and Flowback Services maintained slightly positive Adjusted EBITDA. Despite the rapid decline in activity, the financial stress that our customers are encountering, and restructuring costs that we incurred, we generated $38 million of consolidated cash from operations and $31 million of TETRA only adjusted free cash flow from operating activities, both very significant improvements over the first quarter of this year and second quarter of last year.

"Completion Fluids & Products segment second quarter income before tax margin was 22.4% while Adjusted EBITDA margin was 25.7%. This is the fifth consecutive quarter that Adjusted EBITDA margins for this segment have exceeded our internal management target of 20% despite very difficult market conditions. We continue to see the benefit from our market diversification as approximately half of the second quarter revenue came from industrial chemicals. Our European Chemicals business ended the quarter with its highest Adjusted EBITDA since the second quarter of 2015. Revenue for this segment declined by only 5% in contrast to the dramatic decline in overall operator spend and activity during the quarter, reflecting the resiliency of our revenue stream. The second quarter also benefited from strong Gulf of Mexico completion fluids activity, which was up sequentially and from the same quarter of last year.

"Water & Flowback Services segment second quarter revenue of $24.7 million decreased 57% sequentially compared to an estimated 80% reduction in active frac crews. We were able to maintain a slightly positive Adjusted EBITDA through exceptional cost management, market share gains and customer adoption of our latest technology. In the second quarter, our revenue per active frac crew has more than doubled in the two years since we first deployed our Integrated Water Management strategy. Our BlueLinxTM automation solution, which allows us to remotely and efficiently deliver services to our customers with less field staff, is now deployed on all of our Integrated Water management projects. We also maintained full utilization of our SandStormTM sand separation technology through most of the quarter.

"Second quarter 2020 Compression segment performance exceeded internal expectations with a loss before taxes of $23 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $26.3 million, up 1% from the first quarter. Compression Services margins improved sequentially by 300 basis points to 54.9% - the highest in CSI Compressco's history driven by aggressive cost reductions. Utilization declined from 86.5% at the end of the first quarter of 2020 to 82.1% at the end of the second quarter. Approximately 15% of our US domestic fleet was on standby during the quarter as customers shut in production given the low oil prices. The majority of the shut-ins were from two of our largest customers, both supermajors, that have the balance sheet to shut in production in anticipation of higher oil prices. Starting August 1st, we began returning to service most of units on standby with one of those two customers. CSI Compressco announced yesterday that the Midland fabrication real estate and buildings had been sold for gross proceeds of $17 million in early July. Additionally, CSI Compressco announced that it expects to receive $9 million in cash proceeds in the third quarter from the sale of idle compressor units. This $26 million of gross proceeds will further strengthen CSI Compressco's balance sheet.

"Going in to this historic downturn, we knew that by executing the strategies we have worked on for the past two years and by taking quick and decisive cost reduction actions beginning at the executive management level and then throughout the organization, that we would come out the other side of this pandemic very well positioned. I'm very pleased to say that we are on track to achieve that objective. Strong execution and the diversity of our end markets, including industrial chemicals, offshore, international and a technology differentiated North America water and flowback business, has allowed us to keep Adjusted EBITDA positive and to generate free cash flow in a very difficult environment.

A summary of key financial metrics for the second quarter are as follows:

Second Quarter 2020 Results

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

June 30, 2019

(In Thousands, Except per Share Amounts) Revenue $ 192,441



$ 222,942



$ 288,796

Loss before discontinued operations (34,330)



(10,231)



(8,201)

Adjusted EBITDA before discontinued operations 35,259



47,809



50,084

GAAP EPS before discontinued operations attributable to TETRA stockholders (0.15)



(0.01)



(0.06)

Adjusted EPS attributable to TETRA stockholders (0.09)



0.02



(0.02)

GAAP net cash provided by operating activities 38,211



22,176



30,965

TETRA only adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations $ 31,187



$ 4,651



$ 3,117



Operating Segments

Completion Fluids & Products Division

Completion Fluids & Products revenue was $71.3 million in the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of 5% from the first quarter of 2020, primarily driven by decreased international activity. Completion Fluids & Products income before taxes was $16.0 million in the second quarter (22.4% of revenue). Completion Fluids & Products adjusted income before taxes was $16.5 million (23.1% of revenue). Adjusted EBITDA of $18.3 million (25.7% of revenue - a 300 basis point sequential decline) decreased by $3.3 million sequentially. Excluding the CS Neptune© sale in the second quarter of 2019, our Completion Fluids & Products business Adjusted EBITDA margins in the second quarter of 2020 outperformed the second quarter of 2019 by over 500 basis points.

Water & Flowback Services Division

Water & Flowback Services second quarter 2020 revenue of $24.7 million decreased 57% from the first quarter of 2020, driven by the drastic reduction in U.S. land activity. Water & Flowback Services loss before tax was $8.4 million, primarily due to disruptions in several basins as customers have drastically reduced spending. Adjusted EBITDA decreased $6.4 million sequentially to $400,000. The Division's Adjusted EBITDA remained positive despite the significant reduction in revenue. Our investments and focus on technology and automation and our move towards integrated projects strategies is helping us increase market share and maintain activity with our customers in a rapidly changing market.

Compression Division

Second quarter Compression revenue increased 7% from the first quarter of 2020 driven by higher equipment sales. Compression Services gross margins were 54.9%, a 300 basis points increase from the first quarter of 2020. Overall fleet utilization was 82.1%, down from 86.5% at the end of the first quarter. As of June 30, 2020, total active operating horsepower was 967,505, a sequential decrease of 65,751 horsepower. Net loss before taxes was $23.0 million, $10.2 million worse than the first quarter. The second quarter loss included $15.7 million of non-recurring or unusual items, primarily related to impairment of idle compression assets and related inventory, costs related to the closure of our Midland fabrication facility, and expenses related to the unsecured bonds exchange that was completed in the second quarter. Second quarter 2020 Adjusted EBITDA of $26.3 million increased 1% from the first quarter of 2020 primarily due to strong aftermarket services margins.

Free Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

During the second quarter of 2020, consolidated cash provided by operations was $38 million, a $16 million improvement sequentially. TETRA only adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations was $31 million, a $27 million improvement over the first quarter of 2020 and a $28 million improvement over the second quarter of 2019. Cash generation was due to improvements in working capital. TETRA only liquidity at the end of second quarter 2020 improved $29 million from the same period last year, positioning the Company to safely maneuver through this downturn. TETRA only liquidity is defined as unrestricted cash on hand plus availability under our revolving credit facility.

Consolidated total debt was $858 million while consolidated net debt was $787 million, with TETRA only net debt of $156 million. At the end of the second quarter TETRA Only non-restricted cash was $50 million. Schedules D and H distinguish consolidated cash and debt for TETRA and for TETRA excluding CSI Compressco. TETRA's debt agreements do not include any cross defaults or cross guarantees for CSI Compressco's debt.

Non-recurring charges and expenses items

Non-recurring charges and expenses, including discontinued operations, incurred in the second quarter, as detailed on Schedule F, include the following:

$9.0 million non-cash impairment expense for compression fixed assets and inventory

non-cash impairment expense for compression fixed assets and inventory $4.8 million of debt financing fees on the recently completed CSI Compressco bond exchange

of debt financing fees on the recently completed CSI Compressco bond exchange $3.4 million of restructuring expenses and severance

of restructuring expenses and severance $0.9 million of other expenses

Historically the Company has used a normalized 21% effective tax rate to reflect normalized EPS and normalized net income on Schedule F. Given TETRA's net operating losses of over $350 million, management does not believe TETRA will incur U.S. income taxes in the near future and has discontinued the use of that adjustment to report normalized earnings.

Financial Statements, Schedules and Non-GAAP Reconciliation Schedules (Unaudited)

Schedule A: Consolidated Income Statement

Schedule B: Financial Results By Segment

Schedule C: Consolidated Balance Sheet

Schedule D: Long-Term Debt

Schedule E: Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Schedule F: Special Items

Schedule G: Non-GAAP Reconciliation to GAAP Financials

Schedule H: Non-GAAP Reconciliation of TETRA Net Debt

Schedule I: Non-GAAP Reconciliation to TETRA Only Adjusted Free Cash Flow

Schedule J: Non-GAAP Reconciliation to TETRA Only Adjusted Free Cash Flow From Continuing Operations

Schedule K: Non-GAAP Reconciliation to TETRA Adjusted EBITDA Margins and Adjusted Income (Loss) Before Tax Margins

Company Overview and Forward-Looking Statements

TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, focused on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, frac flowback, production well testing, and compression services and equipment. TETRA owns an equity interest, including all of the general partner interest, in CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP), a master limited partnership.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that are deemed to be forward-looking statements. Generally, the use of words such as "may," "see," "expectation," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "projects," "anticipate," "believe," "assume," "could," "should," "plans," "targets" or similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events, activities, expectations or outcomes identify forward-looking statements that the Company intends to be included within the safe harbor protections provided by the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include statements concerning economic and operating conditions that are outside of our control, including the trading price of our common stock; the current significant surplus in the supply of oil and the ability of the OPEC and other oil producing nations to agree on and comply with supply limitations; the duration and magnitude of the unprecedented disruption in the oil and gas industry currently, which is negatively impacting our business; the availability of adequate sources of capital to us; expected customer drilling activity, resumption of shut-in oil production and capital spending for 2020 and 2021, the planned sale of idle compression equipment; the availability of raw materials and labor at reasonable prices; risks related to acquisitions and our growth strategy; restrictions under our debt agreements and the consequences of any failure to comply with debt covenants; the effect and results of litigation, regulatory matters, settlements, audits, assessments, and contingencies; risks related to our foreign operations; information technology risks including the risk of cyber attacks; the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic repercussions and the resulting negative impact on the demand for oil and gas; operational challenges relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus, including logistical challenges, protecting the health and well-being of our employees, remote work arrangements, performance of contracts, and supply chain disruptions; other global or national health concerns; and projections concerning the Company's business activities, financial guidance, estimated earnings, earnings per share, and statements regarding the Company's beliefs, expectations, plans, goals, future events and performance, and other statements that are not purely historical. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Such statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performances or results and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could affect actual results are described in the section titled "Risk Factors" contained in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K, as well as other risks identified from time to time in its reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Schedule A: Consolidated Income Statement (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2020

Jun 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2019

(In Thousands, Except per Share Amounts) Revenues $ 192,441



$ 222,942



$ 288,796



$ 415,383



$ 532,524





















Cost of sales, services, and rentals 133,892



148,694



206,302



282,586



383,046

Depreciation, amortization, and accretion 29,842



29,460



31,817



59,302



62,445

Impairments and other charges 8,977



5,371



2,311



14,348



2,457

Insurance recoveries (591)



—



—



(591)



—

Total cost of revenues 172,120



183,525



240,430



355,645



447,948

Gross profit 20,321



39,417



48,366



59,738



84,576





















General and administrative expense 31,214



30,537



36,295



61,751



70,572

Interest expense, net 17,586



17,856



18,529



35,442



36,908

Warrants fair value adjustment (income) expense 11



(338)



(1,520)



(327)



(1,113)

CCLP Series A Preferred Units fair value adjustment (income) expense —



—



146



—



1,309

Other (income) expense, net 3,839



439



627



4,278



(324)

Loss before taxes and discontinued operations (32,329)



(9,077)



(5,711)



(41,406)



(22,776)

Provision for income taxes 2,001



1,154



2,490



3,155



4,099

Loss before discontinued operations (34,330)



(10,231)



(8,201)



(44,561)



(26,875)

Discontinued operations:

















Loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes 163



(145)



(345)



18



(771)

Net loss (34,167)



(10,376)



(8,546)



(44,543)



(27,646)

Less: loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 15,712



8,825



1,633



24,537



9,895

Net loss attributable to TETRA stockholders $ (18,455)



$ (1,551)



$ (6,913)



$ (20,006)



$ (17,751)





















Basic per share information:

















Loss before discontinued operations attributable to TETRA stockholders $ (0.15)



$ (0.01)



$ (0.06)



$ (0.16)



$ (0.13)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations attributable to TETRA stockholders $ 0.00



$ 0.00



$ 0.00



$ 0.00



$ (0.01)

Net loss attributable to TETRA stockholders $ (0.15)



$ (0.01)



$ (0.06)



$ (0.16)



$ (0.14)

Weighted average shares outstanding 125,886

125,587



125,612

125,736



125,646



















Diluted per share information:

















Loss before discontinued operations attributable to TETRA stockholders $ (0.15)



$ (0.01)



$ (0.06)



$ (0.16)



$ (0.13)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations attributable to TETRA stockholders $ 0.00



$ 0.00



$ 0.00



$ 0.00



$ (0.01)

Net loss attributable to TETRA stockholders $ (0.15)



$ (0.01)



$ (0.06)



$ (0.16)



$ (0.14)

Weighted average shares outstanding 125,886



125,587



125,612

125,736



125,646



Schedule B: Financial Results By Segment (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2020

Jun 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2019

(In Thousands) Revenues by segment:

















Completion Fluids & Products Division $ 71,346



$ 75,237



$ 79,767



$ 146,583



$ 141,348

Water & Flowback Services Division 24,723



57,467



73,124



82,190



151,802

Compression Division 96,372



90,238



135,905



186,610



239,374

Eliminations and other —



—



—



—



—

Total revenues $ 192,441



$ 222,942



$ 288,796



$ 415,383



$ 532,524





















Gross profit (loss) by segment:

















Completion Fluids & Products Division $ 20,819



$ 25,964



$ 19,809



$ 46,783



$ 30,472

Water & Flowback Services Division (4,836)



3,267



7,490



(1,569)



16,341

Compression Division 4,511



10,380



21,235



14,890



38,094

Corporate overhead and eliminations (173)



(194)



(168)



(366)



(331)

Total gross profit $ 20,321



$ 39,417



$ 48,366



$ 59,738



$ 84,576





















Income (loss) before taxes by segment:

















Completion Fluids & Products Division $ 16,002



$ 19,396



$ 14,614



$ 35,398



$ 20,800

Water & Flowback Services Division (8,418)



(2,244)



2,460



(10,662)



4,691

Compression Division (23,006)



(12,790)



(3,483)



(35,796)



(11,284)

Corporate overhead and eliminations (16,907)



(13,439)



(19,302)



(30,346)



(36,983)

Total income (loss) before taxes $ (32,329)



$ (9,077)



$ (5,711)



$ (41,406)



$ (22,776)







Please note that the above results by Segment include special charges and expenses. Please see Schedule F for details of those special charges and expenses.

(1) Excludes discontinued operations





Schedule C: Consolidated Balance Sheet (June 30, 2020 Unaudited)



June 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

(In Thousands) Balance Sheet:





Cash (excluding restricted cash) $ 56,722



$ 17,704

Accounts receivable, net 117,106



175,918

Inventories 115,506



136,510

Other current assets 22,453



21,222

PP&E, net 713,584



758,637

Operating lease right-of-use assets 75,524



68,131

Other assets 90,499



93,800

Total assets $ 1,191,394



$ 1,271,922









Liabilities of discontinued operations $ 1,873



$ 2,098

Other current liabilities 145,454



186,625

Long-term debt (1) 843,292



842,871

Long-term portion of asset retirement obligations 12,862



12,762

Warrants liability 123



449

Operating lease liabilities 60,693



53,919

Other long-term liabilities 11,611



10,372

Equity 115,486



162,826

Total liabilities and equity $ 1,191,394



$ 1,271,922







(1) Please see Schedule D for the individual debt obligations of TETRA and CSI Compressco LP.

Schedule D: Long-Term Debt (Unaudited)

TETRA Technologies Inc. and its subsidiaries, other than CSI Compressco LP and its subsidiaries, are obligated under an asset-based bank credit agreement and a term credit agreement, neither of which are obligations of CSI Compressco LP and its subsidiaries. CSI Compressco LP and its subsidiaries are obligated under a separate asset-based bank credit agreement and two series of senior notes, neither of which are obligations of TETRA and its other subsidiaries. Amounts presented exclude deferred financing costs.



June 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

June 30, 2019

(In Thousands)



TETRA









Asset-Based Credit Agreement $ —



$ 1,000



$ 20,000

Term Credit Agreement 220,500



220,500



220,500

TETRA total debt 220,500



221,500



240,500

Less current portion —



—



—

TETRA total long-term debt $ 220,500



$ 221,500



$ 240,500













CSI Compressco LP









CCLP Credit Agreement 1,477



3,500



—

7.25% Senior Notes 80,722



295,930



295,930

7.50% Senior Notes 400,000



350,000



350,000

Second Lien Notes 155,529



—



—

Total debt 637,728



649,430



645,930

Less current portion —



—



—

CCLP total long-term debt $ 637,728



$ 649,430



$ 645,930

Consolidated total long-term debt $ 858,228



$ 870,930



$ 886,430



Schedule E: Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, this press release may include the following non-GAAP financial measures for the Company: net debt; adjusted consolidated and segment income (loss) before taxes and special charges; adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share before discontinued operations; consolidated and segment adjusted EBITDA; net income (loss) before taxes, Adjusted income (loss) before tax, Adjusted income (loss) before tax as a % of revenue, TETRA only adjusted free cash flow and TETRA only free cash flow from continuing operations; and segment adjusted EBITDA as a percent of revenue ("Adjusted EBITDA margin"). The following schedules provide reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures. The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, as more fully discussed in the Company's financial statements and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Management believes that the exclusion of the special charges from the historical results of operations enables management to evaluate more effectively the Company's operations over the prior periods and to identify operating trends that could be obscured by the excluded items.

Adjusted income (loss) before taxes (and adjusted income (loss) before taxes as a percent of revenue) is defined as the Company's (or the Segment's) income (loss) before taxes excluding certain special or other charges (or credits). Adjusted income (loss) before taxes (and adjusted income (loss) before taxes as a percent of revenue) is used by management as a supplemental financial measure to assess financial performance, without regard to charges or credits that are considered by management to be outside of its normal operations.

Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share before discontinued operations is defined as the Company's diluted earnings (loss) per share excluding certain special or other charges (or credits). Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share is used by management as a supplemental financial measure to assess financial performance, without regard to charges or credits that are considered by management to be outside of its normal operations.

Adjusted EBITDA before discontinued operations (and Adjusted EBITDA before discontinued operations as a percent of revenue) is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairments and certain non-cash charges and non-recurring adjustments. Adjusted EBITDA before discontinued operations (and Adjusted EBITDA margin) is used by management as a supplemental financial measure to assess the financial performance of the Company's assets, without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis and to assess the Company's ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures.

Adjusted income before tax is defined as earnings (loss) before interest, taxes, impairments and certain non-cash charges and non-recurring adjustments. Adjusted income before tax (and Adjusted income before tax as a percent of revenue or Adjusted income before tax margin which is Adjusted income before tax divided by revenue) is used by management as a supplemental financial measure to assess the financial performance of the Company's normalized profitability while excluding any unusual, non-recurring items and tax benefits or detriment.

TETRA only adjusted free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure that the Company defines as cash from TETRA's operations, less capital expenditures net of sales proceeds and cost of equipment sold and including cash distributions to TETRA from CSI Compressco LP. TETRA only adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations is defined as TETRA only adjusted free cash flow less discontinued operations EBITDA and discontinued operations capital expenditures. Management uses this supplemental financial measure to:

assess the Company's ability to retire debt;

evaluate the capacity of the Company to further invest and grow; and

to measure the performance of the Company as compared to its peer group.

TETRA only adjusted free cash flow and TETRA only adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations do not necessarily imply residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures, as they exclude cash requirements for debt service or other non-discretionary expenditures that are not deducted.

TETRA net debt is defined as the sum of the carrying value of long-term and short-term debt on its consolidated balance sheet, less cash, excluding restricted cash on the consolidated balance sheet and excluding the debt and cash of CSI Compressco LP. Management views TETRA net debt as a measure of TETRA's ability to reduce debt, add to cash balances, pay dividends, repurchase stock, and fund investing and financing activities.

Schedule F: Special Items (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020

Income (loss)

before taxes

and

discontinued

operations Provision

(Benefit)

for Tax Non-cont. Interest Net Income

Attributable

to TETRA

Stockholders Diluted EPS

(In Thousands, Except per Share Amounts) Income (loss) attributable to TETRA stockholders, excluding special items and discontinued operations $ (14,258)

$ 2,001

$ (5,171)

$ (11,088)

$ (0.09)

Stock Warrant fair value adjustment (11)

—

—

(11)

0.00

Transaction and other expenses (895)

—

(475)

(420)

0.00

Impairments and other charges T(8,922)

—

(5,977)

(2,945)

(0.02)

Restructuring charges (486)

—

(179)

(307)

0.00

Debt Refinancing (4,754)

—

(3,184)

(1,570)

(0.01)

Severance (3,003)

—

(726)

(2,277)

(0.02)

Net income (loss) before discontinued operations (32,329)

2,001

(15,712)

(18,618)

(0.15)

Loss from discontinued operations





163

0.00

Net Income (loss) attributable to TETRA stockholders, as reported





$ (18,455)

$ (0.15)



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020

Income (loss)

before taxes

and

discontinued

operations Provision

(Benefit) for Tax Non-cont. Interest Net Income

Attributable

to TETRA

Stockholders Diluted EPS

(In Thousands, Except per Share Amounts) Income (loss) attributable to TETRA stockholders, excluding special items and discontinued operations $ (976)

$ 1,154

$ (4,892)

$ 2,762

$ 0.02

Stock Warrant fair value adjustment 338

—

—

338

0.00

Transaction and other expenses (457)

—

(216)

(241)

0.00

Impairments and other charges (5,371)

—

(3,538)

(1,833)

(0.01)

Restructuring charges (259)

—

—

(259)

0.00

Severance (1,334)

—

(179)

(1,155)

(0.01)

Bad debt (1,018)

—

—

(1,018)

(0.01)

Net income (loss) before discontinued operations (9,077)

1,154

(8,825)

(1,406)

(0.01)

Loss from discontinued operations





(145)

0.00

Net Income (loss) attributable to TETRA stockholders, as reported





$ (1,551)

$ (0.01)



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019

Income (loss)

before taxes

and

discontinued operations Provision

(Benefit)

for Tax Non-cont. Interest Net Income

Attributable

to TETRA Stockholders Diluted EPS

(In Thousands, Except per Share Amounts) Income (loss) attributable to TETRA stockholders, excluding unusual charges $ (2,545)

$ (530)

$ (11)

$ (2,004)

$ (0.02)

Stock warrant fair value adjustment 1,520

319

—

1,201

0.01

Convertible Series A preferred fair value adjustments (146)

(35)

(74)

(37)

0.00

5% Cash Redemption on CCLP Series A Preferred (546)

(115)

(278)

(153)

0.00

Earnout Adjustment 400

84

—

316

0.00

Lee Plant Facility Expenses 289

61

—

228

0.00

CEO Retirement (1,843)

(387)

—

(1,456)

(0.01)

Transaction Expense (376)

(79)

(168)

(129)

0.00

Inventory Adjustment (153)

(32)

(68)

(53)

0.00

Impairments and other charges (2,311)

(485)

(1,034)

(792)

(0.01)

Effect of deferred tax valuation allowance and other related tax adjustments —

3,689

—

(3,689)

(0.03)

Net income (loss) before discontinued operations (5,711)

2,490

(1,633)

(6,568)

(0.06)

Loss from discontinued operations





(345)

0.00

Net Income (loss) attributable to TETRA stockholders, as reported





$ (6,913)

$ (0.06)



Schedule G: Non-GAAP Reconciliation to GAAP Financials (Unaudited)*





Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020

Net

Income

(Loss),

as

reported Tax

Provision Income

(Loss)

Before

Tax, as

Reported Impairments

& Special Charges Adjusted

Income

(Loss)

Before

Tax Interest

Expense Adjusted

Depreciation

&

Amortization Equity

Comp.

Expense Adjusted EBITDA

(In Thousands) Completion Fluids & Products Division



$ 16,002

$ 510

$ 16,512

$ (143)

$ 1,934

$ —

$ 18,303

Water & Flowback Services Division



(8,418)

1,203

(7,215)

(2)

7,617

—

400

Compression Division



(23,006)

15,736

(7,270)

12,982

20,116

488

26,316

Eliminations and other



2

—

2

—

—

—

2

Subtotal



(15,420)

17,449

2,029

12,837

29,667

488

45,021

Corporate and other



(16,909)

621

(16,288)

4,749

175

1,602

(9,762)

TETRA excluding Discontinued Operations $ (34,330)

$ 2,001

$ (32,329)

$ 18,070

$ (14,259)

$ 17,586

$ 29,842

$ 2,090

$ 35,259























March 31, 2020

Net Income (Loss),

as

reported Tax

Provision Income

(Loss)

Before

Tax, as

Reported Impairments

& Special Charges Adjusted

Income

(Loss)

Before

Tax Adjusted

Interest Expense,

Net Adjusted

Depreciation

&

Amortization Equity

Comp.

Expense Adjusted EBITDA

(In Thousands) Completion Fluids & Products Division



$ 19,396

$ 450

$ 19,846

$ (154)

$ 1,934

$ —

$ 21,626

Water & Flowback Services Division



(2,244)

1,607

(637)

(9)

7,425

—

6,779

Compression Division



(12,790)

5,971

(6,819)

12,564

19,908

324

25,977

Eliminations and other



5

—

5

—

(4)

—

1

Subtotal



4,367

8,028

12,395

12,401

29,263

324

54,383

Corporate and other



(13,444)

73

(13,371)

5,455

197

1,145

(6,574)

TETRA excluding Discontinued Operations $ (10,231)

$ 1,154

$ (9,077)

$ 8,101

$ (976)

$ 17,856

$ 29,460

$ 1,469

$ 47,809







Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019

Net

Income

(Loss),

as

reported Tax

Provision Income

(Loss)

Before

Tax, as

Reported Impairments

& Special Charges Adjusted

Income

(Loss)

Before

Tax Interest

Expense Adjusted

Depreciation

&

Amortization Equity

Comp.

Expense Adjusted EBITDA

(In Thousands) Completion Fluids & Products Division



$ 14,614

$ (289)

$ 14,325

$ (157)

$ 3,723

$ —

$ 17,891

Water & Flowback Services Division



2,460

(400)

2,060

(8)

8,871

—

10,923

Compression Division



(3,483)

3,607

124

12,998

19,054

590

32,766

Eliminations and other



1

—

1

—

(3)

—

(2)

Subtotal



13,592

2,918

16,510

12,833

31,645

590

61,578

Corporate and other



(19,303)

268

(19,035)

5,696

172

1,673

(11,494)

TETRA excluding Discontinued Operations $ (8,201)

$ 2,490

$ (5,711)

$ 3,186

$ (2,525)

$ 18,529

$ 31,817

$ 2,263

$ 50,084



























































* Excludes the impact from discontinued operations.

Schedule H: Non-GAAP Reconciliation of TETRA Net Debt (Unaudited)

The cash and debt positions of TETRA and CSI Compressco LP as of June 30, 2020, are shown below. TETRA and CSI Compressco LP's debt agreements are distinct and separate with no cross-default provisions. Management believes that the most appropriate method to analyze the debt positions of each company is to view them separately, as noted below.

The following reconciliation of net debt is presented as a supplement to financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Amounts presented are net of deferred financing costs.



June 30, 2020

TETRA

CCLP

Consolidated

(In Millions) Non-restricted cash $ 50.0



$ 6.8



$ 56.7













Carrying value of long-term debt:









Asset-Based Credit Agreement —



0.7



0.7

Term Credit Agreement 205.7



—



205.7

Senior Notes outstanding —



636.8



636.8

Net debt $ 155.7



$ 630.7



$ 786.5



Schedule I: Non-GAAP Reconciliation to TETRA Only Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2020

Jun 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2019

(In Thousands) Consolidated

















Net cash provided (used) by operating activities $ 38,211



$ 22,176



$ 30,965



$ 60,387



$ 38,377

Capital expenditures, net of sales proceeds (3,332)



(10,965)



(27,345)



(14,297)



(59,390)

Consolidated adjusted free cash flow $ 34,879



$ 11,211



$ 3,620



46,090



(21,013)





















CSI Compressco LP

















Net cash provided (used) by operating activities $ 4,823



$ 13,357



$ 8,710



18,180



40,342

Capital expenditures, net of sales proceeds (1,125)



(6,483)



(16,434)



(7,608)



(39,586)

CSI Compressco free cash flow $ 3,698



$ 6,874



$ (7,724)



10,572



756





















TETRA Only

















Cash from operating activities $ 33,388



$ 8,819



$ 22,255



42,207



(1,965)

Investment in CCLP Compressors —



—



(8,740)



—



(11,142)

Capital expenditures, net of sales proceeds (2,207)



(4,482)



(10,911)



(6,689)



(19,804)

Free cash flow 31,181



4,337



2,604



35,518



(32,911)

Distributions from CSI Compressco LP 169



169



168



338



337

TETRA Only Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 31,350



$ 4,506



$ 2,772



35,856



(32,574)



Schedule J: Non-GAAP Reconciliation to TETRA Only Adjusted Free Cash Flow From Continuing Operations (unaudited)









Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2020

Jun 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2019

(In Thousands)







TETRA Only

















Cash from operating activities $ 33,388



$ 8,819



$ 22,255



$ 42,207



$ (1,965)

Less: Discontinued operations operating activities (adjusted EBITDA) 163



(145)



(345)



18



(771)

Cash from continued operating activities 33,225



8,964



22,600



42,189



(1,194)

Less: Continuing operations capital expenditures (2,207)



(4,482)



(10,911)



(6,689)



(19,804)

Less: Investment in CCLP Compressors —



—



(8,740)



—



(11,142)

Distributions from CSI Compressco LP 169



169



168



338



337

TETRA Only Adjusted Free Cash Flow From Continuing Operations $ 31,187



$ 4,651



$ 3,117



$ 35,838



$ (31,803)



Schedule K: Non-GAAP Reconciliation to TETRA Adjusted EBITDA Margins and Adjusted Income (Loss) before tax margins (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended



Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2020

Jun 30, 2019



(In Thousands)













Consolidated











Revenue

$ 192,441



$ 222,942



$ 288,796

Income (loss) before tax

(32,329)



(9,077)



(5,711)

Adjusted income (loss) before tax (Schedule G)

(14,259)



(976)



(2,525)

Adjusted EBITDA (Schedule G)

35,259



47,809



50,084

Income (Loss) Before Tax Margin

(16.8) %

(4.1) %

(2.0) % Adjusted Income (Loss) Before Tax Margin

(7.4) %

(0.4) %

(0.9) % Adjusted EBITDA Margin

18.3 %

21.4 %

17.3 %













Completion Fluids & Products











Revenue

$ 71,346



$ 75,237



$ 79,767

Income (loss) before tax

16,002



19,396



14,614

Adjusted income (loss) before tax (Schedule G)

16,512



19,846



14,325

Adjusted EBITDA (Schedule G)

18,303



21,626



17,891

Income (Loss) Before Tax Margin

22.4 %

25.8 %

18.3 % Adjusted Income (Loss) Before Tax Margin

23.1 %

26.4 %

18.0 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin

25.7 %

28.7 %

22.4 %













Water & Flowback Services











Revenue

$ 24,723



$ 57,467



$ 73,124

Income (loss) before tax

(8,418)



(2,244)



2,460

Adjusted income (loss) before tax (Schedule G)

(7,215)



(637)



2,060

Adjusted EBITDA (Schedule G)

400



6,779



10,923

Income (Loss) Before Tax Margin

(34.0) %

(3.9) %

3.4 % Adjusted Income (Loss) Before Tax Margin

(29.2) %

(1.1) %

2.8 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin

1.6 %

11.8 %

14.9 %













Compression











Revenue

$ 96,372



$ 90,238



$ 135,905

Income (loss) before tax

(23,006)



(12,790)



(3,483)

Adjusted income (loss) before tax (Schedule G)

(7,270)



(6,819)



124

Adjusted EBITDA (Schedule G)

26,316



25,977



32,766

Income (Loss) Before Tax Margin

(23.9) %

(14.2) %

(2.6) % Adjusted Income (Loss) Before Tax Margin

(7.5) %

(7.6) %

0.1 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin

27.3 %

28.8 %

24.1 %

