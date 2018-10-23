Tetra Technologies, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Results And Provides Update To Total Year Guidance

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TETRA Technologies, Inc. ("TETRA") (NYSE: TTI) today announced consolidated third quarter 2018 net loss per share before discontinued operations attributable to TETRA stockholders of $0.06. This compares to consolidated net loss of $0.05 per share before discontinued operations attributable to TETRA stockholders in the second quarter of 2018, and earnings per share before discontinued operations attributable to TETRA stockholders of $0.03 in the third quarter of 2017.

TETRA's adjusted per share results attributable to TETRA stockholders for the third quarter of 2018, before discontinued operations excluding special items, were net loss per share of $0.02. This compares to adjusted earnings per share of $0.03 in the second quarter of 2018 and adjusted earnings per share of $0.04 in the third quarter of 2017, both before discontinued operations, which exclude special items detailed later in this news release.

Third quarter 2018 revenue before discontinued operations was $256.9 million, a decrease of 1% from the second quarter of 2018 and an increase of 40% from the third quarter of last year.

(Adjusted earnings/loss per share is a non-GAAP financial measure that is reconciled to the nearest GAAP measure in the accompanying schedules.) Third Quarter 2018 Results Three Months Ended September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 September 30,

2017 (In Thousands, Except per Share Amounts) Revenue $ 256,851 $ 260,072 $ 183,677 Loss before discontinued operations (12,852) (12,132) (857) Adjusted EBITDA before discontinued operations(1) 41,803 46,285 41,710 GAAP EPS before discontinued operations attributable to TETRA stockholders (0.06) (0.05) 0.03 Adjusted EPS attributable to TETRA stockholders(1) (0.02) 0.03 0.04 GAAP net cash provided by operating activities 13,760 19,134 37,395 TETRA only adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations(1) (558) 18,018 17,268

(1) Non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to GAAP in the schedules below.

Third Quarter Highlights include :

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA before discontinued operations of $41.8 million (16.3% of revenue) decreased sequentially by $4.5 million due to the benefit in the second quarter of an early production facility sale and seasonal Northern Europe industrial chemical sales. Profit before taxes from continuing operations was a loss of $12.9 million .

(16.3% of revenue) decreased sequentially by due to the benefit in the second quarter of an early production facility sale and seasonal industrial chemical sales. Profit before taxes from continuing operations was a loss of . Water & Flowback Services Adjusted EBITDA of $15.9 million declined from $20.1 million in the second quarter primarily reflecting the benefit in the second quarter of an early production facility sale overseas. Revenue increased sequentially in the Company's US Water & Flowback Services business and generated Adjusted EBITDA margins above the segment margins. The Company continues to see strength in the Rockies, MidCon and Marcellus/Utica markets. Profit before taxes was $5.8 million , 7.4% of revenue.

declined from in the second quarter primarily reflecting the benefit in the second quarter of an early production facility sale overseas. Revenue increased sequentially in the Company's US Water & Flowback Services business and generated Adjusted EBITDA margins above the segment margins. The Company continues to see strength in the Rockies, MidCon and Marcellus/Utica markets. Profit before taxes was , 7.4% of revenue. Completion Fluids & Products Adjusted EBITDA of $12.5 million compares to $13.7 million in the second quarter. Improved offshore profitability ( Gulf of Mexico and international) was offset by the decline following the second quarter peak activity levels of industrial chemical sales in Northern Europe . Profit before taxes was $8.7 million , 13.8% of revenue.

compares to in the second quarter. Improved offshore profitability ( and international) was offset by the decline following the second quarter peak activity levels of industrial chemical sales in . Profit before taxes was , 13.8% of revenue. Compression Services Adjusted EBITDA increased to $24.6 million from $22.4 million in the second quarter due to higher equipment sales and stronger after-market activity. Loss before taxes was $7.8 million . The compression segment continues to see improving activity levels from equipment being deployed into gathering systems, new equipment orders and backlog and higher demand for aftermarket services. New equipment orders during the third quarter were $71 million , increasing the backlog to $140 million . Utilization of the service fleet increased from 85.0% in the second quarter to 86.3% in the third quarter.

Stuart M. Brightman, TETRA's Chief Executive Officer, stated, "In the third quarter we saw several of our segments perform at or above our expectations. Water & Flowback Services revenue in the United States increased sequentially on the back of stronger activity outside the Permian Basin and with the traction we are gaining with our integrated water management offering. Offshore completion fluids revenue increased significantly from the second quarter with stronger activity levels in the Gulf of Mexico and internationally. Compression revenue increased sequentially by 15% on higher equipment sales and stronger aftermarket services. These improvements only partially offset the strong second quarter that included an early production facility sale overseas and the benefit of the seasonally strong North Europe industrial chemical sales.

"Water & Flowback Services third quarter 2018 revenue decreased 6.1% sequentially to $78.6 million primarily due to an early production facility sale in the second quarter. Although rig count in the Permian was up only 4% quarter on quarter, DUC's increased 19% and we experienced some shifting of customer completion schedules which impacted our utilization for the quarter while also ramping up for Integrated projects well ahead of schedule. Our initiative to automate and integrate the water management requirements of our customers has gained traction following the acquisition of SwiftWater. During the third and fourth quarter, we have or will be providing an integrated solution on 11 different projects across three different basins. These integrated solutions are allowing us to differentiate ourselves and to provide more cost effective and efficient solutions to our customers. In preparation for these activities, we incurred costs in the third quarter to position us to capitalize on these integrated opportunities, which is contributing to the early part of the fourth quarter running at stronger levels than early in the third quarter. In the fourth quarter we are estimating that approximately 25% of our Permian Basin revenue will be from integrated projects.

"Completion Fluids & Products revenue was $63.1 million for the third quarter of 2018, a decrease of 17.6% from the second quarter of 2018 following the industrial chemical sales seasonal peak in Northern Europe. During the third quarter we experienced stronger offshore volumes in the Gulf of Mexico and internationally than in the second quarter. The TETRA CS Neptune® completion fluid projects that were expected for the fourth quarter have been delayed as the associated drilling programs have extended longer than anticipated by our customers as well as their decision to batch drill and then complete. Our efforts working with Halliburton to identify additional TETRA CS Neptune® completion fluid opportunities continues to gain traction by expanding the pipeline of opportunities. Since last quarter two new joint Halliburton projects have moved into the customer testing and qualification phase for their projects.

"Third quarter 2018 Compression revenue increased 15% sequentially to $115.3 million and continues to show a strong market environment. Compression Services gross margin, which excludes depreciation, improved to 47.2% in the third quarter from 46.2% in the second quarter of 2018. New equipment orders of $71 million were received in the third quarter reflecting our customers' continued strong demand for compression to move associated gas. Our backlog was $140 million at the end of the third quarter, up $38 million from the end of the second quarter. Compression loss before taxes for the third quarter of 2018 was $7.8 million compared to an $8.7 million loss for the second quarter of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA was $24.6 million in the third quarter, compared to $22.4 million in the second quarter. On October 20, 2018, CSI Compressco LP declared a cash distribution attributable to the third quarter of 2018 of $0.1875 per outstanding common unit, which will be paid on November 14, 2018 to common unitholders of record as of the close of business on November 1, 2018. The distribution coverage ratio for the third quarter of 2018 was 1.07X."

Free Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

Consolidated net cash from operating activities for the third quarter of 2018 was $13.8 million. TETRA only adjusted free cash flow in the third quarter was a use of $558,000. Consolidated net debt was $769 million, while TETRA only net debt was $162.7 million. At the end of the third quarter TETRA only cash on hand was $28 million.

Special items

Special items, including Discontinued Operations, incurred in the third quarter, as detailed on Schedule E, include the following:

$2.9 million non-cash asset impairment expense

non-cash asset impairment expense $1.0 million financing costs charged to expense

financing costs charged to expense $0.6 million non-cash gain for a fair value adjustment of the SwiftWater earn-out obligation.

non-cash gain for a fair value adjustment of the SwiftWater earn-out obligation. $0.2 million non-cash gain for stock warrant fair value adjustments

non-cash gain for stock warrant fair value adjustments $0.5 million non-cash expense for the fair value adjustment of the CSI Compressco Series A Convertible Preferred units

non-cash expense for the fair value adjustment of the CSI Compressco Series A Convertible Preferred units $0.4 million of other expenses

Additionally, a normalized tax rate of 21% is reflected in Adjusted Net Income, as shown on Schedule E.

Total Year 2018 Guidance Update

We expect total year 2018 revenue from continuing operations to be between $975 million and $1.0 billion. We further expect consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of between $155 million and $165 million, down from the prior guidance of $170 million and $190 million. The updated Adjusted EBITDA reflects the delay of the TETRA CS Neptune® completion fluid projects that were previously anticipated to occur in the fourth quarter of this year and the weaker third quarter. Total year 2018 projected loss before taxes is expected to be between $45 million and $53 million, compared to the prior guidance of $16.9 and $35.9 million. Total year 2018 projected loss before taxes includes impairments and special charges of $14.1 million.

Projected total year 2018 capital expenditures for TETRA only are expected to be between $40 million and $50 million. Total year 2018 CSI Compressco capital expenditures are expected to be between $110 million and $120 million inclusive of maintenance capital expenditures of between $18 million and $20 million.

Projected total year TETRA only free cash flow is expected to be between break-even and $5 million inclusive of distributions from CSI Compressco.

Schedule J reconciles projected adjusted EBITDA to profit before taxes.

Financial Statements, Schedules and Non-GAAP Reconciliation Schedules (Unaudited)

Schedule A: Consolidated Income Statement (unaudited)

Schedule B: Financial Results By Segment (unaudited)

Schedule C: Consolidated Balance Sheet (unaudited)

Schedule D: Long-Term Debt

Schedule E: Special Items

Schedule F: Non-GAAP Reconciliation to GAAP Financials

Schedule G: Non-GAAP Reconciliation of TETRA Net Debt

Schedule H: Non-GAAP Reconciliation to TETRA Only Adjusted Free Cash Flow

Schedule I: Non-GAAP Reconciliation to TETRA Only Adjusted Cash Flow From Continuing Operations

Schedule J: Non-GAAP Reconciliation to Projected 2018 Adjusted EBITDA

Company Overview and Forward-Looking Statements

TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, focused on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, frac flowback, production well testing, and compression services and equipment. TETRA owns an equity interest, including all of the general partner interest, in CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ: CCLP), a master limited partnership.

This news release includes certain statements that are deemed to be forward-looking statements. Generally, the use of words such as "may," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "projects," "anticipate," "believe," "assume," "could," "should," "plans," "targets" or similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events, activities, expectations or outcomes identify forward-looking statements that the Company intends to be included within the safe harbor protections provided by the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include statements concerning the anticipated recovery of the oil and gas industry, expected benefits from the acquisition of SwiftWater Energy Services and expected results of operational business segments for 2018, including levels of cash distributions per unit, projections concerning the Company's business activities, financial guidance, estimated earnings, earnings per share, and statements regarding the Company's beliefs, expectations, plans, goals, future events and performance, and other statements that are not purely historical. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Such statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performances or results and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could affect actual results are described in the section titled "Risk Factors" contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, as well as other risks identified from time to time in its reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Schedule A: Consolidated Income Statement (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (In Thousands, Except per Share Amounts) Revenues $ 256,851 $ 183,677 $ 716,304 $ 523,017 Cost of sales, services, and rentals 183,121 117,436 511,370 355,279 Depreciation, amortization, and accretion 29,460 25,942 84,880 78,250 Impairments of long-lived assets 2,940 — 2,940 — Insurance recoveries — (2,352) — (2,352) Total cost of revenues 215,521 141,026 599,190 431,177 Gross profit 41,330 42,651 117,114 91,840 General and administrative expense 34,446 29,685 98,866 85,896 Interest expense, net 18,894 14,654 52,246 42,749 Warrants fair value adjustment (income) expense (179) (47) 22 (11,568) CCLP Series A Preferred Units fair value adjustment (income) expense 498 (1,137) 1,344 (4,340) Litigation arbitration award income — — — (12,816) Other (income) expense, net 619 (425) 7,203 811 Loss before taxes and discontinued operations (12,948) (79) (42,567) (8,892) Provision (benefit) for income taxes (96) 778 3,474 4,176 Loss before discontinued operations (12,852) (857) (46,041) (13,068) Discontinued operations: Income (loss) from discontinued operations (including 2018 loss on disposal of $33.8 million), net of taxes 796 (481) (40,931) (14,141) Net loss (12,056) (1,338) (86,972) (27,209) Loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 5,120 4,483 20,423 16,900 Income (loss) attributable to TETRA stockholders $ (6,936) $ 3,145 $ (66,549) $ (10,309) Basic per share information: Income (loss) before discontinued operations attributable to TETRA stockholders $ (0.06) $ 0.03 $ (0.21) $ 0.03 Income (loss) from discontinued operations attributable to TETRA stockholders $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ (0.33) $ (0.12) Net income (loss) attributable to TETRA stockholders $ (0.06) $ 0.03 $ (0.54) $ (0.09) Weighted average shares outstanding 125,689 114,563 123,557 114,375 Diluted per share information: Income (loss) before discontinued operations attributable to TETRA stockholders $ (0.06) $ 0.03 $ (0.21) $ 0.03 Income (loss) from discontinued operations attributable to TETRA stockholders $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ (0.33) $ (0.12) Net income (loss) attributable to TETRA stockholders $ (0.06) $ 0.03 $ (0.54) $ (0.09) Weighted average shares outstanding 125,689 114,569 123,557 114,375

Schedule B: Financial Results By Segment (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (In Thousands) Revenues by segment: Completion Fluids & Products Division $ 63,073 $ 71,323 $ 192,733 $ 201,546 Water & Flowback Services Division 78,568 41,048 223,289 110,313 Compression Division 115,261 71,611 300,607 212,482 Eliminations and other (51) (305) (325) (1,324) Total revenues $ 256,851 $ 183,677 $ 716,304 $ 523,017 Gross profit (loss) by segment: Completion Fluids & Products Division $ 13,129 $ 26,415 $ 34,211 $ 60,104 Water & Flowback Services Division 11,522 5,348 41,556 7,350 Compression Division 16,847 11,015 41,820 24,711 Corporate overhead and eliminations (168) (127) (473) (325) Total gross profit $ 41,330 $ 42,651 $ 117,114 $ 91,840 Income (loss) before taxes by segment: Completion Fluids & Products Division $ 8,713 $ 21,398 $ 21,143 $ 57,486 Water & Flowback Services Division 5,809 2,088 20,668 (3,098) Compression Division (7,844) (7,014) (30,517) (27,527) Corporate overhead and eliminations (19,626) (16,551) (53,861) (35,753) Total income (loss) before taxes $ (12,948) $ (79) $ (42,567) $ (8,892)

Please note that the above results by Segment include special charges and expenses. Please see Schedule E for details of those special charges and expenses.

Schedule C: Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited) September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 (In Thousands) Balance Sheet: Cash (excluding restricted cash) $ 53,899 $ 26,128 Accounts receivable, net 188,830 144,051 Inventories 150,638 115,438 Assets of discontinued operations 1,301 34,879 Other current assets 19,794 17,858 PP&E, net 845,181 809,432 Long-term assets of discontinued operations — 86,255 Other assets 132,596 74,573 Total assets $ 1,392,239 $ 1,308,614 Liabilities of discontinued operations $ 3,570 $ 25,688 Other current liabilities 178,886 148,026 Long-term debt (1) 822,905 629,855 Asset retirement obligations, net of current portion 12,014 11,738 CCLP Series A Preferred 36,944 61,436 Warrant liability 13,224 13,202 Long-term liability of discontinued operations — 48,225 Other long-term liabilities 18,507 17,883 Equity 306,189 352,561 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,392,239 $ 1,308,614

(1) Please see Schedule D for the individual debt obligations of TETRA and CSI Compressco LP.

Schedule D: Long-Term Debt

TETRA Technologies Inc. and its subsidiaries, other than CSI Compressco LP and its subsidiaries, are obligated under a bank asset-based credit agreement and term credit agreement, neither of which are obligations of CSI Compressco LP and its subsidiaries. CSI Compressco LP and its subsidiaries are obligated under a separate bank credit agreement and senior notes, neither of which are obligations of TETRA and its other subsidiaries. Amounts presented are net of deferred financing costs.

September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 (In Thousands) TETRA Asset-Based Credit Agreement $ 8,301 $ — Term Credit Agreement 182,124 — Bank revolving line of credit facility — — TETRA 11% Senior Note — 117,679 TETRA total debt 190,425 117,679 Less current portion — — TETRA total long-term debt $ 190,425 $ 117,679 CSI Compressco LP Bank Credit Facility $ — $ 223,985 New Credit Agreement — — 7.25% Senior Notes 289,391 288,191 7.50% Senior Notes 343,089 — Total debt 632,480 512,176 Less current portion — — CCLP total long-term debt $ 632,480 $ 512,176 Consolidated total long-term debt $ 822,905 $ 629,855

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, this press release includes the following non-GAAP financial measures for the Company: net debt, adjusted consolidated and segment income (loss) before taxes, and special charges; consolidated and segment adjusted EBITDA; and TETRA only adjusted free cash flow and TETRA only free cash flow from continuing operations. The following schedules provide reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures. The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, as more fully discussed in the Company's financial statements and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Management believes that the exclusion of the special charges from the historical results of operations enables management to evaluate more effectively the Company's operations over the prior periods and to identify operating trends that could be obscured by the excluded items.

Adjusted income (loss) before taxes (and adjusted income (loss) before taxes as a percent of revenue) is defined as the Company's (or the Segment's) income (loss) before taxes excluding certain special or other charges (or credits). Adjusted income (loss) before taxes (and adjusted income (loss) before taxes as a percent of revenue) is used by management as a supplemental financial measure to assess financial performance, without regard to charges or credits that are considered by management to be outside of its normal operations.

Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share before discontinued operations is defined as the Company's diluted earnings (loss) per share excluding certain special or other charges (or credits) and using a normalized effective income tax rate. Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share is used by management as a supplemental financial measure to assess financial performance, without regard to charges or credits that are considered by management to be outside of its normal operations.

Adjusted EBITDA before discontinued operations (and Adjusted EBITDA before discontinued operations as a percent of revenue) is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairments and special charges, equity compensation, and allocated corporate overhead charges to our CSI Compressco LP subsidiary, pursuant to our Omnibus Agreement, which were reimbursed with CSI Compressco LP common units. Adjusted EBITDA before discontinued operations (and Adjusted EBITDA before discontinued operations as a percent of revenue) is used by management as a supplemental financial measure to assess the financial performance of the Company's assets, without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis and to assess the Company's ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures.

TETRA only adjusted free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure that the Company defines as cash from TETRA's operations, excluding cash settlements of Maritech AROs, less capital expenditures net of sales proceeds and cost of equipment sold, and including cash distributions to TETRA from CSI Compressco LP. TETRA only adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations is defined as TETRA only adjusted free cash flow less discontinued operations EBITDA and discontinued operations capital expenditures. Management uses this supplemental financial measure to:

assess the Company's ability to retire debt;

evaluate the capacity of the Company to further invest and grow; and

to measure the performance of the Company as compared to its peer group of companies.

TETRA only adjusted free cash flow and TETRA only adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations does not necessarily imply residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures, as it excludes cash requirements for debt service or other non-discretionary expenditures that are not deducted.

TETRA net debt is defined as the sum of the carrying value of long-term and short-term debt on its consolidated balance sheet, less cash, excluding restricted cash on the consolidated balance sheet and excluding the debt and cash of CSI Compressco LP. Management views TETRA net debt as a measure of TETRA's ability to reduce debt, add to cash balances, pay dividends, repurchase stock, and fund investing and financing activities.

Schedule E: Special Items Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 Income (loss)

before taxes

and

discontinued

operations Provision

(Benefit) for

Tax Noncont.

Interest Net Income

Attributable

to TETRA

Stockholders Diluted EPS (In Thousands, Except per Share Amounts) Income (loss) attributable to TETRA stockholders, excluding special items and discontinued operations $ (8,823) $ (1,854) $ (4,646) $ (2,323) $ (0.02) Stock warrant fair value adjustment 179 38 — 141 0.00 Convertible Series A preferred fair value adjustments (498) (105) (362) (31) 0.00 Other costs and expenses (426) (89) (112) (225) 0.00 Earnout Adjustment 600 126 — 474 0.00 Financing costs (1,040) (218) — (822) (0.01) Asset Impairment (2,940) (617) — (2,323) (0.02) Effect of deferred tax valuation allowance and other related tax adj. — 2,623 — (2,623) (0.02) Net income (loss) before discontinued operations (12,948) (96) (5,120) (7,732) (0.06) Income from Discontinued operations 796 0.00 Net Income (loss) attributable to TETRA stockholders, as reported $ (6,936) $ (0.06) Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 Income (loss)

before taxes

and

discontinued

operations Provision

(Benefit) for

Tax Noncont.

Interest Net Income

Attributable

to TETRA

Stockholders Diluted EPS (In Thousands, Except per Share Amounts) Income (loss) attributable to TETRA stockholders, excluding special items and discontinued operations $ (3,620) $ (343) $ (6,593) $ 3,316 $ 0.03 Severance expense (43) (9) (9) (25) 0.00 Stock warrant fair value adjustment (2,195) (461) — (1,734) (0.01) Convertible Series A preferred fair value adjustments 512 108 414 (10) 0.00 Other costs and expenses (40) (8) — (32) 0.00 Earnout Adjustment (4,300) (903) — (3,397) (0.03) Effect of deferred tax valuation allowance and other related tax adj. — 4,062 — (4,062) (0.03) Net income (loss) before discontinued operations (9,686) 2,446 (6,188) (5,944) (0.05) Loss from Discontinued operations (21) (0.00) Net Income (loss) attributable to TETRA stockholders, as reported $ (5,965) $ (0.05) Three Months Ended September 30, 2017 Income

(Loss) Before

Tax Provision

(Benefit) for

Tax Noncont.

Interest Net Income

Attributable

to TETRA

Stockholders Diluted EPS (In Thousands, Except per Share Amounts) Income (loss) attributable to TETRA stockholders, excluding unusual charges $ (656) $ (79) $ (4,931) $ 4,354 $ 0.04 Severance expense (24) (7) (5) (12) 0.00 Stock warrant fair value adjustment 47 14 — 33 0.00 Convertible Series A preferred offering cost and fair value adjustments 1,137 341 824 (28) 0.00 ERP implementation costs (583) (175) (371) (37) 0.00 Effect of deferred tax valuation allowance and other related tax adj. — 684 — (684) (0.01) Net income (loss) before discontinued operations (79) 778 (4,483) 3,626 0.03 Loss from Discontinued Operations (481) 0.00 Net Income (loss) attributable to TETRA stockholders, as reported $ 3,145 $ 0.03

Schedule F: Non-GAAP Reconciliation to GAAP Financials Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 Net

Income

(Loss),

as

reported Tax

Provision Income

(Loss)

Before

Tax, as

Reported Impairments

& Special

Charges Adjusted

Income

(Loss)

Before

Tax Interest

Expense Adjusted

Depreciation

&

Amortization Equity

Comp.

Expense Adjusted

EBITDA Completion Fluids & Products Division $ 8,713 $ — $ 8,713 $ (70) $ 3,846 $ — $ 12,489 Water & Flowback Services Division 5,809 2,340 8,149 5 7,765 — 15,919 Compression Division (7,844) 675 (7,169) 13,690 17,682 367 24,570 Eliminations and other 5 — 5 1 (5) — 1 Subtotal 6,683 3,015 9,698 13,626 29,288 367 52,979 Corporate and other (19,631) 1,111 (18,520) 5,268 172 1,904 (11,176) TETRA excluding Discontinued Operations $ (12,852) $ (96) $ (12,948) $ 4,126 $ (8,822) $ 18,894 $ 29,460 $ 2,271 $ 41,803 Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 Net

Income

(Loss),

as

reported Tax

Provision Income

(Loss)

Before

Tax, as

Reported Impairments

& Special

Charges Adjusted

Income

(Loss)

Before

Tax Interest

Expense Adjusted Depreciation

&

Amortization Equity

Comp.

Expense Adjusted

EBITDA Completion Fluids & Products Division $ 9,981 $ — $ 9,981 $ (131) $ 3,875 $ — $ 13,725 Water & Flowback Services Division 8,311 4,330 12,641 (1) 7,497 — 20,137 Compression Division (8,655) (499) (9,154) 13,634 17,448 496 22,424 Eliminations and other 4 — 4 — (5) — (1) Subtotal 9,641 3,831 13,472 13,502 28,815 496 56,285 Corporate and other (19,327) 2,236 (17,091) 4,877 164 2,050 (10,000) TETRA excluding Discontinued Operations $ (12,132) $ 2,446 $ (9,686) $ 6,067 $ (3,619) $ 18,379 $ 28,979 $ 2,546 $ 46,285 Three Months Ended September 30, 2017 Net

Income

(Loss),

as

reported Tax

Provision Income

(Loss)

Before

Tax, as

Reported Impairments

& Special

Charges Adjusted

Income

(Loss)

Before

Tax Interest

Expense Adjusted Depreciation

&

Amortization Equity

Comp.

Expense Adjusted

EBITDA Completion Fluids & Products Division $ 21,398 $ 12 $ 21,410 $ (8) $ 4,055 $ — $ 24,457 Water & Flowback Services Division 2,088 — 2,088 (47) 4,400 — 6,441 Compression Division (7,014) (545) (7,559) 10,811 17,361 261 20,874 Eliminations and other — — — — (4) — (4) Subtotal 16,472 (533) 15,939 10,756 28,812 261 52,768 Corporate and other (16,551) (47) (16,598) 3,898 130 1,512 (11,058) TETRA excluding Discontinued Operations $ (857) $ 778 $ (79) $ (580) $ (659) $ 14,654 $ 25,942 $ 1,773 $ 41,710

Schedule G: Non-GAAP Reconciliation of TETRA Net Debt

The cash and debt positions of TETRA and CSI Compressco LP as of September 30, 2018, are shown below. TETRA and CSI Compressco LP's debt agreements are distinct and separate with no cross default provisions, no cross collateral provisions and no cross guarantees. Management believes that the most appropriate method to analyze the debt positions of each company is to view them separately, as noted below.

The following reconciliation of net debt is presented as a supplement to financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

September 30, 2018 TETRA CCLP Consolidated (In Millions) Non-restricted cash $ 27.7 $ 26.2 $ 53.9 Carrying value of long-term debt: Asset-Based Credit Agreement 8.3 — 8.3 Term Credit Agreement 182.1 — 182.1 Senior Notes outstanding — 632.5 632.5 Net debt $ 162.7 $ 606.3 $ 769.0

Schedule H: Non-GAAP Reconciliation to TETRA Only Adjusted Free Cash Flow Three Months Ended September 30,

2018 June 30, 2018 September 30,

2017 (In Thousands) Consolidated Net cash provided by operating activities $ 13,760 $ 19,134 $ 37,395 ARO settlements — — 53 Capital expenditures, net of sales proceeds (39,172) (38,318) (11,538) Consolidated adjusted free cash flow $ (25,412) $ (19,184) $ 25,910 CSI Compressco LP Net cash provided (used) by operating activities $ 10,789 $ (3,908) $ 13,218 Capital expenditures, net of sales proceeds (30,902) (30,223) (2,236) CSI Compressco free cash flow $ (20,113) $ (34,131) $ 10,982 TETRA Only Cash from operating activities $ 2,971 $ 23,042 $ 24,177 ARO settlements — — 53 Capital expenditures, net of sales proceeds (8,270) (8,095) (9,302) Free cash flow before ARO settlements (5,299) 14,947 14,928 Distributions from CSI Compressco LP 3,037 2,992 2,890 Adjusted TETRA only free cash flow $ (2,262) $ 17,939 $ 17,818

* Includes the impact from discontinued operations. See schedule I to exclude the impact from discontinued operations.

Schedule I: TETRA Only Adjusted Cash Flow From Continuing Operations Three Months Ended September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 September 30,

2017 (In Thousands) TETRA Only Cash from operating activities $ 2,971 $ 23,042 $ 24,177 Less: Discontinued operations operating activities (adjusted EBITDA)(1) (1,704) (21) 2,796 Cash from continued operating activities 4,675 23,063 21,381 Less: Continuing operations capital expenditures(2) (8,270) (8,037) (7,003) Plus: Distributions from CSI Compressco LP 3,037 2,992 2,890 TETRA only adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations $ (558) $ 18,018 $ 17,268

(1) Reconciled to loss from discontinued operations as follows: Three Months Ended September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 September 30,

2017 (In Thousands) Income (Loss) from discontinued operations 796 (21) (481) Plus: Income tax provision — — 19 Plus: Depreciation & amortization — — 3,258 Less: non recurring legal settlement payment 2,500 — — Less: Discontinued operations adjusted EBITDA (1,704) (21) 2,796 (2) Reconciled to TETRA only capital expenditures as follows: Three Months Ended September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 September 30,

2017 (In Thousands) TETRA only capital expenditures (8,270) (8,095) (9,302) Less: Discontinued operations capital expenditures — (58) (2,299) Plus: Continuing operations capital expenditures (8,270) (8,037) (7,003)

Schedule J: Non-GAAP Reconciliation to Projected 2018 Adjusted EBITDA EBITDA Reconciliation Table for Adjusted EBITDA of $155 million Adjusted

EBITDA Equity

Comp

Expense DD&A Interest

Expense Adj Income

Before Tax Impairments

& Special

Charges Income

(Loss)

Before Tax (In Millions) Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 155.0 $ 9.0 $ 110.5 $ 74.5 $ (39.0) $ 14.1 $ (53.1) EBITDA Reconciliation Table for Adjusted EBITDA of $165 million Adjusted

EBITDA Equity

Comp

Expense DD&A Interest

Expense Adj Income

Before Tax Impairments

& Special

Charges Income

(Loss)

Before Tax (In Millions) Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 165.0 $ 9.0 $ 112.5 $ 74.5 $ (31.0) $ 14.1 $ (45.1)

SOURCE TETRA Technologies, Inc.

