TETRA Technologies, Inc. Announces Update To Second Quarter 2020 Results

TETRA Technologies, Inc.

Aug 07, 2020, 07:00 ET

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 4, 2020, TETRA Technologies, Inc. ("TETRA" or the "Company") (NYSE:TTI), after TETRA had released earnings but before the Company had filed its Form 10-Q for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, one of TETRA's offshore completion fluids customers announced it had filed for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code (the "Customer Bankruptcy").  As a result of the Customer Bankruptcy, TETRA recorded bad debt expense of approximately $2.8 million in the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 to reflect TETRA's assessment of the collectability of the outstanding receivable from that customer. TETRA recorded this charge in the general and administrative expense line of the Consolidated Statements of Operations.  Due to the timing of the Customer Bankruptcy announcement, our August 4th earnings release did not take into account this significant unusual bad debt expense.  Please note such bad debt expense does not impact the Company's previously reported revenues, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margins, cash from operations or adjusted free cash flow.

The attached schedules have been updated from what was previously released to reflect this bad debt reserve.

This press release includes the following financial measures that are not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"): Adjusted earnings per share attributable to TETRA stockholders, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of revenue) on consolidated and segment basis, Adjusted income (loss) before tax, TETRA-only adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations, and net debt.  Please see Schedules E-K for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

For further information: Elijio Serrano, CFO, TETRA Technologies, Inc., The Woodlands, Texas, Phone: 281.367.1983, www.tetratec.com

Financial Statements, Schedules and Non-GAAP Reconciliation Schedules (Unaudited)
Schedule A: Consolidated Income Statement
Schedule B: Financial Results By Segment
Schedule C: Consolidated Balance Sheet
Schedule D: Long-Term Debt
Schedule E: Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Schedule F: Special Items
Schedule G: Non-GAAP Reconciliation to GAAP Financials
Schedule H: Non-GAAP Reconciliation of TETRA Net Debt
Schedule I: Non-GAAP Reconciliation to TETRA Only Adjusted Free Cash Flow
Schedule J: Non-GAAP Reconciliation to TETRA Only Adjusted Free Cash Flow From Continuing Operations
Schedule K: Non-GAAP Reconciliation to TETRA Adjusted EBITDA Margins and Adjusted Income (Loss) Before Tax Margins

Company Overview and Forward-Looking Statements
TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, focused on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, frac flowback, production well testing, and compression services and equipment.  TETRA owns an equity interest, including all of the general partner interest, in CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP), a master limited partnership.

Schedule A: Consolidated Income Statement (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2020

Jun 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2019

(In Thousands, Except per Share Amounts)

Revenues

$

192,441

$

222,942

$

288,796

$

415,383

$

532,524










Cost of sales, services, and rentals

133,892

148,694

206,302

282,586

383,046

Depreciation, amortization, and accretion

29,842

29,460

31,817

59,302

62,445

Impairments and other charges

8,977

5,371

2,311

14,348

2,457

Insurance recoveries

(591)





(591)


Total cost of revenues

172,120

183,525

240,430

355,645

447,948

Gross profit

20,321

39,417

48,366

59,738

84,576










General and administrative expense

34,014

30,537

36,295

64,551

70,572

Interest expense, net

17,586

17,856

18,529

35,442

36,908

Warrants fair value adjustment (income) expense

11

(338)

(1,520)

(327)

(1,113)

CCLP Series A Preferred Units fair value adjustment (income) expense





146



1,309

Other (income) expense, net

3,839

439

627

4,278

(324)

Loss before taxes and discontinued operations

(35,129)

(9,077)

(5,711)

(44,206)

(22,776)

Provision for income taxes

2,001

1,154

2,490

3,155

4,099

Loss before discontinued operations

(37,130)

(10,231)

(8,201)

(47,361)

(26,875)

Discontinued operations:








Loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes

163

(145)

(345)

18

(771)

Net loss

(36,967)

(10,376)

(8,546)

(47,343)

(27,646)

Less: loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

15,712

8,825

1,633

24,537

9,895

Net loss attributable to TETRA stockholders

$

(21,255)

$

(1,551)

$

(6,913)

$

(22,806)

$

(17,751)










Basic per share information:








Loss before discontinued operations attributable to TETRA stockholders

$

(0.17)

$

(0.01)

$

(0.06)

$

(0.18)

$

(0.13)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations attributable to TETRA stockholders

$

0.00

$

0.00

$

0.00

$

0.00

$

(0.01)

Net loss attributable to TETRA stockholders

$

(0.17)

$

(0.01)

$

(0.06)

$

(0.18)

$

(0.14)

Weighted average shares outstanding

125,886

125,587

125,612

125,736

125,646










Diluted per share information:








Loss before discontinued operations attributable to TETRA stockholders

$

(0.17)

$

(0.01)

$

(0.06)

$

(0.18)

$

(0.13)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations attributable to TETRA stockholders

$

0.00

$

0.00

$

0.00

$

0.00

$

(0.01)

Net loss attributable to TETRA stockholders

$

(0.17)

$

(0.01)

$

(0.06)

$

(0.18)

$

(0.14)

Weighted average shares outstanding

125,886

125,587

125,612

125,736

125,646

Schedule B: Financial Results By Segment (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2020

Jun 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2019

(In Thousands)

Revenues by segment:








Completion Fluids & Products Division

$

71,346

$

75,237

$

79,767

$

146,583

$

141,348

Water & Flowback Services Division

24,723

57,467

73,124

82,190

151,802

Compression Division

96,372

90,238

135,905

186,610

239,374

Eliminations and other










Total revenues

$

192,441

$

222,942

$

288,796

$

415,383

$

532,524










Gross profit (loss) by segment:








Completion Fluids & Products Division

$

20,819

$

25,964

$

19,809

$

46,783

$

30,472

Water & Flowback Services Division

(4,836)

3,267

7,490

(1,569)

16,341

Compression Division

4,511

10,380

21,235

14,890

38,094

Corporate overhead and eliminations

(173)

(194)

(168)

(366)

(331)

Total gross profit

$

20,321

$

39,417

$

48,366

$

59,738

$

84,576










Income (loss) before taxes by segment:








Completion Fluids & Products Division

$

13,202

$

19,396

$

14,614

$

32,598

$

20,800

Water & Flowback Services Division

(8,418)

(2,244)

2,460

(10,662)

4,691

Compression Division

(23,006)

(12,790)

(3,483)

(35,796)

(11,284)

Corporate overhead and eliminations

(16,907)

(13,439)

(19,302)

(30,346)

(36,983)

Total income (loss) before taxes

$

(35,129)

$

(9,077)

$

(5,711)

$

(44,206)

$

(22,776)

Please note that the above results by Segment include special charges and expenses. Please see Schedule F for details of those special charges and expenses.

(1)    Excludes discontinued operations

Schedule C: Consolidated Balance Sheet (June 30, 2020 Unaudited)

June 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

(In Thousands)

Balance Sheet:


Cash (excluding restricted cash)

$

56,722

$

17,704

Accounts receivable, net

114,306

175,918

Inventories

115,506

136,510

Other current assets

22,453

21,222

PP&E, net

713,584

758,637

Operating lease right-of-use assets

75,524

68,131

Other assets

90,499

93,800

Total assets

$

1,188,594

$

1,271,922




Liabilities of discontinued operations

$

1,873

$

2,098

Other current liabilities

145,454

186,625

Long-term debt (1)

843,292

842,871

Long-term portion of asset retirement obligations

12,862

12,762

Warrants liability

123

449

Operating lease liabilities

60,693

53,919

Other long-term liabilities

11,611

10,372

Equity

112,686

162,826

Total liabilities and equity

$

1,188,594

$

1,271,922

(1) Please see Schedule D for the individual debt obligations of TETRA and CSI Compressco LP.

Schedule D: Long-Term Debt (Unaudited)

TETRA Technologies Inc. and its subsidiaries, other than CSI Compressco LP and its subsidiaries, are obligated under an asset-based bank credit agreement and a term credit agreement, neither of which are obligations of CSI Compressco LP and its subsidiaries. CSI Compressco LP and its subsidiaries are obligated under a separate asset-based bank credit agreement and two series of senior notes, neither of which are obligations of TETRA and its other subsidiaries. Amounts presented exclude deferred financing costs.

June 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

June 30, 2019

(In Thousands)

TETRA




Asset-Based Credit Agreement

$



$

1,000

$

20,000

Term Credit Agreement

220,500

220,500

220,500

TETRA total debt

220,500

221,500

240,500

Less current portion






TETRA total long-term debt

$

220,500

$

221,500

$

240,500






CSI Compressco LP




CCLP Credit Agreement

1,477

3,500


7.25% Senior Notes

80,722

295,930

295,930

7.50% Senior Notes

400,000

350,000

350,000

Second Lien Notes

155,529




Total debt

637,728

649,430

645,930

Less current portion






CCLP total long-term debt

$

637,728

$

649,430

$

645,930

Consolidated total long-term debt

$

858,228

$

870,930

$

886,430

Schedule E: Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, this press release may include the following non-GAAP financial measures for the Company: net debt; adjusted consolidated and segment income (loss) before taxes and special charges; adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share before discontinued operations; consolidated and segment adjusted EBITDA; net income (loss) before taxes, Adjusted income (loss) before tax, Adjusted income (loss) before tax as a % of revenue, TETRA only adjusted free cash flow and TETRA only free cash flow from continuing operations; and segment adjusted EBITDA as a percent of revenue ("Adjusted EBITDA margin"). The following schedules provide reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures. The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, as more fully discussed in the Company's financial statements and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Management believes that the exclusion of the special charges from the historical results of operations enables management to evaluate more effectively the Company's operations over the prior periods and to identify operating trends that could be obscured by the excluded items.

Adjusted income (loss) before taxes (and adjusted income (loss) before taxes as a percent of revenue) is defined as the Company's (or the Segment's) income (loss) before taxes excluding certain special or other charges (or credits). Adjusted income (loss) before taxes (and adjusted income (loss) before taxes as a percent of revenue) is used by management as a supplemental financial measure to assess financial performance, without regard to charges or credits that are considered by management to be outside of its normal operations.

Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share before discontinued operations is defined as the Company's diluted earnings (loss) per share excluding certain special or other charges (or credits). Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share is used by management as a supplemental financial measure to assess financial performance, without regard to charges or credits that are considered by management to be outside of its normal operations.

Adjusted EBITDA before discontinued operations (and Adjusted EBITDA before discontinued operations as a percent of revenue) is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairments and certain non-cash charges and non-recurring adjustments. Adjusted EBITDA before discontinued operations (and Adjusted EBITDA margin) is used by management as a supplemental financial measure to assess the financial performance of the Company's assets, without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis and to assess the Company's ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures.

Adjusted income before tax is defined as earnings (loss) before interest, taxes, impairments and certain non-cash charges and non-recurring adjustments.  Adjusted income before tax (and Adjusted income before tax as a percent of revenue or Adjusted income before tax margin which is Adjusted income before tax divided by revenue) is used by management as a supplemental financial measure to assess the financial performance of the Company's normalized profitability while excluding any unusual, non-recurring items and tax benefits or detriment.

TETRA only adjusted free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure that the Company defines as cash from TETRA's operations, less capital expenditures net of sales proceeds and cost of equipment sold and including cash distributions to TETRA from CSI Compressco LP. TETRA only adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations is defined as TETRA only adjusted free cash flow less discontinued operations EBITDA and discontinued operations capital expenditures. Management uses this supplemental financial measure to:

  • assess the Company's ability to retire debt;
  • evaluate the capacity of the Company to further invest and grow; and
  • to measure the performance of the Company as compared to its peer group.

TETRA only adjusted free cash flow and TETRA only adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations do not necessarily imply residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures, as they exclude cash requirements for debt service or other non-discretionary expenditures that are not deducted.

TETRA net debt is defined as the sum of the carrying value of long-term and short-term debt on its consolidated balance sheet, less cash, excluding restricted cash on the consolidated balance sheet and excluding the debt and cash of CSI Compressco LP. Management views TETRA net debt as a measure of TETRA's ability to reduce debt, add to cash balances, pay dividends, repurchase stock, and fund investing and financing activities.

Schedule F: Special Items (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020

Income (loss)
before taxes
and
discontinued
operations

Provision
(Benefit) for
Tax

Non-cont.
Interest

Net Income
Attributable
to TETRA
Stockholders

Diluted EPS

(In Thousands, Except per Share Amounts)

Income (loss) attributable to TETRA stockholders, excluding special items and discontinued operations

$

(14,258)

$

2,001

$

(5,171)

$

(11,088)

$

(0.09)

Stock Warrant fair value adjustment

(11)



(11)

0.00

Transaction and other expenses

(895)


(475)

(420)

0.00

Impairments and other charges

(8,922)


(5,977)

(2,945)

(0.02)

Restructuring charges

(486)


(179)

(307)

0.00

Debt Refinancing

(4,754)


(3,184)

(1,570)

(0.01)

Severance

(3,003)


(726)

(2,277)

(0.02)

Bad Debt

(2,800)


(2,800)

(0.02)

Net income (loss) before discontinued operations

(35,129)

2,001

(15,712)

(21,418)

(0.17)

Loss from discontinued operations


163

0.00

Net Income (loss) attributable to TETRA stockholders, as reported


$

(21,255)

$

(0.17)











Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020

Income (loss)
before taxes
and
discontinued
operations

Provision
(Benefit)
for
Tax

Non-cont.
Interest

Net Income
Attributable
to TETRA
Stockholders

Diluted EPS

(In Thousands, Except per Share Amounts)

Income (loss) attributable to TETRA stockholders, excluding special items and discontinued operations

$

(976)

$

1,154

$

(4,892)

$

2,762

$

0.02

Stock Warrant fair value adjustment

338



338

0.00

Transaction and other expenses

(457)


(216)

(241)

0.00

Impairments and other charges

(5,371)


(3,538)

(1,833)

(0.01)

Restructuring charges

(259)



(259)

0.00

Severance

(1,334)


(179)

(1,155)

(0.01)

Bad debt

(1,018)



(1,018)

(0.01)

Net income (loss) before discontinued operations

(9,077)

1,154

(8,825)

(1,406)

(0.01)

Loss from discontinued operations


(145)

0.00

Net Income (loss) attributable to TETRA stockholders, as reported


$

(1,551)

$

(0.01)











Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019

Income (loss)
before taxes
and
discontinued
operations

Provision
(Benefit)
for
Tax

Non-cont.
Interest

Net Income
Attributable
to TETRA
Stockholders

Diluted EPS

(In Thousands, Except per Share Amounts)

Income (loss) attributable to TETRA stockholders, excluding unusual charges

$

(2,545)

$

(530)

$

(11)

$

(2,004)

$

(0.02)

Stock warrant fair value adjustment

1,520

319


1,201

0.01

Convertible Series A preferred fair value adjustments

(146)

(35)

(74)

(37)

0.00

5% Cash Redemption on CCLP Series A Preferred

(546)

(115)

(278)

(153)

0.00

Earnout Adjustment

400

84


316

0.00

Lee Plant Facility Expenses

289

61


228

0.00

CEO Retirement

(1,843)

(387)


(1,456)

(0.01)

Transaction Expense

(376)

(79)

(168)

(129)

0.00

Inventory Adjustment

(153)

(32)

(68)

(53)

0.00

Impairments and other charges

(2,311)

(485)

(1,034)

(792)

(0.01)

Effect of deferred tax valuation allowance and other related tax adjustments


3,689


(3,689)

(0.03)

Net income (loss) before discontinued operations

(5,711)

2,490

(1,633)

(6,568)

(0.06)

Loss from discontinued operations


(345)

0.00

Net Income (loss) attributable to TETRA stockholders, as reported


$             (6,913)

$

(0.06)

Schedule G: Non-GAAP Reconciliation to GAAP Financials (Unaudited)*

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020

Net
Income
(Loss),
as
reported

Tax
Provision

Income
(Loss)
Before
Tax, as
Reported

Impairments
& Special
Charges

Adjusted
Income
(Loss)
Before
Tax

Interest
Expense

Adjusted
Depreciation
&
Amortization

Equity
Comp.
Expense

Adjusted
EBITDA

(In Thousands)

Completion Fluids & Products Division

$

13,202

$

3,310

$

16,512

$

(143)

$

1,934

$


$

18,303

Water & Flowback Services Division

(8,418)

1,203

(7,215)

(2)

7,617


400

Compression Division

(23,006)

15,736

(7,270)

12,982

20,116

488

26,316

Eliminations and other

2


2




2

Subtotal

(18,220)

20,249

2,029

12,837

29,667

488

45,021

Corporate and other

(16,909)

621

(16,288)

4,749

175

1,602

(9,762)

TETRA excluding Discontinued Operations

$

(37,130)

$

2,001

$

(35,129)

$

20,870

$

(14,259)

$

17,586

$

29,842

$

2,090

$

35,259












March 31, 2020

Net
Income
(Loss),
as
reported

Tax
Provision

Income
(Loss)
Before
Tax, as
Reported

Impairments
& Special
Charges

Adjusted
Income
(Loss)
Before
Tax

Adjusted
Interest
Expense,
Net

Adjusted
Depreciation
&
Amortization

Equity
Comp.
Expense

Adjusted
EBITDA

(In Thousands)

Completion Fluids & Products Division

$

19,396

$

450

$

19,846

$

(154)

$

1,934

$


$

21,626

Water & Flowback Services Division

(2,244)

1,607

(637)

(9)

7,425


6,779

Compression Division

(12,790)

5,971

(6,819)

12,564

19,908

324

25,977

Eliminations and other

5


5


(4)


1

Subtotal

4,367

8,028

12,395

12,401

29,263

324

54,383

Corporate and other

(13,444)

73

(13,371)

5,455

197

1,145

(6,574)

TETRA excluding Discontinued Operations

$

(10,231)

$

1,154

$

(9,077)

$

8,101

$

(976)

$

17,856

$

29,460

$

1,469

$

47,809



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019

Net
Income
(Loss),
as
reported

Tax
Provision

Income
(Loss)
Before
Tax, as
Reported

Impairments
& Special
Charges

Adjusted
Income
(Loss)
Before
Tax

Interest
Expense

Adjusted
Depreciation
&
Amortization

Equity
Comp.
Expense

Adjusted
EBITDA

(In Thousands)

Completion Fluids & Products Division

$

14,614

$

(289)

$

14,325

$

(157)

$

3,723

$


$

17,891

Water & Flowback Services Division

2,460

(400)

2,060

(8)

8,871


10,923

Compression Division

(3,483)

3,607

124

12,998

19,054

590

32,766

Eliminations and other

1


1


(3)


(2)

Subtotal

13,592

2,918

16,510

12,833

31,645

590

61,578

Corporate and other

(19,303)

268

(19,035)

5,696

172

1,673

(11,494)

TETRA excluding Discontinued Operations

$

(8,201)

$

2,490

$

(5,711)

$

3,186

$

(2,525)

$

18,529

$

31,817

$

2,263

$

50,084

* Excludes the impact from discontinued operations.

Schedule H: Non-GAAP Reconciliation of TETRA Net Debt (Unaudited)

The cash and debt positions of TETRA and CSI Compressco LP as of June 30, 2020, are shown below. TETRA and CSI Compressco LP's debt agreements are distinct and separate with no cross-default provisions. Management believes that the most appropriate method to analyze the debt positions of each company is to view them separately, as noted below.

The following reconciliation of net debt is presented as a supplement to financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.  Amounts presented are net of deferred financing costs.

June 30, 2020

TETRA

CCLP

Consolidated

(In Millions)

Non-restricted cash

$

50.0

$

6.8

$

56.7






Carrying value of long-term debt:




Asset-Based Credit Agreement



0.7

0.7

Term Credit Agreement

205.7



205.7

Senior Notes outstanding



636.8

636.8

Net debt

$

155.7

$

630.7

$

786.5

Schedule I: Non-GAAP Reconciliation to TETRA Only Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2020

Jun 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2019

(In Thousands)

Consolidated








Net cash provided (used) by operating activities

$

38,211

$

22,176

$

30,965

$

60,387

$

38,377

Capital expenditures, net of sales proceeds

(3,332)

(10,965)

(27,345)

(14,297)

(59,390)

Consolidated adjusted free cash flow

$

34,879

$

11,211

$

3,620

46,090

(21,013)










CSI Compressco LP








Net cash provided (used) by operating activities

$

4,823

$

13,357

$

8,710

18,180

40,342

Capital expenditures, net of sales proceeds

(1,125)

(6,483)

(16,434)

(7,608)

(39,586)

CSI Compressco free cash flow

$

3,698

$

6,874

$

(7,724)

10,572

756










TETRA Only








Cash from operating activities

$

33,388

$

8,819

$

22,255

42,207

(1,965)

Investment in CCLP Compressors





(8,740)



(11,142)

Capital expenditures, net of sales proceeds

(2,207)

(4,482)

(10,911)

(6,689)

(19,804)

Free cash flow

31,181

4,337

2,604

35,518

(32,911)

Distributions from CSI Compressco LP

169

169

168

338

337

 TETRA Only Adjusted Free Cash Flow

$

31,350

$

4,506

$

2,772

35,856

(32,574)

Schedule J: Non-GAAP Reconciliation to TETRA Only Adjusted Free Cash Flow From Continuing Operations (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2020

Jun 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2019

(In Thousands)



TETRA Only








Cash from operating activities

$

33,388

$

8,819

$

22,255

$

42,207

$

(1,965)

Less: Discontinued operations operating activities (adjusted EBITDA)

163

(145)

(345)

18

(771)

Cash from continued operating activities

33,225

8,964

22,600

42,189

(1,194)

Less: Continuing operations capital expenditures

(2,207)

(4,482)

(10,911)

(6,689)

(19,804)

Less:  Investment in CCLP Compressors





(8,740)



(11,142)

Distributions from CSI Compressco LP

169

169

168

338

337

TETRA Only Adjusted Free Cash Flow From Continuing Operations

$

31,187

$

4,651

$

3,117

$

35,838

$

(31,803)

Schedule K: Non-GAAP Reconciliation to TETRA Adjusted EBITDA Margins and Adjusted Income (Loss) before tax margins (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2020

Jun 30, 2019

(In Thousands)






Consolidated




Revenue

$

192,441

$

222,942

$

288,796

Income (loss) before tax

(35,129)

(9,077)

(5,711)

Adjusted income (loss) before tax (Schedule G)

(14,259)

(976)

(2,525)

Adjusted EBITDA (Schedule G)

35,259

47,809

50,084

Income (Loss) Before Tax Margin

(18.3)

%

(4.1)

%

(2.0)

%

Adjusted Income (Loss) Before Tax Margin

(7.4)

%

(0.4)

%

(0.9)

%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

18.3

%

21.4

%

17.3

%






Completion Fluids & Products




Revenue

$

71,346

$

75,237

$

79,767

Income (loss) before tax

13,202

19,396

14,614

Adjusted income (loss) before tax (Schedule G)

16,512

19,846

14,325

Adjusted EBITDA (Schedule G)

18,303

21,626

17,891

Income (Loss) Before Tax Margin

18.5

%

25.8

%

18.3

%

Adjusted Income (Loss) Before Tax Margin

23.1

%

26.4

%

18.0

%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

25.7

%

28.7

%

22.4

%






Water & Flowback Services




Revenue

$

24,723

$

57,467

$

73,124

Income (loss) before tax

(8,418)

(2,244)

2,460

Adjusted income (loss) before tax (Schedule G)

(7,215)

(637)

2,060

Adjusted EBITDA (Schedule G)

400

6,779

10,923

Income (Loss) Before Tax Margin

(34.0)

%

(3.9)

%

3.4

%

Adjusted Income (Loss) Before Tax Margin

(29.2)

%

(1.1)

%

2.8

%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

1.6

%

11.8

%

14.9

%






Compression




Revenue

$

96,372

$

90,238

$

135,905

Income (loss) before tax

(23,006)

(12,790)

(3,483)

Adjusted income (loss) before tax (Schedule G)

(7,270)

(6,819)

124

Adjusted EBITDA (Schedule G)

26,316

25,977

32,766

Income (Loss) Before Tax Margin

(23.9)

%

(14.2)

%

(2.6)

%

Adjusted Income (Loss) Before Tax Margin

(7.5)

%

(7.6)

%

0.1

%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

27.3

%

28.8

%

24.1

%

