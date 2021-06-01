TETRA Technologies, Inc. To Present At The Cowen Sustainability & Energy Transition Summit

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TETRA Technologies, Inc. ("TETRA" or the "Company") (NYSE:TTI) announced that its senior management will participate at the virtual Cowen Sustainability & Energy Transition Summit on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

Brady Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Elijio Serrano, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, of TETRA are scheduled to present on Tuesday June 8 at 12:30 P.M. Eastern Time (11:30 A.M. Central Time) and will be hosting one-on-one meetings before and after the presentation. Parties interested in participating in the one-on-one sessions should contact Elijio Serrano (see Investor Contact below).

Cowen's Sustainability & Energy Transition Summit is a virtual event taking place June 8 – June 9, 2021. The summit incorporates fireside chats and presentations hosted by members of the Cowen research team. TETRA's presentation will be recorded and posted to the Company's web site. The Company's presentation material and a webcast of the presentation will be posted to TETRA's website on June 8. Please visit the Investor Relations section of the website at https://tetratec.com under "News & Events" then "Presentations" or "Events and Webcasts."

Cowen Inc. ("Cowen") is a diversified financial services firm offering investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management services and actively managed alternative investment products. Cowen focuses on delivering value-added capabilities to its clients in order to help them outperform. Founded in 1918, Cowen is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. Learn more at Cowen.com.

Company Overview and Forward-Looking Statements

TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, focused on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, frac flowback and production well testing.

