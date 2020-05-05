Tetra Technologies, Inc.'s Portfolio Mix And Completion Fluids & Products Segment Drive Strong First Quarter 2020 Results

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TETRA Technologies, Inc. ("TETRA" or the "Company") (NYSE:TTI) today announced consolidated net loss before discontinued operations of $10 million in the first quarter 2020, compared to a loss of $114 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and a loss of $19 million in the first quarter of 2019. Net loss per share before discontinued operations attributable to TETRA shareholders during the first quarter was $0.01, compared to a loss of $0.91 in the fourth quarter of 2019 and a loss of $0.09 in the first quarter of 2019. TETRA's adjusted per share earnings before discontinued operations and excluding special items, was $0.02 in the first quarter, compared to earnings of $0.03 in the fourth quarter 2019 and a loss of $0.08 in the first quarter of 2019.

First quarter 2020 revenue was $223 million, a decrease of 14% over the fourth quarter of 2019 and a decrease of 9% compared to the first quarter of 2019. TETRA Only net cash from operating activities generated $8.8 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared to $5.3 million in fourth quarter of 2019 and a use of $24.2 million in the first quarter of last year. Our total consolidated net loss before discontinued operations over the last two quarters was $124 million.

First quarter 2020 income (loss) before tax by segment was $19.4 million for Completion Fluids & Products, $(2.2) million for Water & Flowback Services and $(12.8) million for Compression.

This press release includes the following financial measures that are not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"): Adjusted earnings per share attributable to TETRA stockholders, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin on consolidated and segment basis, Adjusted income (loss) before tax, TETRA-only adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations, and net debt. Please see Schedules E-K for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

First Quarter 2020 Highlights

Adjusted EBITDA on a consolidated basis before discontinued operations of $48 million , our highest first quarter Adjusted EBITDA in 5 years and a 33% year-on-year quarterly improvement

, our highest first quarter Adjusted EBITDA in 5 years and a 33% year-on-year quarterly improvement Completion Fluids & Products achieved $21.6 million of Adjusted EBITDA and 25.8% income before tax margin, up from $10.4 million and 10.0%, respectively, from first quarter of 2019

of Adjusted EBITDA and 25.8% income before tax margin, up from and 10.0%, respectively, from first quarter of 2019 Water & Flowback Services Adjusted EBITDA increased sequentially by $1.2 million on flat revenue

on flat revenue TETRA Only adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations was $4.7 million , above previous guidance and nearly a $40 million improvement over the same period last year

, above previous guidance and nearly a improvement over the same period last year Implemented multiple cost cutting initiatives to address the current downturn

Brady M. Murphy, TETRA's Chief Executive Officer stated, "TETRA's first quarter 2020 results, with the highest first quarter Adjusted EBITDA in five years and year-on-year Adjusted EBITDA improvement of 33%, are a great reflection of the successful strategies we have implemented and tremendous execution by our management team and dedicated employees. We understand very well that due to the COVID-19 pandemic the world has changed in a very short period of time since we ended our first quarter, but with TETRA Only adjusted free cash flow improvement of nearly $40 million in the first quarter of 2020 as compared to the same period last year, we believe we have positioned ourselves well for a deep and potentially prolonged downturn. The rapid and unprecedented downturn we are in requires significant cost cutting and sacrifice from every employee, but we will continue our path of differentiating the Company through innovation and service delivery for each of our business lines so that when the inevitable recovery does come, we will be well positioned to build on our excellent results demonstrated in the past two quarters where combined we delivered over $100 million of Adjusted EBITDA.

"Completion Fluids & Products segment had an outstanding first quarter with income before tax margin of 25.8% and an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 28.7%, without any significant contribution from TETRA CS Neptune® completion fluids ("CS Neptune"), a 1190 basis point year-on-year improvement. We continued to grow our international offshore fluids business with market share gains from previously announced awards in Brazil, Asia-Pacific, West Africa, Gulf of Mexico and Middle East, all for higher value completion fluids and services. In the first quarter, 35% of our Completion Fluids & Products sales came from customers' deepwater completion projects, demonstrating TETRA's value to this market segment. Although we anticipate that the deepwater market will be impacted by this downturn, we believe it will be impacted less than the North America shale market. Another 40% of our first quarter Completion Fluids & Products sales came from the non-oil and gas industrial chemicals market, as we continue to benefit from our market diversification and from our new, long-term, lower cost raw material supply agreements. With the new long-term raw material supply agreements in place for our West Virginia and Louisiana chemical process manufacturing plants, we have decided to close our mechanical evaporation process manufacturing plant in El Dorado, Arkansas. Operations for this plant are targeted to wind down during the second quarter.

"Despite the challenging economic outlook for 2020, especially for oil and gas, we expect the non-oil and gas industrial business to hold up well for the foreseeable future. In the second quarter, we expect to benefit from the seasonally strong Northern European industrial chemicals business, which is expected to contribute up to $10 million of cash from operating activities.

"Water & Flowback Services segment will be challenged in this difficult environment as it is largely dependent on North America completions activity. We are taking cost reduction actions to align with weaker activity in each of the different basins. In addition to across the Company pay reductions and other cost cutting initiatives, we expect to exit the second quarter with about 35% fewer employees in our U.S. land operations than when we started the quarter. Despite the current market environment, there are several bright spots in our Water & Flowback Services business, including the success of our SandStormTM sand separation technology which finished March at its highest utilization since it was introduced to the market in the second half of last year. Even with our reduced capital spend this year, this is one of the areas where we continue to invest, as we continue to achieve market share gains at good returns. Despite the decline in overall completion activity, Water & Flowback Services first quarter revenue was flat sequentially as we continue to gain traction with our integrated water management strategy. We ended the quarter with 30 integrated projects with 17 different customers while providing those services in all major U.S. basins. We believe the combination of aggressive cost cutting while increasing use of our automation and delivering on new technologies should help us maneuver through this downturn.

"First quarter 2020 Compression segment performed well despite the unprecedented change in market conditions beginning in March. The first quarter loss before tax of $12.8 million compares to a loss before tax of $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Net loss in the first quarter included $6.0 million of unusual items, primarily related to impairments of long-lived assets and inventory related to the planned closure of our Midland fabrication facility. Adjusted EBITDA of $26.0 million for the first quarter was a sequential decline of $6.6 million, primarily from lower aftermarket services revenue and an unfavorable mix of parts and services and lower equipment sales. Despite the sequential decline in revenue and a 14.2% loss before tax margin, we achieved Adjusted EBITDA margins of 28.8%, which are 240 basis points above the fourth quarter of 2019. Moving into the second quarter, we expect a very different and challenging market environment for the Compression segment. Although we have seen dramatic market downturns before, unlike previous ones, customer shut-ins are having a meaningful negative impact on this business. As customers shut-in production, they are returning units or shutting the equipment in place at lower stand-by rates. As a result, we have already seen our utilization drop from 90.0% at the end of 2019 to 86.5% at the end of the first quarter. By the end of May, we expect up to 20% of our domestic horsepower to be impacted by customer shutting in production, either by going on stand-by service rates or through equipment returns. We expect utilization to quickly mimic the low point of the previous 2014-2016 downturn of 75.6%. We also announced closure of our Midland Compression fabrication facility, which we target to close within 60 to 90 days.

"In order to combat the downturn, we have already implemented many cost cutting initiatives including (1) salary reductions (2) headcount reduction across the organization, (3) a 20% reduction in Board of Directors cash retainers, (4) reduction of all discretionary expenditures and (5) suspension of the employer 401(k) matching program and (6) negotiated reductions in expenditures with many of our suppliers. In addition, we have reduced our TETRA Only capital expenditures to between $10 million and $15 million for the year with a vast majority already committed in the first half of the year. Beyond the second quarter of 2020, we expect capital expenditure to be minimal and primarily related to maintenance.

"Finally, I am pleased with the way our management team and employees have responded to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company has implemented guidelines to keep our employees, their families, and our customers safe, all while working to deliver our same standards for service quality. We have followed guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to keep our employees working in the safest environment possible. We continue to monitor the changes in the guidelines and will communicate new recommendations as available. We also want to thank all the members of our organization for their contribution to an excellent quarter. I would like to personally thank all of our employees and their families for their continued efforts during this unprecedented period."

A summary of key financial metrics for the first quarter is as follows:

First Quarter 2020 Results

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020

December 31,

2019

March 31, 2019

(In Thousands, Except per Share Amounts) Revenue $ 222,942



$ 259,462



$ 243,728

Loss before discontinued operations (10,231)



(114,333)



(18,674)

Adjusted EBITDA before discontinued operations 47,809



54,532



36,331

GAAP EPS before discontinued operations attributable to TETRA stockholders (0.01)



(0.91)



(0.09)

Adjusted EPS attributable to TETRA stockholders 0.02



0.03



(0.08)

GAAP net cash provided (used) by operating activities 22,176



5,250



7,412

TETRA only adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations $ 4,651



$ 982



$ (34,920)



Operating Segments

Completion Fluids & Products Division

Completion Fluids & Products revenue was $75.2 million in the first quarter of 2020, a decrease of 4% from the fourth quarter of 2019 aided by very strong international offshore fluid sales with limited contribution from CS Neptune projects. Completion Fluids & Products reported income before taxes of $19.4 million in the first quarter of 2020 and profit before tax margin of 25.8%. Completion Fluids & Products Division adjusted income before taxes was $19.8 million, or 26.4% of revenue. Adjusted EBITDA of $21.6 million decreased by $6.1 million sequentially and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 28.7%, a 650 basis point decline sequentially. Excluding the CS Neptune sale in the fourth quarter of 2019, our Completion Fluids & Products business in the first quarter of 2020 outperformed what it did in the previous quarter on revenue and Adjusted EBITDA.

Water & Flowback Services Division

Water & Flowback Services first quarter 2020 revenue remained flat sequentially at $57.5 million, showing resilience in a declining market. Water & Flowback Services loss before tax was $2.2 million, which was a $26.2 million sequential improvement, primarily due to goodwill impairment of our water management reporting unit in the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA increased $1.2 million sequentially to $6.8 million. The Division's sequential Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin improvement reflects our commitment to technology, automation and integrated projects strategies, which helps us increase market share in a rapidly changing market.

Compression Division

First quarter Compression revenue decreased 27% from the fourth quarter of 2019 driven by lower equipment sales and aftermarket services. Compression services gross margins were 51.9%, a 30 basis points increase from the fourth quarter of 2019. Overall fleet utilization was 86.5%, compared to 90.0% at the end of the fourth quarter as some customers returned equipment in March while cutting their drilling and production plans in response to the downturn in the industry. As of March 31, 2020, total active operating horsepower was 1,033,256, a sequential decrease of 26,334 horsepower. Net loss before taxes was $12.8 million, an increased loss of $11.5 million sequentially. First quarter 2020 loss included $6.0 million of unusual items, primarily related to impairments of long-lived assets and inventory from the planned closure of our Midland fabrication facility. First quarter 2020 Adjusted EBITDA of $26.0 million decreased 20% from the fourth quarter of 2019 primarily due to weak aftermarket and equipment sales. We received new equipment orders of $2 million in the first quarter. New equipment sales backlog was $30 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $36 million at the end of the previous quarter.

Free Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

During the first quarter of 2020, consolidated cash provided by operations was $22 million, a $17 million improvement sequentially and TETRA Only adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations was $4.7 million, which was a $3.7 million improvement over the fourth quarter of 2019 and nearly a $40 million improvement over the first quarter of 2019. While some of this cash generation was due to collection of large receivables that slipped from the fourth quarter of 2019, a significant portion was from our strong first quarter results. Typically, the first quarter of each year consumes cash due to the timing of large annual payments, yet despite this historical seasonality, we were able to achieve significantly better cash generation as we move into what we expect to be a challenging balance of the year. TETRA Only liquidity at the end of first quarter 2020 improved approximately $13 million from the same period last year, positioning the Company well for this downturn. TETRA Only liquidity is defined as unrestricted cash on hand plus availability under our revolving credit facility.

Consolidated total debt was $846 million while consolidated net debt was $816 million, with TETRA Only net debt of $185 million. At the end of the first quarter TETRA Only non-restricted cash was $22.1 million.

Special items

Special items, including discontinued operations, incurred in the first quarter, as detailed on Schedule F, include the following:

$5.4 million non-cash impairment expense for fixed assets and inventory

non-cash impairment expense for fixed assets and inventory $1.6 million of restructuring expenses and severance

of restructuring expenses and severance $1.0 million of bad debt expenses, related to a customer that filed for bankruptcy

of bad debt expenses, related to a customer that filed for bankruptcy $0.3 million non-cash gain for TETRA stock warrant fair value adjustment

non-cash gain for TETRA stock warrant fair value adjustment $0.4 million of transaction and other expenses

Historically the Company used a normalized 21% effective tax rate to reflect normalized EPS and normalized net income on Schedule F. Given TETRA's net operating losses of approximately $300 million, management does not believe TETRA will pay U.S. income taxes in the near future and has discontinued the use of that adjustment to report normalized earnings.

Conference Call

TETRA will host a conference call to discuss these results today, May 5, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The phone number for the call is 1-888-347-5303. The conference call will also be available by live audio webcast and may be accessed through the Company's website at www.tetratec.com. A replay of the conference call will be available at 1-877-344-7529 conference number 10138624, for one week following the conference call and the archived webcast will be available through the Company's website for thirty days following the conference call.

Financial Statements, Schedules and Non-GAAP Reconciliation Schedules (Unaudited)

Schedule A: Consolidated Income Statement

Schedule B: Financial Results By Segment

Schedule C: Consolidated Balance Sheet

Schedule D: Long-Term Debt

Schedule E: Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Schedule F: Special Items

Schedule G: Non-GAAP Reconciliation to GAAP Financials

Schedule H: Non-GAAP Reconciliation of TETRA Net Debt

Schedule I: Non-GAAP Reconciliation to TETRA Only Adjusted Free Cash Flow

Schedule J: Non-GAAP Reconciliation to TETRA Only Adjusted Free Cash Flow From Continuing Operations

Schedule K: Non-GAAP Reconciliation to TETRA Adjusted EBITDA Margins and Adjusted Income (Loss) Before Tax Margins

Company Overview and Forward-Looking Statements

TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, focused on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, frac flowback, production well testing, and compression services and equipment. TETRA owns an equity interest, including all of the general partner interest, in CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP), a master limited partnership.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that are deemed to be forward-looking statements. Generally, the use of words such as "may," "see," "expectation," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "projects," "anticipate," "believe," "assume," "could," "should," "plans," "targets" or similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events, activities, expectations or outcomes identify forward-looking statements that the Company intends to be included within the safe harbor protections provided by the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include statements concerning economic and operating conditions that are outside of our control, including the trading price of our common stock; the current significant surplus in the supply of oil and the ability of the OPEC and other oil producing nations to agree on and comply with supply limitations; the duration and magnitude of the unprecedented disruption in the oil and gas industry currently, which is negatively impacting our business; the availability of adequate sources of capital to us; expected customer drilling activity and capital spending for 2020 and 2021, the planned closures of our El Dorado calcium chloride plant and CCLP's Midland, Texas fabrication facility; the availability of raw materials and labor at reasonable prices; risks related to acquisitions and our growth strategy; restrictions under our debt agreements and the consequences of any failure to comply with debt covenants; the effect and results of litigation, regulatory matters, settlements, audits, assessments, and contingencies; risks related to our foreign operations; information technology risks including the risk of cyber attack; the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic repercussions and the resulting negative impact on the demand for oil and gas; operational challenges relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus, including logistical challenges, protecting the health and well-being of our employees, remote work arrangements, performance of contracts, and supply chain disruptions; other global or national health concerns; and projections concerning the Company's business activities, financial guidance, estimated earnings, earnings per share, and statements regarding the Company's beliefs, expectations, plans, goals, future events and performance, and other statements that are not purely historical. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Such statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performances or results and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could affect actual results are described in the section titled "Risk Factors" contained in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K, as well as other risks identified from time to time in its reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Schedule A: Consolidated Income Statement (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Mar 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

Mar 31, 2019

(In Thousands, Except per Share Amounts) Revenues $ 222,942



$ 259,462



$ 243,728













Cost of sales, services, and rentals 148,694



174,774



176,744

Depreciation, amortization, and accretion 29,460



30,914



30,628

Impairments and other charges 5,371



91,890



146

Insurance recoveries —



(379)



—

Total cost of revenues 183,525



297,199



207,518

Gross profit 39,417



(37,737)



36,210













General and administrative expense 30,537



34,249



34,277

Goodwill impairment —



25,784



—

Interest expense, net 17,856



18,176



18,379

Warrants fair value adjustment (income) expense (338)



(589)



407

CCLP Series A Preferred Units fair value adjustment (income) expense —



—



1,163

Other (income) expense, net 439



(1,510)



(951)

Loss before taxes and discontinued operations (9,077)



(113,847)



(17,065)

Provision for income taxes 1,154



486



1,609

Loss before discontinued operations (10,231)



(114,333)



(18,674)

Discontinued operations:









Loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes (145)



(312)



(426)

Net loss (10,376)



(114,645)



(19,100)

Less: loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 8,825



814



8,262

Net loss attributable to TETRA stockholders $ (1,551)



$ (113,831)



$ (10,838)













Basic per share information:









Loss before discontinued operations attributable to TETRA stockholders $ (0.01)



$ (0.91)



$ (0.09)

Loss from discontinued operations attributable to TETRA stockholders $ 0.00



$ 0.00



$ 0.00

Net loss attributable to TETRA stockholders $ (0.01)



$ (0.91)



$ (0.09)

Weighted average shares outstanding 125,587



125,541



125,681











Diluted per share information:









Loss before discontinued operations attributable to TETRA stockholders $ (0.01)



$ (0.91)



$ (0.09)

Loss from discontinued operations attributable to TETRA stockholders $ 0.00



$ 0.00



$ 0.00

Net loss attributable to TETRA stockholders $ (0.01)



$ (0.91)



$ (0.09)

Weighted average shares outstanding 125,587



125,541



125,681



Schedule B: Financial Results By Segment (Unaudited)

Revenues by segment:











Completion Fluids & Products Division

$ 75,237



$ 78,567



$ 61,581

Water & Flowback Services Division

57,467



57,343



78,678

Compression Division

90,238



123,552



103,469

Eliminations and other

—



—



—

Total revenues

$ 222,942



$ 259,462



$ 243,728















Gross profit (loss) by segment:











Completion Fluids & Products Division

$ 25,964



$ (61,687)



$ 10,664

Water & Flowback Services Division

3,267



2,881



8,851

Compression Division

10,380



21,188



16,859

Corporate overhead and eliminations

(194)



(119)



(164)

Total gross profit

$ 39,417



$ (37,737)



$ 36,210















Income (loss) before taxes by segment:











Completion Fluids & Products Division

$ 19,396



$ (66,087)



$ 6,186

Water & Flowback Services Division

(2,244)



(28,442)



2,231

Compression Division

(12,790)



(1,266)



(7,801)

Corporate overhead and eliminations

(13,439)



(18,052)



(17,681)

Total income (loss) before taxes

$ (9,077)



$ (113,847)



$ (17,065)





Please note that the above results by Segment include special charges and expenses. Please see Schedule F for details of those special charges and expenses. (1) Excludes discontinued operations

Schedule C: Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)



March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

(In Thousands) Balance Sheet:





Cash (excluding restricted cash) $ 29,473



$ 17,704

Accounts receivable, net 169,231



176,291

Inventories 142,116



136,510

Other current assets 23,160



20,849

PP&E, net 740,247



758,637

Operating lease right-of-use assets 75,344



68,131

Other assets 90,193



93,800

Total assets $ 1,269,764



$ 1,271,922









Liabilities of discontinued operations $ 2,011



$ 2,098

Other current liabilities 193,185



186,625

Long-term debt (1) 845,842



842,871

Long-term portion of asset retirement obligations 12,878



12,762

Warrants liability 112



449

Operating lease liabilities 59,845



53,919

Other long-term liabilities 8,960



10,372

Equity 146,931



162,826

Total liabilities and equity $ 1,269,764



$ 1,271,922







(1) Please see Schedule D for the individual debt obligations of TETRA and CSI Compressco LP.

Schedule D: Long-Term Debt (Unaudited)

TETRA Technologies Inc. and its subsidiaries, other than CSI Compressco LP and its subsidiaries, are obligated under an asset-based bank credit agreement and a term credit agreement, neither of which are obligations of CSI Compressco LP and its subsidiaries. CSI Compressco LP and its subsidiaries are obligated under a separate asset-based bank credit agreement and two series of senior notes, neither of which are obligations of TETRA and its other subsidiaries. Amounts presented are net of deferred financing costs.



March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

March 31, 2019

(In Thousands)



TETRA









Asset-Based Credit Agreement $ 2,246



$ —



$ 29,131

Term Credit Agreement 205,167



204,633



183,020

TETRA total debt 207,413



204,633



212,151

Less current portion —



—



—

TETRA total long-term debt $ 207,413



$ 204,633



$ 212,151













CSI Compressco LP









CCLP Credit Agreement 2,184



2,622



—

7.25% Senior Notes 291,863



291,444



290,204

7.50% Senior Notes 344,382



344,172



343,488

Total debt 638,429



638,238



633,692

Less current portion —



—



—

CCLP total long-term debt $ 638,429



$ 638,238



$ 633,692

Consolidated total long-term debt $ 845,842



$ 842,871



$ 845,843



Schedule E: Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, this press release may include the following non-GAAP financial measures for the Company: net debt; adjusted consolidated and segment income (loss) before taxes and special charges; adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share before discontinued operations; consolidated and segment adjusted EBITDA; net income (loss) before taxes, Adjusted income (loss) before tax, Adjusted income (loss) before tax as a % of revenue, TETRA only adjusted free cash flow and TETRA only free cash flow from continuing operations; and segment adjusted EBITDA as a percent of revenue ("Adjusted EBITDA margin"). The following schedules provide reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures. The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, as more fully discussed in the Company's financial statements and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Management believes that the exclusion of the special charges from the historical results of operations enables management to evaluate more effectively the Company's operations over the prior periods and to identify operating trends that could be obscured by the excluded items.

Adjusted income (loss) before taxes (and adjusted income (loss) before taxes as a percent of revenue) is defined as the Company's (or the Segment's) income (loss) before taxes excluding certain special or other charges (or credits). Adjusted income (loss) before taxes (and adjusted income (loss) before taxes as a percent of revenue) is used by management as a supplemental financial measure to assess financial performance, without regard to charges or credits that are considered by management to be outside of its normal operations.

Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share before discontinued operations is defined as the Company's diluted earnings (loss) per share excluding certain special or other charges (or credits). Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share is used by management as a supplemental financial measure to assess financial performance, without regard to charges or credits that are considered by management to be outside of its normal operations.

Adjusted EBITDA before discontinued operations (and Adjusted EBITDA before discontinued operations as a percent of revenue) is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairments and certain non-cash charges and non-recurring adjustments. Adjusted EBITDA before discontinued operations (and Adjusted EBITDA margin) is used by management as a supplemental financial measure to assess the financial performance of the Company's assets, without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis and to assess the Company's ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures.

Adjusted income before tax is defined as earnings (loss) before interest, taxes, impairments and certain non-cash charges and non-recurring adjustments. Adjusted income before tax (and Adjusted income before tax as a percent of revenue or Adjusted income before tax margin which is Adjusted income before tax divided by revenue) is used by management as a supplemental financial measure to assess the financial performance of the Company's normalized profitability while excluding any unusual, non-recurring items and tax benefits or detriment.

TETRA only adjusted free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure that the Company defines as cash from TETRA's operations, less capital expenditures net of sales proceeds and cost of equipment sold and including cash distributions to TETRA from CSI Compressco LP. TETRA only adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations is defined as TETRA only adjusted free cash flow less discontinued operations EBITDA and discontinued operations capital expenditures. Management uses this supplemental financial measure to:

assess the Company's ability to retire debt;

evaluate the capacity of the Company to further invest and grow; and

to measure the performance of the Company as compared to its peer group.

TETRA only adjusted free cash flow and TETRA only adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations do not necessarily imply residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures, as they exclude cash requirements for debt service or other non-discretionary expenditures that are not deducted.

TETRA net debt is defined as the sum of the carrying value of long-term and short-term debt on its consolidated balance sheet, less cash, excluding restricted cash on the consolidated balance sheet and excluding the debt and cash of CSI Compressco LP. Management views TETRA net debt as a measure of TETRA's ability to reduce debt, add to cash balances, pay dividends, repurchase stock, and fund investing and financing activities.

Schedule F: Special Items (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020

Income (loss)

before taxes

and

discontinued

operations Provision

(Benefit) for

Tax Noncont.

nterest Net Income

Attributable

to TETRA

Stockholders Diluted EPS

(In Thousands, Except per Share Amounts) Income (loss) attributable to TETRA stockholders, excluding special items and discontinued operations $ (976)

$ 1,154

$ (4,892)

$ 2,762

$ 0.02

Stock Warrant fair value adjustment 338

—

—

338

0.00

Transaction and other expenses (457)

—

(216)

(241)

0.00

Impairments and other charges (5,371)

—

(3,538)

(1,833)

(0.01)

Restructuring charges (259)

—

—

(259)

0.00

Severance (1,334)

—

(179)

(1,155)

(0.01)

Bad debt (1,018)

—

—

(1,018)

(0.01)

Effect of deferred tax valuation allowance and other related tax adjustments —

—

—

—

0.00

Net income (loss) before discontinued operations (9,077)

1,154

(8,825)

(1,406)

(0.01)

Loss from discontinued operations





(145)

0.00

Net Income (loss) attributable to TETRA stockholders, as reported





$ (1,551)

$ (0.01)





Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019

Income (loss)

before taxes

and

discontinued

operations Provision

(Benefit) for

Tax Noncont.

Interest Net Income

Attributable

to TETRA

Stockholders Diluted EPS

(In Thousands, Except per Share Amounts) Income (loss) attributable to TETRA stockholders, excluding special items and discontinued operations $ 3,574

$ 486

$ (814)

$ 3,902

$ 0.03

Stock Warrant fair value adjustment 588

—

—

588

0.00

Earnout Adjustment 200

—

—

200

0.00

Lee Plant Facility Vandalism 202

—

—

202

0.00

Transaction Expense (185)

—

—

(185)

0.00

Impairments and other charges (91,890)

—

—

(91,890)

(0.73)

Goodwill Impairment (25,784)

—

—

(25,784)

(0.21)

Restructuring charges (552)

—

—

(552)

0.00

Effect of deferred tax valuation allowance and other related tax adjustments —

—

—

—

0.00

Net income (loss) before discontinued operations (113,847)

486

(814)

(113,519)

(0.91)

Loss from discontinued operations





(312)

0.00

Net Income (loss) attributable to TETRA stockholders, as reported





$ (113,831)

$ (0.91)





Three Months Ended

March 31, 2019

Income (loss)

before taxes

and

discontinued

operations Provision

(Benefit) for

Tax Noncont.

Interest Net Income

Attributable

to TETRA

Stockholders Diluted EPS

(In Thousands, Except per Share Amounts) Income (loss) attributable to TETRA stockholders, excluding unusual charges $ (14,841)

$ 1,609

$ (6,472)

$ (9,978)

$ (0.08)

Stock warrant fair value adjustment (407)

—

—

(407)

0.00

Convertible Series A preferred fair value adjustments (1,163)

—

(1,333)

170

0.00

5% Cash Redemption on CCLP Series A Preferred (372)

—

(457)

85

0.00

Earnout Adjustment 400

—

—

400

0.00

Lee Plant Facility Vandalism (536)

—

—

(536)

0.00

Impairments and other charges (146)

—

—

(146)

0.00

Effect of deferred tax valuation allowance and other related tax adjustments —

—

—

—

0.00

Net income (loss) before discontinued operations (17,065)

1,609

(8,262)

(10,412)

(0.09)

Loss from discontinued operations





(426)

0.00

Net Income (loss) attributable to TETRA stockholders, as reported





(10,838)

$ (0.09)



Schedule G: Non-GAAP Reconciliation to GAAP Financials (Unaudited)*



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020

Net Income (Loss), as reported Tax Provision Income (Loss) Before Tax, as Reported Impairments & Special Charges Adjusted Income (Loss) Before Tax Interest Expense Adjusted

Depreciation & Amortization Equity Comp. Expense Adjusted EBITDA

(In Thousands) Completion Fluids & Products Division



$ 19,396

$ 450

$ 19,846

$ (154)

$ 1,934

$ —

$ 21,626

Water & Flowback Services Division



(2,244)

1,607

(637)

(9)

7,425

—

6,779

Compression Division



(12,790)

5,971

(6,819)

12,564

19,908

324

25,977

Eliminations and other



5

—

5

—

(4)

—

1

Subtotal



4,367

8,028

12,395

12,401

29,263

324

54,383

Corporate and other



(13,444)

73

(13,371)

5,455

197

1,145

(6,574)

TETRA excluding Discontinued Operations $ (10,231)

$ 1,154

$ (9,077)

$ 8,101

$ (976)

$ 17,856

$ 29,460

$ 1,469

$ 47,809























December 31, 2019

Net Income (Loss), as reported Tax Provision Income (Loss) Before Tax, as Reported Impairments & Special Charges Adjusted Income (Loss) Before Tax Adjusted Interest Expense, Net Adjusted

Depreciation & Amortization Equity Comp. Expense Adjusted EBITDA

(In Thousands) Completion Fluids & Products Division



$ (66,086)

$ 91,482

$ 25,396

$ (167)

$ 2,454

$ —

$ 27,683

Water & Flowback Services Division



(28,441)

26,343

(2,098)

5

7,717

—

5,624

Compression Division



(1,265)

—

(1,265)

12,894

20,618

320

32,567

Eliminations and other



5

—

5

—

(4)

—

1

Subtotal



(95,787)

117,825

22,038

12,732

30,785

320

65,875

Corporate and other



(18,060)

(403)

(18,463)

5,444

129

1,547

(11,343)

TETRA excluding Discontinued Operations $ (114,333)

$ 486

$ (113,847)

$ 117,422

$ 3,575

$ 18,176

$ 30,914

$ 1,867

$ 54,532





Three Months Ended

March 31, 2019

Net Income (Loss), as reported Tax Provision Income (Loss) Before Tax, as Reported Impairments & Special Charges Adjusted Income (Loss) Before Tax Interest Expense Adjusted

Depreciation & Amortization Equity Comp. Expense Adjusted EBITDA

(In Thousands) Completion Fluids & Products Division



$ 6,186

$ 683

$ 6,869

$ (179)

$ 3,665

$ —

$ 10,355

Water & Flowback Services Division



2,231

(400)

1,831

4

8,267

—

10,102

Compression Division



(7,801)

1,610

(6,191)

13,213

18,532

365

25,919

Eliminations and other



6

—

6

(1)

(4)

—

1

Subtotal



622

1,893

2,515

13,037

30,460

365

46,377

Corporate and other



(17,687)

331

(17,356)

5,342

168

1,800

(10,046)

TETRA excluding Discontinued Operations $ (18,674)

$ 1,609

$ (17,065)

$ 2,224

$ (14,841)

$ 18,379

$ 30,628

$ 2,165

$ 36,331



* Excludes the impact from discontinued operations.

Schedule H: Non-GAAP Reconciliation of TETRA Net Debt (Unaudited)

The cash and debt positions of TETRA and CSI Compressco LP as of March 31, 2020, are shown below. TETRA and CSI Compressco LP's debt agreements are distinct and separate with no cross-default provisions. Management believes that the most appropriate method to analyze the debt positions of each company is to view them separately, as noted below.

The following reconciliation of net debt is presented as a supplement to financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.



March 31, 2020

TETRA

CCLP

Consolidated

(In Millions) Non-restricted cash $ 22.1



$ 7.4



$ 29.5













Carrying value of long-term debt:









Asset-Based Credit Agreement 2.2



2.2



4.4

Term Credit Agreement 205.2



—



205.2

Senior Notes outstanding —



636.2



636.2

Net debt $ 185.3



$ 631.0



$ 816.3



Schedule I: Non-GAAP Reconciliation to TETRA Only Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Mar 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

Mar 31, 2019

(In Thousands) Consolidated









Net cash provided (used) by operating activities $ 22,176



$ 5,250



$ 7,412

Capital expenditures, net of sales proceeds (10,965)



(8,348)



(32,045)

Consolidated adjusted free cash flow $ 11,211



$ (3,098)



$ (24,633)













CSI Compressco LP









Net cash provided (used) by operating activities $ 13,357



$ (90)



$ 31,632

Capital expenditures, net of sales proceeds (6,483)



(4,320)



(23,152)

CSI Compressco free cash flow $ 6,874



$ (4,410)



$ 8,480













TETRA Only









Cash from operating activities $ 8,819



$ 5,340



$ (24,220)

Investment in CCLP Compressors —



(810)



(2,402)

Capital expenditures, net of sales proceeds (4,482)



(4,028)



(8,893)

Free cash flow 4,337



502



(35,515)

Distributions from CSI Compressco LP 169



168



169

TETRA Only Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 4,506



$ 670



$ (35,346)



Schedule J: Non-GAAP Reconciliation to TETRA Only Adjusted Free Cash Flow From Continuing Operations (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Mar 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

Mar 31, 2019

(In Thousands) TETRA Only









Cash from operating activities $ 8,819



$ 5,340



$ (24,220)

Less: Discontinued operations operating activities (adjusted EBITDA) (145)



(312)



(426)

Cash from continued operating activities 8,964



5,652



(23,794)

Less: Continuing operations capital expenditures (4,482)



(4,028)



(8,893)

Less: Investment in CCLP Compressors —



(810)



(2,402)

Distributions from CSI Compressco LP 169



168



169

TETRA Only Adjusted Free Cash Flow From Continuing Operations $ 4,651



$ 982



$ (34,920)



Schedule K: Non-GAAP Reconciliation to TETRA Adjusted EBITDA Margins and Adjusted Income (Loss) before tax margins (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Mar 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

Mar 31, 2019



(In Thousands)













Consolidated











Revenue

$ 222,942



$ 259,462



$ 243,728

Income (loss) before tax

(9,077)



(113,847)



(17,065)

Adjusted income (loss) before tax (Schedule G)

(976)



3,575



(14,841)

Adjusted EBITDA (Schedule G)

47,809



54,532



36,331

Income (Loss) Before Tax Margin

(4.1) %

(43.9) %

(7.0) % Adjusted Income (Loss) Before Tax Margin

(0.4) %

1.4 %

(6.1) % Adjusted EBITDA Margin

21.4 %

21.0 %

14.9 %













Completion Fluids & Products











Revenue

$ 75,237



$ 78,567



$ 61,581

Income (loss) before tax

19,396



(66,087)



6,186

Adjusted income (loss) before tax (Schedule G)

19,846



25,396



6,869

Adjusted EBITDA (Schedule G)

21,626



27,683



10,355

Income (Loss) Before Tax Margin

25.8 %

(84.1) %

10.0 % Adjusted Income (Loss) Before Tax Margin

26.4 %

32.3 %

11.2 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin

28.7 %

35.2 %

16.8 %













Water & Flowback Services











Revenue

$ 57,467



$ 57,343



$ 78,678

Income (loss) before tax

(2,244)



(28,442)



2,231

Adjusted income (loss) before tax (Schedule G)

(637)



(2,098)



1,831

Adjusted EBITDA (Schedule G)

6,779



5,624



10,102

Income (Loss) Before Tax Margin

(3.9) %

(49.6) %

2.8 % Adjusted Income (Loss) Before Tax Margin

(1.1) %

(3.7) %

2.3 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin

11.8 %

9.8 %

12.8 %













Compression











Revenue

$ 90,238



$ 123,552



$ 103,469

Income (loss) before tax

(12,790)



(1,266)



(7,801)

Adjusted income (loss) before tax (Schedule G)

(6,819)



(1,265)



(6,191)

Adjusted EBITDA (Schedule G)

25,977



32,567



25,919

Income (Loss) Before Tax Margin

(14.2) %

(1.0) %

(7.5) % Adjusted Income (Loss) Before Tax Margin

(7.6) %

(1.0) %

(6.0) % Adjusted EBITDA Margin

28.8 %

26.4 %

25.1 %

