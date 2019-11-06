TetraScience Adds Pioneers in SaaS, Informatics, and Data Platforms to Board of Directors

BOSTON, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TetraScience, developers of the industry's first cloud-based data integration platform for life sciences R&D, today announced the election of Remy Evard, former CIO at the Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research (NIBR), and Christopher Lynch, distinguished tech executive and venture capitalist, to its board of directors. Evard and Lynch join Patrick Grady, former Founder and CEO of Rearden Commerce, the world's first enterprise SaaS company, and early tech Unicorn, who was appointed Executive Chairman of the Board in May.

Evard is Chief Information and Digital Officer of Flagship Pioneering, which founded 120+ biotech companies, with 20 IPOs since 2013. Lynch is Executive Chairman and CEO of AtScale, industry leader in data federation and cloud transformation.

"As we seek to help the Life Sciences market move to the cloud, we are fortunate to bring on Patrick Grady, who helped pioneer many of the Cloud's underlying technologies including web services, Service-Oriented Architectures (SOA), and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)," said Siping (Spin) Wang, Co-Founder and CEO of TetraScience. "With Patrick at the helm, we've recruited luminaries Remy Evard, pioneer in pharmaceutical informatics, and Chris Lynch, renowned industry disruptor in virtualization, data platforms, security and analytics, to advise TetraScience as we become the preeminent data integration platform for life sciences."

"TetraScience has established itself as an emerging leader in cloud technology for life sciences R&D," said Patrick Grady, Executive Chairman of the Board at TetraScience, "TetraScience's ability to attract a word-class board of directors reflects its traction capitalizing on a multi-billion dollar market opportunity and vision to transform scientific discovery."

TetraScience will benefit from Evard's experience advancing science through revolutionary technology. Prior to Flagship, Evard served as Global CIO at NIBR where he built and led the NIBR Informatics organization, an IT/engineering/data science group that supports Novartis' global biopharma research. He also served as CIO at Argonne National Laboratory, a U.S. Department of Energy laboratory.

Lynch, a three-time CEO with two previous exits, brings to the board his leadership experience and track record of returning $7B+ to investors. Prior to AtScale, Lynch founded prolific Boston venture capital firm, Accomplice, served as CEO of Vertica (acquired by HP), and CEO of Acopia Networks (acquired by F5 Networks). Lynch co-founded non-profits hack/reduce (data) and hack/secure (cybersecurity). Lynch shares TetraScience's passion for advancing scientific discovery to improve human life, supporting organizations like the St. Baldrick's Foundation, through his foundation Tech Tackles Cancer, a non-profit that raises and allocates funds for innovative cancer research, care and technology programs.

About TetraScience ( www.tetrascience.com )

TetraScience is a cloud technology company powering transformational changes in life sciences R&D, to accelerate discovery and improve human life. TetraScience's data integration platform centralizes R&D data from instruments, lab systems, and lab partners, providing advanced capabilities to collect, standardize, analyze, and share data with downstream applications. By relieving the burden of data management, TetraScience helps scientists expedite development, reduce cost, and unlock new opportunities for data-driven discovery. TetraScience is backed by Waters Corporation, Floodgate Capital, First Round Capital and Underscore VC, and counts 70+ leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies as customers.

Contact

Rachel Daricek

VP of Marketing, TetraScience

rdaricek@tetrascience.com

(857) 244-1514

SOURCE TetraScience

Related Links

http://www.tetrascience.com

