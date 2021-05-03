Teva and Polaroid Partner on Memorable Capsule Collection

The limited-edition Teva x Polaroid collection includes classic Teva sandal silhouettes utilizing recycled materials and a custom refurbished Polaroid 600 camera, allowing fans to capture new adventures more sustainably. Throughout the collection are pops of the classic Polaroid rainbow spectrum, combining the photography company's rich heritage with Teva's adventure-seeking DNA.

"Polaroid was a natural partner for this collaboration that demonstrates our shared belief in the power of creativity," said Erika Gabrielli, Senior Director Global Marketing at Teva. "Both of our brands evoke a happy nostalgia and we thought what better way to honor our fans than create a collection that invites expression and inspires them to make new memories."

Ready for all summer adventures, the capsule collection includes the Original Universal Polaroid in Grey, and the Midform Universal Polaroid in Red. The water-friendly styles feature the iconic, functional 4-point webbing upper silhouette, an EVA midsole, and a rubber outsole for all-day comfort and versatility. The bold grey and red base colors pop with a custom Polaroid Color Spectrum webbing on the heel strap. The sandals feature straps made of REPREVE® recycled plastic yarn and are offered in inclusive sizing for all genders.

"Polaroid has always been about inspiring creativity, anytime, anywhere. We're excited to partner with a brand with a shared rich heritage to further that mission, encouraging people to find inspiration wherever their adventure takes them," said Marta Martinez, CMO of Polaroid.

Rounding out the collection is the consciously minded Teva x Polaroid 600 instant analog camera. Made from original Polaroid electronics that have been professionally refurbished and tested, the camera is cobranded and features the classic Polaroid Color Spectrum. A premium co-branded Teva x Polaroid camera strap made with REPREVE® recycled yarn is also included to ensure the camera is easily accessible for capturing memories. The camera utilizes Polaroid 600 film in color or classic black and white with batteries built into each film pack. Film packs are sold separately.

The Teva x Polaroid limited-edition Original Universal Polaroid and Midform Universal Polaroid are available in extended sizing for all genders and retail for $70 and $80 respectively. The custom Teva x Polaroid 600 camera retails for $160. The capsule collection is available for purchase at teva.com and in select specialty retail stores worldwide.

In 1984, Teva created the world's first sport sandal on the banks of the Grand Canyon. The brand outfits free-spirited adventure-seekers all over the world with versatile, modern outdoor footwear. In 2020, Teva committed to reducing the brand's environmental impact by ensuring 100% of its iconic straps are made with recycled plastic, so future generations can continue exploring the wild world around them. Learn more about Teva, a division of Deckers Brands, at teva.com or follow @Teva.

Polaroid was founded by Edwin Land in 1937 as an icon of innovation and engineering. It was the introduction of the breakthrough Polaroid SX-70 camera in 1972 that launched instant photography as we know it today, followed by landmark innovations such as the original OneStep, instant color film; and the Polaroid 600 and Spectra cameras and film formats.

Polaroid cameras went on to inspire artists such as Andy Warhol, Helmut Newton, Robert Mapplethorpe, Maripol, Keith Haring, and Guy Bourdin who raised the brand to the status of a cultural icon.

Today, Polaroid has analog instant photography at its core and represents the brand that people all over the world came to know and love for over 80 years. By unifying its entire product portfolio under one name, Polaroid is setting out its new vision as a global brand that will continue to create products that bring people together in human and meaningful ways.

