Teva Celebrates Pride with New Collection and a Donation to the It Gets Better Project

Founded in 2010, It Gets Better Project's mission is to uplift, empower, and connect LGBTQ+ youth around the globe through storytelling and community building initiatives. The organization aims to ensure LGBTQ+ youth are free to live equally and understand their worthiness and power as individuals. "Teva encourages our fans to express their individuality in everyday life," says Erika Gabrielli, Senior Marketing Director at Teva. "We are proud to support the It Gets Better Project and their mission to empower the LGBTQ+ community around the world."

With many Pride parades cancelled this year, communities are showing solidarity and resilience even though some events won't be able to be celebrated in person. "Pride is a symbol of progress for the LGBTQ+ community that does not diminish in the absence of a festival or march," says Brian Wenke, Executive Director of the It Gets Better Project. "We are proud of our partnership with Teva, which will help to elevate the spirit of Pride at a time when LGBTQ+ youth need to know they are not alone."

Continuing to honor Pride Month and advocate for self-expression, Teva partnered on its Pride photoshoot with members of the Portland, Oregon LGBTQ+ community and will showcase their individual stories on Teva.com.

The Rainbow Pride Pack styles standout with a classic Pride palette and vibrant rainbow straps. The men's and women's Original Universal Rainbow Pride sandals ($50) are poised to make strides for equality featuring Teva's classic cushy EVA footbed and rubber outsole. The women's Midform Universal Rainbow Pride ($60) is roam-ready with a bright white sole and bold rainbow straps while the women's Flatform Universal Rainbow Pride ($70) elevates hearts and minds with a multilayered colorful sole. The kid's and youth-sized Hurricane XLT2 ($40) quick-dry style features a durable rubber outsole that stands up to wear and tear, while encouraging little ones to express themselves freely. All sandals feature Teva's iconic straps made from recycled plastic.

The collection is available for purchase on Teva.com and at specialty retailers.

About Teva®:

In 1984, Teva created the world's first sport sandal on the banks of the Grand Canyon. The brand outfits free-spirited adventure-seekers all over the world with versatile, modern outdoor footwear. In 2020, Teva committed to reducing the brand's environmental impact by ensuring 100% of its iconic straps are made with recycled plastic, so future generations can continue exploring the wild world around them. Learn more about Teva, a division of Deckers Brands, at teva.com or follow @Teva.

About It Gets Better Project:

Launched by syndicated columnist Dan Savage and his partner Terry Miller, the It Gets Better Project is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that leverages the power of media to reach and provide critical support and hope to LGBTQ+ young people around the world. Through collaborative partnerships elevating positive portrayals of the LGBTQ+ community, the It Gets Better Project strives to uplift, empower, and connect LGBTQ+ young people around the globe. The It Gets Better Project received the 2012 Governor's Award from the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences and has garnered support from President Obama and 600,000 others who have taken the pledge to share messages of hope and to speak up against intolerance. Connect with the It Gets Better Project: @ItGetsBetter; Facebook.com/ItGetsBetterProject; and YouTube.com/ItGetsBetterProject.

