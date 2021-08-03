TEVOCS Announces Kickstarter Launch of the Most Affordable Universal Portable Power Station for Device & Home Backup Power

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TEVOCS, a renowned team of energy storage experts, have announced the launch of a powerful series of universal portable power stations that provide reliable power for off-grid situations, travel, home backup and more. With an impressive 2080WH capacity and 2000W output, the TEVOCS power station is the ultimate power station for modern life and is available now on Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1698759845/tevocs-the-most-affordable-universal-power-station

Today, people rely on mobile devices and electronics for virtually everything. For work, home and medical use, and travel, having access to reliable power is essential. TEVOCS power station is the most affordable and full-featured universal power station for any situation. TEVOCS is designed with first-class and level A battery cells. Its stable pure wave output is safe for motors, appliances, and mobile devices and is guaranteed for 3000+ cycles. With a massive 2080Wh battery capacity and 2000W output, TEVOCS ensures power for all daily essentials. Its output is impressive and it can charge virtually any device many times over such as smartphones (160 times), Macbook Pro (22.8 times), and iPad Air (53 times). The power station can also keep the lights on and power larger appliances such as microwaves, refrigerators, and cooking devices in the event of a power outage in the home.

"Our team has been involved in the energy storage power research industry for over 12 years, working with some of the world's biggest brands as OEM partners. This journey gave us valuable experience with all aspects of the design and manufacture of lithium battery systems. In 2020 we set out to create the ultimate portable power system that combined the most advanced features with affordable practicality. The TEVOCS power station is the result. With a massive 2000W output, Tesla quality battery, and enough capacity to power up to 17 devices simultaneously, it's one of the most powerful systems of its kind available and provides reliable power for home emergencies, outdoor parties, drone use, work stations, medical use, and anywhere you need safe, portable, power." -TEVOCS CEO Jessy Tan

TEVOCS features a wide range of output options, including six AC outlets, one PD 100W USB-C, one PD 30W USB-C, four USB-A ports, one DC 12V/10A cigarette lighter port, two DC 12V/10A ports and two wireless charging pads. The power station proves that power comes in small sizes, it's just about 5kg and can be easily carried or stored in a vehicle and has multiple options for fast recharge including wall outlet, USB, auto charging, or using the optional solar panels using Anderson connector for solar input.

TEVOCS Affordable Universal Portable Power Station is the ultimate backup power system for home, travel and all mobile devices. It is available in 3 output sizes: 600W, 1200W, and 2000W and can be pre-ordered now on Kickstarter with special pricing for early supporters. Learn more here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1698759845/tevocs-the-most-affordable-universal-power-station

