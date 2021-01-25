Tevogen Bio Secures Funding from Team of Doctors to Support Clinical Trials of Its Investigational Curative T Cell Therapy for COVID-19

METUCHEN, N.J., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tevogen Bio today announced it has secured necessary funding from HMP Partners of New Jersey, an investment firm managed by medical doctors, which will allow Tevogen to support all clinical trials of its investigational, potentially curative COVID-19 treatment. Tevogen's Investigational New Drug (IND) application for its proprietary antigen-specific T cell therapy is under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

All COVID-19 therapeutics utilized to date have sought to slow the progression of the infection and/or moderate its symptoms. These approaches buy time for the patient's own T cells to activate and respond to the infection, which is the mechanism that the body employs to rid itself of viruses such as the SARS-CoV-2.

In the upcoming trials, Tevogen will study its investigational treatment, TVGN-489, allogeneic T cells that have been programmed and grown in the laboratory, for its safety and capability to recognize and destroy COVID-19 infected cells. Lead investigator Dr. Neal Flomenberg, Chair of the Department of Medical Oncology at Thomas Jefferson University, stated his optimism, "We're excited by the purity and potency of the cells we've been able to generate in the lab. Based on prior experience with these sorts of cells in other settings, we're very hopeful that they will be both safe and effective when the clinical trials are launched."

HMP Partners is supporting Tevogen's efforts to develop a curative treatment due to concerns over recent COVID-19 mutations and the current lack of curative options for this deadly infection. HMP CEO Dr. Manmohan Patel, a prominent pulmonary and critical care specialist, said, "We believe it's imperative to create a curative treatment that is not expected to be compromised by mutations." He added, "Unmodified virus specific T cells are well established as being effective and safe at treating viral infections, which is why we are supporting Tevogen's efforts to develop a much-needed COVID-19 cure."

While Tevogen has raised private investment from HMP Partners to launch its clinical trials, the company is seeking government funding to expedite capacity to manufacture at the scale necessary to develop pandemic-level product supply, just as have a number of vaccine and antibody manufacturers.

Tevogen's proprietary solution is designed to enable a single donation from a donor to generate more than a thousand doses of COVID-19 specific cytotoxic T cells. Yale-trained infectious disease epidemiologist Dr. Ryan Saadi is leading Tevogen's efforts and is among those who are financing the trials. Dr. Saadi stated, "We halted our pursuit for an oncology cure in order to focus solely on COVID-19, and our manufacturing efficiency and agile business model will allow us to deliver a cure that will be affordable and accessible to all."

About Tevogen Bio

Tevogen Bio was formed after decades of research by its contributors to concentrate and leverage their expertise, spanning multiple sectors of the healthcare industry, to help address some of the most common and deadly illnesses known today. The company's mission is to provide curative and preventative treatments that are affordable and scalable, in order to positively impact global public health.

About HMP Partners

HMP Partners of New Jersey is a consortium of medical doctors who are dedicated to supporting the advancement of potentially life-saving technologies. HMP CEO Dr. Manmohan Patel, a prominent pulmonary and critical care specialist, has nearly 50 years of medical expertise in a diverse field of specialties, including pulmonary, internal, geriatric and emergency medicine as well as critical care. Dr. Patel's commitment to community and medical management is demonstrated by his distinguished appointments, including serving as the Director of Post Cardiac Surgery at Saint Michael's Medical Center in Newark, NJ and as Chairman of the Department of Medicine at Meadowlands Hospital Medical Center in Secaucus, NJ. In 2000, he was appointed by the Governor of New Jersey to the Board of Medical Examiners Executive Committee for the state and served on various other committees, including reviewing malpractice actions, in that capacity.

About Dr. Neal Flomenberg

Dr. Neal Flomenberg is the Chairman of the Department of Medical Oncology and Deputy Director of the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center at Jefferson University in Philadelphia. Dr. Flomenberg launched Jefferson's Blood and Marrow Transplantation (BMT) Program in 1995. Throughout his four decades of practice, he has maintained a longstanding interest in the immunogenetics and immunology of stem cell transplantation, with the goal of making transplantation safer and more widely available. He is board certified in the fields of internal medicine, hematology, and medical oncology.

