Texan Bank Credits Team Members for Saving Thousands of Local Jobs

HOUSTON, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since inception, Texan Bank has been committed to serving the greater Houston area. The COVID-19 crisis further inspired Texan Bank's altruistic mission as it set out on a quest to secure numerous small business Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, helping to save thousands of jobs and businesses in Houston and the surrounding areas.

Texan Bank quickly understood the critical role the CARES Act and PPP provision would play in economic recovery. Once the provision was approved, the Texan Bank team began an outreach program for current clients and non-clients that would benefit from this vital loan. Team members emailed applications to clients, along with helpful tips for loan submissions, and worked around the clock to help secure loans.

"Understanding the overwhelming volume of loans needed and the extreme concern amongst small business owners, we knew that providing some hope of stability for our customers was crucial," stated Kenny Koncaba, Chief Executive Officer of Texan Bank. "This required a true sense of urgency on our part."

Commenting on the outstanding efforts of the Texan Bank team, a client stated: "I especially appreciate the effort of Texan Bank for working with me when my big bank didn't even bother to inform me of the PPP loans. In sum, thank you Texan Bank for giving hope and light to so many of us, when we were alone and in the dark."

"We take great joy in serving each other, our customers, and our local community," added Kristi Koncaba, Texan Bank's President and Chief Operating Officer. "We cannot thank our team enough for their tireless efforts and dedication to our mission to help save Houston's small businesses."

About Texan Bank

Based in Houston, Texas, Texan Bank is a full-service, independent bank offering business and personal banking with five locations across Houston, River Oaks, Sugar Land, Clear Lake, and Friendswood. Texan Bank is led by people who have called the Houston area home for generations and is proud to serve as a center of commerce for those equally invested in the Houston community. Texan Bank serves its communities by doing business the right way and inspiring employees through servant leadership.

