Texan Country Singer-Songwriter Savannah Rae Premieres Flaunty New Video For 'Soft Place To Land'

AUSTIN, Texas, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerging Texan country singer-songwriter Savannah Rae has blossomed on her 4th single, the carefree and melodic "Soft Place To Land," with the new video exclusively premiering today on The Country Network, along with her YouTube channel . Shot in and around the Antique Capital of the World of Round Top, Texas, the video was produced and directed by award-winning cinematographer J. B. Lawrence.

[Savannah Rae | "Soft Place To Land" Premieres On The Country Network [Savannah Rae | "Soft Place To Land"]

Tune-In: Savannah Rae "Soft Place To Land" Air Dates on The Country Network:

Monday, May 17: 9:54am, 3:20pm

Tuesday, May 18: 8:54am, 4:19pm

Wednesday, May 19: 7:23am, 1:30pm

Thursday, May 20: 6:47am, 12:24pm

Friday, May 21: 5:28am, 11:54pm

*Online + app times in Eastern (ET) & over-air TV are true to time zone viewer is in

*View all broadcast methods for TCN at tcncountry.net/where-to-watch.htm or stream live at watch.tcncountry.net/home



"Soft Place To Land" is also available across all major digital music platforms, and can be accessed via linktr.ee/thesavannahraemusic or on Savannah's SoundCloud . Savannah collaborated with Nashville-based hit songwriter Britton Cameron (Don Williams, Jon Pardi, Dillon Carmichael) on the new tune.

"While I am so fortunate to be able to live the life I lead, it sometimes gets me dreaming that I will eventually find a soft place to land in the future, and I look forward to that! But for now, "'hello freedom, goodbye chains...'"

Single Name: "Soft Place To Land"

Release date: April 23, 2021

Label: PCG Artist Development

Written by: Savannah Rae, Britton Cameron

ISRC#: QZHN32118687

Audio Produced by: Britton Cameron

Official Video: youtu.be/zp-pGY-RTBQ

About Savannah Rae:

Savannah Rae is an all-American country & pop rock singer-songwriter who proudly hails from San Antonio, Texas. Born into a music and arts loving family, Savannah's own journey to becoming a fast-rising entertainer and songwriter was inspired by a trip to an Evanescence concert in 2009. Not long after that, at age 11, she was enrolled into vocal and guitar lessons at GRAMMY award winning Michael Morales' Rockstar Academy. More recently Savannah has given performances in intimate venues around Texas, all the way to the main stage of the Texas State Fair in 2016 where she opened for Jason Aldean. She's also made appearances on American Music Awards, and on NBC's The Voice, along with being a brand ambassador for Boot Barn, Country Outfitter, C Force Water by Chuck Norris, and Miranda Lambert's clothing line, Idyllwind. Throughout 2021 Savannah will release a series of new songs that she wrote with iconic Nashville songwriters Britton Cameron, Holly Lamar, and country music icon Pam Tillis.

Media contact:

Jason W. Ashcraft

[email protected]

615-991-1125

